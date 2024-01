Read somewhere online that the Brighton home game is due to be selected for 12.30 Saturday slot after next international break in March.

Unbelievably we havenít reached the maximum amount of times we can be picked in that slot.



That was a rumour that originated from an Arsenal fan page so I'd take it with a pinch of salt but as we all know, its highly likely that we'll get the 1230 anyway as its just after the international break, so will make it 4/4 just from this season aloneRe. the maximum amount of times that a team can play in a certain slot, thats bullshit too as a team can only play 6 x 1730's in 1 season yet Newcastle have already had 6, and Forest away will be their 7th...with still just under half a season to go.