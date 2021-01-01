« previous next »
What draws people to Johnson + Trump

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
Reply #40
Its also simple solutions to complex problems.

Trump will solve the Ukraine Russia war in 24 hours

Johnson, oven baked brexit deal.

Simple solutions to complex problems. Theyre bollocks obviously, but many buy them
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
Reply #41

What links the likes of Trump, Johnson, Hitler etc is that they identified that there was/is a burgeoning underclass and rather than seeking to address it, they gave them something to hate and blame for everything wrong in their lives. Its far easier to tell people that they cant get jobs, a good education, quality healthcare or a nice girlfriend because those dirty foreigners are coming over here taking it all.

Of course its a lie, reinforced by a compliant media but it works because people dont want to consider the alternative that just maybe they have some responsibility for their own predicament. Your average Brexiter has no interest in doing the jobs that economic migrants are prepared to do which is why ironically after Brexit we dont have enough people to drive lorries, pick fruit and veg etc. So now its about stopping the boats. And if they are stopped, theyll find someone else to blame.

And all of this is much easier now that people can read the news they want to hear by ignoring reliable news sources and reading sh*te. No surprise then that a quarter of the population believes in conspiracy theories

The great irony here is that the Tories now do what they used to accuse the left of doing: promoting a culture of grievance and envy. While I despise them for it, I dont give the public a free pass. The truth about Brexit was easy to find if people could be arsed to google it, but they chose to take the blue pill in their droves - a fantasy existence where everything sh*t is someone elses fault.

The culture wars were never an accidental by product of increasingly polarised debate. They were a deliberate construct designed to dupe people into voting against their own self-interests and dividing people who would otherwise have a common interest in pressing for real change.

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
Reply #42
so we all agree - it's the people

the people are selfish and gullible

politicians (well, in a democracy) are as helpless as a baby lost in the woods without them

(as touched upon in another thread) we must not patronise the people nor over-estimate them either, but they are the reason both of these chumps 'got in'
Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
Reply #43
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:40:11 pm
They aren't particular charismatic though. Have you ever heard a Trump word salad and thought to yourself, damn! what a charismatic man! Some one like Shankly or Klopp have charisma. Hell I would say Obama, Clinton and George W were much more charismatic then these two clowns. 

They absolutely have charisma.  Someone like Rees-Mogg is not a charismatic man, he's not going to inspire people, but Boris does and it's because of the way he carries himself with his bumbling, affable, man-of-the-people routine.  Whether that's deliberate and cultivated or not, it's still part of his charisma.  Same goes for Trump and his shtick.

Telling people what they want to hear is part of it, sure, but there are loads of other politicians who do that and don't have anywhere near the same impact because they don't have anywhere near the same level of charisma.
