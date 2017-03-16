This season, no, and without checking, I don't know if we did when we last played in the UEFA Cup 8 years ago.
Nope.
First 5 group games were preceeded by a Saturday game. League match before the final group game was a Sunday.
Last 32 first leg had a Sunday league game. There were no games between the first and 2nd leg. Assuming it was FA Cup weekend and we were knocked out in the 4th round.
Last 16 was another with no game between legs, but Sunday before the first leg.
QF and SF both Saturday and Sunday league games.
Only the final had a 3 day gap with the final league game being a Sunday and the final on Wednesday.