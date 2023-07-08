reckon they've left bournemouth as a 3pm saturday so it's not a telly fixture and can possibly be moved?
It won't be moved now.
Chances of Bournemouth being the only 3pm home this season? Guess thatll depend on how deep we go in the Europa
any idea when TV games are being released for Oct / Nov ?
The Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks' notice (from the first match in the relevant month) on broadcast selections until December, and five weeks from January until Match Round 37. The Premier League will not be publicly announcing the release dates for each broadcast cycle.
Yeh, based on the above at the latest it will be the 26th August. October is usually much sooner than that though, but no guarantees.
cheers - would Forest likely to be Sunday 29th Oct then given ELMD3 and 4th Round LC on the 1st Nov?26/10/2023 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAY 328/10/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)01/11/2023 20:00 League Cup 4th Round
Everton 12.30 on the Saturday apparently.
What's the likelihood of the home game against Newcastle on 30th Dec moving times or even date?
I'd say almost 100% certain to be moved from 3pm, but potentially will stay on 30th. It's the biggest game in that round of fixtures so will undoubtedly be on TV.
Anyone who knows about the intricacies of the fixtures, TV, europa games etc have any idea how likely the derby is to stay on the Saturday (21 Oct)?
The rumour going around is the derby will 12.30 on the Saturday.
When will October fixtures be announced? Got tickets for Merseyside derby and need to arrange all.
Should be any day now as even though they scrapped announcing the date (was pointless anyway as they rarely stuck to it), they said at the start of the season that it would be approx. 6 weeks before the month in question
so for October, mid August.
I think it's 6 weeks from the first scheduled gameweek. The first weekend of October fixtures is Saturday 7th, so could be towards the end of next week before we hear anything.
Liverpool v Everton: Saturday October 21 (12.30pm kick-off), live on TNT Sports.
