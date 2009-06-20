« previous next »
Author Topic: What draws people to Johnson + Trump  (Read 4157 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #120 on: June 30, 2023, 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June 30, 2023, 05:17:28 pm
And it was all down to misogyny.
Undoubtedly, that was part of it. But she lacks a common touch too - something her husband had in spades.*

* I write that as someone who never liked Bill Clinton.
Offline jambutty

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #121 on: June 30, 2023, 05:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 05:24:05 pm
Undoubtedly, that was part of it. But she lacks a common touch too - something her husband had in spades.*

Her record and accomplishments speak for themselves.  He had no common sense.

She was deffo the brains of the outfit.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #122 on: June 30, 2023, 05:29:07 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June 30, 2023, 05:25:23 pm
Her record and accomplishments speak for themselves.  He had no common sense.

She was deffo the brains of the outfit.
I'm not sure if you understand the whole 'politics' thing and how it works. It does not come down to who I or you like, or who we judge to be the most intelligent.
Offline Corkboy

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #123 on: June 30, 2023, 05:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 05:13:31 pm
Hilary Clinton, for the reasons I have already outlined in this thread, was night and day a better candidate than Bernie Sanders. Sanders is truly unelectable in the US.

Bernie polled better than either Hillary or Trump.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #124 on: June 30, 2023, 06:42:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June 30, 2023, 05:45:26 pm
Who the fuck are you?

Because you lived in the U.S. for a while, you think you know it now?

Your posts indicate otherwise.

But I'm not here to convince you or anyone.
If you think there was anything but zero chance of Bernie Sanders being elected President, you are delusional. Sanders was not palatable enough to win Democratic Nomination. Do you expect he would be more palatable (than Trump) to Republicans and Independents? Because he would need to have been to have won.

There is a difference between who voters will say they like than for who they will actually vote for to be President. And when they do not really know the candidate, they are much more likely to state they have a favourable opinion. This changes if the candidate wins the nomination.

And no need to get so exited - it is just a discussion on discussion board. It makes fuck all difference who is right here.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #125 on: June 30, 2023, 08:45:03 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June 30, 2023, 07:49:36 pm
Clearly, you know nothing of my views.  Np.

As a political aside, I knew the real Jiminy Cricket.  He was a clever lad. 

You're no Jiminy Cricket.
Do you understand what it means to express an opinion? It is not 'a fact' that Bernie Sanders would have won the presidency if he (instead of H Clinton) was up against Trump.

And, 'you knew the real Jiminy Cricket'. Wot!? ???

Bizarre stuff, Butty.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #126 on: June 30, 2023, 09:06:28 pm »
It seems that at some stage I mixed up your posts, Butty, with those of Corkboy's. Apologies.
Offline Corkboy

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 08:45:03 pm
Do you understand what it means to express an opinion? It is not 'a fact' that Bernie Sanders would have won the presidency if he (instead of H Clinton) was up against Trump.


Nor is it a fact that he wouldve lost.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:19:09 pm
Nor is it a fact that he wouldve lost.
Two points:
  • That was my point - this stuff is all opinion. But I often see stated 'Bernie would have won' as though it is a fact - it isn't.
  • I conflated your posts with Jambutty's - I already offered a mae culpa JB.
Offline Elmo!

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
Two points:
  • That was my point - this stuff is all opinion. But I often see stated 'Bernie would have won' as though it is a fact - it isn't.
  • I conflated your posts with Jambutty's - I already offered a mae culpa JB.

You did state Bernie was "truly unelectable in the US" before making that point though, which is also an opinion.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:52:45 pm
You did state Bernie was "truly unelectable in the US" before making that point though, which is also an opinion.
Fair enough. But I originally just offered that as a counter opinion (it surely did not needed stating as such at the time). I only had to offer up my 'opinion' comment because the discussion went somewhat sideways (largely because I conflated Corkboy's and Jambutty's comments). Having said all that, as I recall, Sanders' poll numbers were very poor outside of Democratic voters. This should come as little surprise. I have no idea why anyone would suppose Sanders could have won the election if he was the candidate given his poll numbers.
Offline Statto Red

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:29:45 am »
Daft thing is, Clinton won the popular vote, but Trump won the electoral college thus winning the presidency.
