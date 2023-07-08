« previous next »
23/24 TV Fixtures

Claire.

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 8, 2023, 11:21:53 am
reckon they've left bournemouth as a 3pm saturday so it's not a telly fixture and can possibly be moved?
Belmont butty

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 8, 2023, 11:40:24 am
Quote from: Claire. on July  8, 2023, 11:21:53 am
reckon they've left bournemouth as a 3pm saturday so it's not a telly fixture and can possibly be moved?
Moved by who?
swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 8, 2023, 11:45:20 am
Quote from: Claire. on July  8, 2023, 11:21:53 am
reckon they've left bournemouth as a 3pm saturday so it's not a telly fixture and can possibly be moved?

It won't be moved now.
TSC

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 8, 2023, 01:30:07 pm
Chances of Bournemouth being the only 3pm home this season? Guess thatll depend on how deep we go in the Europa
Claire.

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 8, 2023, 02:42:53 pm
Quote from: swoopy on July  8, 2023, 11:45:20 am
It won't be moved now.

from yesterday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOjYm_dO6fA

half the seats in, no pitch (though looks like it's being worked on now) and still loads to do outside and then there's the safety certs 🤞
swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 8, 2023, 03:09:00 pm
Oh! You mean from a 'ground not being ready' POV. I was confused and thought there was another broadcaster.
Claire.

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 8, 2023, 04:28:31 pm
Yeah, not even long til theyre selling tickets, theyve got like a month to give time for the safety events and it still looks a bit, well, in grand designs when he turns up an they havent had chance to sort the garden or buy any chairs.
stonecold_jpm

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 10, 2023, 02:36:03 pm
Quote from: TSC on July  8, 2023, 01:30:07 pm
Chances of Bournemouth being the only 3pm home this season? Guess thatll depend on how deep we go in the Europa

Itll be the only one till February now and after that only Burnley, Luton and Brighton are possibilities if we reach the Europa QF.
dr62499

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 28, 2023, 12:56:32 pm
any idea when TV games are being released for Oct / Nov ?
Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/23 TV Fixtures
July 28, 2023, 01:00:25 pm
Quote from: dr62499 on July 28, 2023, 12:56:32 pm
any idea when TV games are being released for Oct / Nov ?

Quote from: swoopy on June 15, 2023, 09:47:01 am
The Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks' notice (from the first match in the relevant month) on broadcast selections until December, and five weeks from January until Match Round 37. The Premier League will not be publicly announcing the release dates for each broadcast cycle.
swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 28, 2023, 01:11:58 pm
Quote from: dr62499 on July 28, 2023, 12:56:32 pm
any idea when TV games are being released for Oct / Nov ?

Yeh, based on the above at the latest it will be the 26th August. October is usually much sooner than that though, but no guarantees.
dr62499

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 28, 2023, 01:19:06 pm
Quote from: swoopy on July 28, 2023, 01:11:58 pm
Yeh, based on the above at the latest it will be the 26th August. October is usually much sooner than that though, but no guarantees.

cheers - would Forest likely to be Sunday 29th Oct then given ELMD3 and 4th Round LC on the 1st Nov?

26/10/2023 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAY 3
28/10/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
01/11/2023 20:00 League Cup 4th Round
stonecold_jpm

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 28, 2023, 06:26:58 pm
Quote from: dr62499 on July 28, 2023, 01:19:06 pm
cheers - would Forest likely to be Sunday 29th Oct then given ELMD3 and 4th Round LC on the 1st Nov?

26/10/2023 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAY 3
28/10/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
01/11/2023 20:00 League Cup 4th Round

100% itll be Sunday
Christy Phelan

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 31, 2023, 11:14:42 am
Everton 12.30 on the Saturday apparently.
swoopy

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
July 31, 2023, 11:25:59 am
Quote from: Christy Phelan on July 31, 2023, 11:14:42 am
Everton 12.30 on the Saturday apparently.

I was banking on that! Flying back from a week in the US and get into Manchester 7am on the Saturday morning.. Should work nicely.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
August 7, 2023, 02:04:09 pm
Quote from: Christy Phelan on July 31, 2023, 11:14:42 am
Everton 12.30 on the Saturday apparently.

Hoping this is a ronnie rumour and not a random rumour. I booked flights and hotel with the expectation of an imminent announcement  :D
whitelightning

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
August 7, 2023, 02:51:35 pm
What's the likelihood of the home game against Newcastle on 30th Dec moving times or even date?
Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
August 7, 2023, 03:37:32 pm
Quote from: whitelightning on August  7, 2023, 02:51:35 pm
What's the likelihood of the home game against Newcastle on 30th Dec moving times or even date?

I'd say almost 100% certain to be moved from 3pm, but potentially will stay on 30th. It's the biggest game in that round of fixtures so will undoubtedly be on TV.
whitelightning

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
August 7, 2023, 11:39:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  7, 2023, 03:37:32 pm
I'd say almost 100% certain to be moved from 3pm, but potentially will stay on 30th. It's the biggest game in that round of fixtures so will undoubtedly be on TV.

I thought so, based on the game.  Any ideas when the finalised date/time will be announced?
Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/23 TV Fixtures
August 8, 2023, 10:15:03 am
Based on this below, it will be no later than mid (around 20th) October.

Quote from: swoopy on June 15, 2023, 09:47:01 am
The Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks' notice (from the first match in the relevant month) on broadcast selections until December, and five weeks from January until Match Round 37. The Premier League will not be publicly announcing the release dates for each broadcast cycle.
Levitz

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
August 13, 2023, 09:20:04 pm
Anyone who knows about the intricacies of the fixtures, TV, europa games etc have any idea how likely the derby is to stay on the Saturday (21 Oct)?
Christy Phelan

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
August 14, 2023, 12:32:50 pm
Quote from: Levitz on August 13, 2023, 09:20:04 pm
Anyone who knows about the intricacies of the fixtures, TV, europa games etc have any idea how likely the derby is to stay on the Saturday (21 Oct)?

The rumour going around is the derby will 12.30 on the Saturday.
Levitz

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
August 14, 2023, 01:13:45 pm
Quote from: Christy Phelan on August 14, 2023, 12:32:50 pm
The rumour going around is the derby will 12.30 on the Saturday.

Yeah was thinking that would make sense, it's my preference as I've double booked something later on on the Sat hence the query
tomx

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 10:01:31 am
When will October fixtures be announced? Got tickets for Merseyside derby and need to arrange all.
ABJ

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 10:15:11 am
Quote from: tomx on Yesterday at 10:01:31 am
When will October fixtures be announced? Got tickets for Merseyside derby and need to arrange all.
Should be any day now as even though they scrapped announcing the date (was pointless anyway as they rarely stuck to it), they said at the start of the season that it would be approx. 6 weeks before the month in questionso for October, mid August.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 11:31:05 am
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:15:11 am
Should be any day now as even though they scrapped announcing the date (was pointless anyway as they rarely stuck to it), they said at the start of the season that it would be approx. 6 weeks before the month in questionso for October, mid August.

I think it's 6 weeks from the first scheduled gameweek.
The first weekend of October fixtures is Saturday 7th, so could be towards the end of next week before we hear anything.
ABJ

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 11:42:18 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:31:05 am
I think it's 6 weeks from the first scheduled gameweek.
The first weekend of October fixtures is Saturday 7th, so could be towards the end of next week before we hear anything.
Ahh fair comment, I was thinking because there are games on 01/10 and 02/10 but I've only just realised that they have already announced those so yes you're right, it could easily be next week.
Philipm20

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 01:09:13 pm
Three of Liverpools Premier League games in October have been rescheduled.

New fixture details are listed below (all times UK):

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Sunday October 8 (2pm kick-off), live on Sky Sports.
Liverpool v Everton: Saturday October 21 (12.30pm kick-off), live on TNT Sports.
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest: Sunday October 29 (2pm kick-off).
bradders1011

Re: 23/24 TV Fixtures
Today at 01:12:47 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 01:09:13 pm
Liverpool v Everton: Saturday October 21 (12.30pm kick-off), live on TNT Sports.

Magic, early KO the morning after the Manchester whisky festival  :mindblown  ;D
