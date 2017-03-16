« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: 23/24 TV Fixtures  (Read 32784 times)

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,236
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #280 on: January 17, 2024, 08:45:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 16, 2024, 10:53:40 pm
Going by what they've said themselves, 5 weeks from the first game week in the month. That's up to 27th January

They are a fucking joke.
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,012
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #281 on: January 17, 2024, 04:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 21, 2023, 11:05:50 am
23/12/2023 17:30 Arsenal (h)
26/12/2023 17:30 Burnley (a)
01/01/2024 20:00 Newcastle United (h)
07/01/2024 16:30 FA CUP Round 3 - Arsenal A
10/01/2024 20:00 Fulham H - League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
21/01/2024 16:30 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a) (AFCON)
24/01/2024 20:00 Fulham A - League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg (AFCON)
27/01/2024 15:00 FA CUP Round 4 (AFCON)
31/01/2024 20:15 Chelsea (h) (AFCON)
04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) (AFCON)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h) (AFCON)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town (h) or League Cup Final
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
30/03/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final

Dead helpful this thank you
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #282 on: January 17, 2024, 07:43:16 pm »
Read somewhere online that the Brighton home game is due to be selected for 12.30 Saturday slot after next international break in March.
Unbelievably we havent reached the maximum amount of times we can be picked in that slot.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #283 on: January 17, 2024, 09:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on January 17, 2024, 07:43:16 pm
Read somewhere online that the Brighton home game is due to be selected for 12.30 Saturday slot after next international break in March.
Unbelievably we havent reached the maximum amount of times we can be picked in that slot.
That was a rumour that originated from an Arsenal fan page so I'd take it with a pinch of salt but as we all know, its highly likely that we'll get the 1230 anyway as its just after the international break, so will make it 4/4 just from this season alone  ::)

Re. the maximum amount of times that a team can play in a certain slot, thats bullshit too as a team can only play 6 x 1730's in 1 season yet Newcastle have already had 6, and Forest away will be their 7th...with still just under half a season to go.
« Last Edit: January 17, 2024, 09:13:10 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,709
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #284 on: January 17, 2024, 09:59:32 pm »

21/01/2024 16:30 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
24/01/2024 20:00 Fulham A - League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
28/01/2024 14:30 FA CUP Round 4 - Norwich H (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
31/01/2024 20:15 Chelsea (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h) (AFCON / ASIAN CUP)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town (h) or League Cup Final
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
30/03/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline arnabroy26

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #285 on: January 18, 2024, 04:37:41 pm »
Any ideas if the city game will be postponed until the 10-March in light of the europa league fixtures? Flights are getting crazy expensive from Dublin.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #286 on: January 18, 2024, 05:01:09 pm »
Quote from: arnabroy26 on January 18, 2024, 04:37:41 pm
Any ideas if the city game will be postponed until the 10-March in light of the europa league fixtures? Flights are getting crazy expensive from Dublin.
Realistically the City match will be played on either Sunday 10th or Monday 11th March, probably the 1630 ko on the Sunday I reckon.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #287 on: January 18, 2024, 05:12:43 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on January 18, 2024, 05:01:09 pm
Realistically the City match will be played on either Sunday 10th or Monday 11th March, probably the 1630 ko on the Sunday I reckon.

Don't think it can be on the Monday, don't City have a champions league date in that week.


its got prime slot Sunday 4.30pm written all over it
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #288 on: January 18, 2024, 07:55:27 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on January 18, 2024, 05:12:43 pm
Don't think it can be on the Monday, don't City have a champions league date in that week.


its got prime slot Sunday 4.30pm written all over it

No they aren't out in Europe but we are so don't think it can be Monday or Saturday as we play Thursday each side
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #289 on: January 19, 2024, 10:29:19 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on January 18, 2024, 05:12:43 pm
Don't think it can be on the Monday, don't City have a champions league date in that week.


its got prime slot Sunday 4.30pm written all over it
No, they play on 13th Feb and 6th Mar...so although unlikely, the Monday is still a possibility.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #290 on: January 19, 2024, 10:33:47 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on January 18, 2024, 07:55:27 pm
No they aren't out in Europe but we are so don't think it can be Monday or Saturday as we play Thursday each side
It can still be the Monday but the Saturday is highly unlikely to say the least.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #291 on: January 19, 2024, 10:39:16 am »
Quote from: ABJ on January 19, 2024, 10:33:47 am
It can still be the Monday but the Saturday is highly unlikely to say the least.

Can we play Monday if we are playing Thursday?
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #292 on: January 19, 2024, 10:51:03 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on January 19, 2024, 10:39:16 am
Can we play Monday if we are playing Thursday?
Yes, 2 full days in between matches is the bare minimum, unofficially.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Athleticobil

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #293 on: January 19, 2024, 10:55:09 am »
Quote from: ABJ on January 19, 2024, 10:51:03 am
Yes, 2 full days in between matches is the bare minimum, unofficially.

I think there is something written in that MNF teams cannot play Europe that week, irrespective on Thursday or not
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #294 on: January 19, 2024, 11:31:07 am »
Quote from: Athleticobil on January 19, 2024, 10:55:09 am
I think there is something written in that MNF teams cannot play Europe that week, irrespective on Thursday or not
Ahh fair enough, I didn't know that, thank you. In that case, its nailed on for Sun 10th Mar.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #295 on: January 19, 2024, 12:11:31 pm »
Just to be sure...14th of march will be our home leg in Europa League cus won the group or is it open draw???
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #296 on: January 19, 2024, 12:18:17 pm »
Quote from: didopich on January 19, 2024, 12:11:31 pm
Just to be sure...14th of march will be our home leg in Europa League cus won the group or is it open draw???
Correct. We will be at home in the 2nd leg and we cannot face another English team in that round.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,281
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #297 on: January 19, 2024, 01:57:16 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on January 19, 2024, 11:31:07 am
Ahh fair enough, I didn't know that, thank you. In that case, its nailed on for Sun 10th Mar.
have we, or any other team, ever played a Monday and Thursday night in the same week ?
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #298 on: January 19, 2024, 02:34:10 pm »
Quote from: ant on January 19, 2024, 01:57:16 pm
have we, or any other team, ever played a Monday and Thursday night in the same week ?
This season, no, and without checking, I don't know if we did when we last played in the UEFA Cup 8 years ago.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,709
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #299 on: January 19, 2024, 03:53:31 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on January 19, 2024, 02:34:10 pm
This season, no, and without checking, I don't know if we did when we last played in the UEFA Cup 8 years ago.

Nope.

First 5 group games were preceeded by a Saturday game. League match before the final group game was a Sunday.
Last 32 first leg had a Sunday league game. There were no games between the first and 2nd leg. Assuming it was FA Cup weekend and we were knocked out in the 4th round.
Last 16 was another with no game between legs, but Sunday before the first leg.
QF and SF both Saturday and Sunday league games.
Only the final had a 3 day gap with the final league game being a Sunday and the final on Wednesday.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #300 on: January 19, 2024, 04:17:30 pm »
It has happened. Last season West Gam played on Monday 24th October v Bournemouth and then Thursday 27th at home to Silkeborg in the conference league. Im sure its happened with other teams too but its pretty rare
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #301 on: January 19, 2024, 04:28:45 pm »
So us v City on the Monday night is still a possibility then, although I still think that its nailed on for the 1630 ko on the Sunday.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,709
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #302 on: January 19, 2024, 04:33:57 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on January 19, 2024, 04:28:45 pm
So us v City on the Monday night is still a possibility then, although I still think that its nailed on for the 1630 ko on the Sunday.

I'll be booking my boat on Tuesday. Me and my lad have tickets secured, but holding off to see if my brother is lucky in the ballot so as soon as the results are out I'll be booking with it being planned round a Sunday game.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #303 on: January 19, 2024, 09:45:14 pm »
I've flight over sunday booked but based on what's been said will wait and be quick once game is announced, as flights are expensive enough home sunday to go to waste
Logged

Offline Folkestonebaddie

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 08:19:21 am »
Shocking this still not announced for March, thought there was a 6 week rule?  I know its no longer concrete but just under that now.

Surely will be this week!?!
Logged

Offline Athleticobil

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 09:24:50 am »
Quote from: Folkestonebaddie on Yesterday at 08:19:21 am
Shocking this still not announced for March, thought there was a 6 week rule?  I know its no longer concrete but just under that now.

Surely will be this week!?!
6 week rule turns into a 5 week rule (officially)  after Christmas, given the unpredictability and european in and outs etc.

I would expect late this week
Logged

Offline Folkestonebaddie

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 09:46:10 am »
Thanks mate
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 19, 2024, 04:33:57 pm
I'll be booking my boat on Tuesday. Me and my lad have tickets secured, but holding off to see if my brother is lucky in the ballot so as soon as the results are out I'll be booking with it being planned round a Sunday game.

Can only be a Sunday. Only problem if City play a champions league game the Tuesday after so they might have to make it an early kick off if that's the case.
Logged

Offline sameold

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 02:15:37 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm
Can only be a Sunday. Only problem if City play a champions league game the Tuesday after so they might have to make it an early kick off if that's the case.

Man City dont have a CL that midweek.
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 02:53:17 pm »
will brigton be in this weeks annoucement?

10 weeks away and after the intl break. I'm guessing it won't be.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,589
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 03:41:51 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm
Can only be a Sunday. Only problem if City play a champions league game the Tuesday after so they might have to make it an early kick off if that's the case.
The Monday is still a possibility too, although unlikely.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,060
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 04:34:06 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:41:51 pm
The Monday is still a possibility too, although unlikely.
Wouldn't surprise me if Sky wanted it for their Monday Night Football but looking at the issues with the away game and GMP police.. wonder if Merseyside Police would oppose an evening kick off too
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 06:06:02 pm »
City game got sunday 4:30 written all over it.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
« Reply #313 on: Today at 08:59:29 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:41:51 pm
The Monday is still a possibility too, although unlikely.

I've got a feeling they save Spurs at Anfield in May for Monday night football, they love a game under lights in a title race (fingers crossed)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 