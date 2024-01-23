« previous next »
Quote from: SDFKOP on January 23, 2024, 11:42:58 am
Fingers crossed, Im getting married on the Saturday, would be a shame to have to let her down

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: stoz on January 23, 2024, 12:44:30 pm
Schoolboy error of mammoth proportions.

I remember being at a mates wedding in 2014 when we were playing Norwich away.
It was pure hell sitting at the back of the room with really awful phone signal trying to get updates on the game during the service.

We got some angry glances from family members when there were a few muffled 'get the fuck in' shouts when we finally managed to see it was full time.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 23, 2024, 12:49:12 pm
I remember being at a mates wedding in 2014 when we were playing Norwich away.
It was pure hell sitting at the back of the room with really awful phone signal trying to get updates on the game during the service.

We got some angry glances from family members when there were a few muffled 'get the fuck in' shouts when we finally managed to see it was full time.

Had a mate of mine pass up on a weekend away booked ages in advance, to go the Chelsea game the following weekend. It didn't go down well.
28/01/2024 14:30 FA CUP Round 4 - Norwich H (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
31/01/2024 20:15 Chelsea (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
25/02/2024 16:30 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
30/03/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final


TBC - Luton (h)
League Cup final is down for the 25th.
Packed fixtures ahead for end of Feb...
If I'm looking at that properly, if we go all the way in Europe and the FA cup then we've only 2 free midweeks after the League Cup final. They'll be needed for Everton and Fulham, so surely Luton will be before or after Brentford
I wonder how quick they will announce the Rearranged Luton fixture.
Quote from: cmred on Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
League Cup final is down for the 25th.
Packed fixtures ahead for end of Feb...

Thank god we don't have to do the EL games in Feb as well.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
If I'm looking at that properly, if we go all the way in Europe and the FA cup then we've only 2 free midweeks after the League Cup final. They'll be needed for Everton and Fulham, so surely Luton will be before or after Brentford

Yup - Id imagine they will wait until after the FA Cup 4th round this weekend.

If we both lose (Us/Luton) then can slot in to the midweek immediately after the LC Final.
Otherwise looks odds on as you said to be after Brentford.
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 12:13:17 am
Yup - Id imagine they will wait until after the FA Cup 4th round this weekend.

If we both lose (Us/Luton) then can slot in to the midweek immediately after the LC Final.
Otherwise looks odds on as you said to be after Brentford.
I think It will be dependent on our result only. If we lose, the game will be played probably in April, regardless of Luton's result in 4th round of the cup.
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 07:56:09 am
I think It will be dependent on our result only. If we lose, the game will be played probably in April, regardless of Luton's result in 4th round of the cup.

Not necessarily - if Luton win 4th round, in that scenario in theory they would have to keep those midweeks free (23rd April / 14th May) in case they reach the FA Cup QF/SF. They also have the re-arranged Bournemouth game to fit in.

The Prem would then also have to assume we progress as far as possible in Europe, leaving no room to play that game in the above scenario (if my quick look at the calendar is correct).

I can't see them taking that chance in all honesty when as much as it shafts the match going fan it makes sense to shoe horn it in after Brentford. Lets see though.
The rumour last week was Luton was being pencilled in for Wednesday 21st February. If thats the case the match will be less than 28 days and become distributable for everyone. If its the following week 28th February then they have until next Wednesday to announce it before that becomes the same.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:30:03 am
The rumour last week was Luton was being pencilled in for Wednesday 21st February. If that’s the case the match will be less than 28 days and become distributable for everyone. If it’s the following week 28th February then they have until next Wednesday to announce it before that becomes the same.

Thats very interesting re the credits. Would I be right in saying, it cant be following week 28th February if we or Luton win our FA cup game this weekend?
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 11:15:02 am
Thats very interesting re the credits. Would I be right in saying, it cant be following week 28th February if we or Luton win our FA cup game this weekend?

Correct - next round of FA Cup is that midweek.
Great, cheers! Totally makes sense for it to be on the week before Cup Final.
