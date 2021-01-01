« previous next »
Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June

shank94

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #120 on: Today at 03:44:07 pm
3-2 Anti vax donkey
shank94

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm
Ginii 3-2!!!

Wout was offside
oojason

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #122 on: Today at 03:52:59 pm

Netherlands [2] - 3 Italy; Georginio Wijnaldum on 89' - https://cazn.me/v/c77a69


Wout Weghorst disallowed goal (VAR) against Italy 82' - https://streamable.com/no6qwn

shank94

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #123 on: Today at 03:56:31 pm
Surely a red for Weghorst
shank94

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #124 on: Today at 04:09:09 pm
Van Dijk really needs to stop defending with his mind and starting put a foot in more often. Never seen a player completely change his own style after an injury.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #125 on: Today at 04:15:51 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:35:53 pm
Netherlands 1 - [3] Italy; Federico Chiesa on 72' - https://cazn.me/v/c2eab1
This has become a bit of a blind spot with him. It's always on that side too.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #126 on: Today at 04:17:35 pm
What a fall from grace for the Dutch in terms of GKs. After Van der Sar, and even Stekelenburg, they've had the likes of Worm, Krul, Cillesen and they've now landed at Bijlow, who can't make a single save in 2 games.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #127 on: Today at 04:22:55 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:15:51 pm
This has become a bit of a blind spot with him. It's always on that side too.

You've to question the tactics as well (Not just Koeman's, but Klopp's last season as well - we were too open). Something tells me he should not be left isolated on that side, and if it happens, either the defensive organization not good, or the players have messed it up on the build up to the move.

Koeman has been throwing numbers forward in the last two games, for them to create good chances and not finish and then leave their defense exposed. And last season, our right side was weak, and then we completely went to ditch the defense and went Back 3 with no wingbacks even.

It may have worked for Pep, when they controlled every game they played and usually defending with the ball and by pushing the opposition into their own half, but we don't have their kind of midfielders and playmakers to play that way. So, when we tried to counter and lost the ball, we ended up exposing our defense way too many times.
Elzar

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #128 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm
Watching the highlights. Why was the co-commentator trapped in a polystyrene box?
Fromola

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #129 on: Today at 06:49:52 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 04:09:09 pm
Van Dijk really needs to stop defending with his mind and starting put a foot in more often. Never seen a player completely change his own style after an injury.

Perhaps but it's an utterly pointless 3rd place match after an 11 and a half month season with a World Cup in the middle of it (after a gruelling 21/22). I'm sure Van Dijk is already in holiday mode.
Fromola

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #130 on: Today at 06:52:51 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:22:55 pm
You've to question the tactics as well (Not just Koeman's, but Klopp's last season as well - we were too open). Something tells me he should not be left isolated on that side, and if it happens, either the defensive organization not good, or the players have messed it up on the build up to the move.

Koeman has been throwing numbers forward in the last two games, for them to create good chances and not finish and then leave their defense exposed. And last season, our right side was weak, and then we completely went to ditch the defense and went Back 3 with no wingbacks even.

It may have worked for Pep, when they controlled every game they played and usually defending with the ball and by pushing the opposition into their own half, but we don't have their kind of midfielders and playmakers to play that way. So, when we tried to counter and lost the ball, we ended up exposing our defense way too many times.

Van Dijk was begging the club to sign midfielders last August.
oojason

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #131 on: Today at 07:31:46 pm
.
2023 Nations League Final : Croatia vs Spain : a 7.45pm kick off...





Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Erlic, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivaneusic.   https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF

Spain XI: Unai Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Asensio, Gavi, Yeremy; Morata.   https://twitter.com/SEFutbol


www.uefa.com/uefanationsleague/match/2035584--croatia-vs-spain/matchinfo & https://twitter.com/EURO2024 & https://twitter.com/C4Sport

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Nations_League & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_UEFA_Nations_League_final & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK


The match is live on UK TV on... Channel 4 and ViaPlay Sports 1 - www.live-footballontv.com

The match is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4658989/croatia-vs-spain


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/croatia-spain-live-stream/1153896 & https://vipleague.im/croatia-vs-spain-uefa-nations-league-final-streaming-link-1 & https://techclips.net/2023/s6 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://headlines.soccerstreams.football/2-croatia-vs-spain & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?551 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?454 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?154 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?633 & https://headlines.footybite.to/2-croatia-vs-spain & www.sportshub.to/total/sports/2023/nations-league-croatia-vs-spain-s1 & https://ww1.gameavenue.co/dd13-croatia-vs-spain

& https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81r%D0%BE%D0%B0t%D1%96%D0%B0_s%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%96n_140745002 (multiple links)

Barneylfc∗

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #132 on: Today at 08:52:52 pm
Flashback to Gudjohnsen's effort against us in 2005 there from Juranovic  :D
gerrardisgod

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #133 on: Today at 09:37:10 pm
Croatia in another enthralling competitive game.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #134 on: Today at 09:37:32 pm
Absolute snoozefest
keano7

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #135 on: Today at 09:40:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:37:32 pm
Absolute snoozefest
Sums up the whole competition. Players should be on their holidays.

Why ET and not straight to pens?!
A Red Abroad

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #136 on: Today at 10:18:12 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #137 on: Today at 10:19:39 pm
Emma Hayes is Barney.

How much did I win ?
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #138 on: Today at 10:29:17 pm
Great save.
newterp

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #139 on: Today at 10:30:34 pm
Spain win on a paneka
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #140 on: Today at 10:30:39 pm
Spain win the Tournoi!
Ray K

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #141 on: Today at 10:30:40 pm
Good penalty Dani. Now can you report back for pre-season training on Tuesday?
Dougle

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #142 on: Today at 10:34:48 pm
Yawn ....... Give them and us all a break.
oojason

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #143 on: Today at 10:40:41 pm
RedG13

Re: Nations League Finals 14th - 18th June
Reply #144 on: Today at 11:02:19 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 03:35:57 pm
Virgil got done there.. Italy 3-1 up
What did Virgil do wrong he forced to a tight angle shot on his weak foot. Maybe he was later to the block but the goalie did an awful job here
