

What links the likes of Trump, Johnson, Hitler etc is that they identified that there was/is a burgeoning underclass and rather than seeking to address it, they gave them something to hate and blame for everything wrong in their lives. Its far easier to tell people that they cant get jobs, a good education, quality healthcare or a nice girlfriend because those dirty foreigners are coming over here taking it all.



Of course its a lie, reinforced by a compliant media but it works because people dont want to consider the alternative that just maybe they have some responsibility for their own predicament. Your average Brexiter has no interest in doing the jobs that economic migrants are prepared to do which is why ironically after Brexit we dont have enough people to drive lorries, pick fruit and veg etc. So now its about stopping the boats. And if they are stopped, theyll find someone else to blame.



And all of this is much easier now that people can read the news they want to hear by ignoring reliable news sources and reading sh*te. No surprise then that a quarter of the population believes in conspiracy theories



The great irony here is that the Tories now do what they used to accuse the left of doing: promoting a culture of grievance and envy. While I despise them for it, I dont give the public a free pass. The truth about Brexit was easy to find if people could be arsed to google it, but they chose to take the blue pill in their droves - a fantasy existence where everything sh*t is someone elses fault.



The culture wars were never an accidental by product of increasingly polarised debate. They were a deliberate construct designed to dupe people into voting against their own self-interests and dividing people who would otherwise have a common interest in pressing for real change.



