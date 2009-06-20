Our current political and economic systems are visibly falling apart? Our culture is infantile and vapid, and for forty years has been dominated by the type of aggressive, selfish, fuck you buddy individualism both of those people embody? Our populations are kept idiotic by the total lack of accessible, informed debate and a media more concerned with sheep herding them towards the kind of outcomes that benefit them and their bosses? The Reagan/Thatcherite model has clearly failed miserably for the majority but those at the top refuse to allow any alternative?
Im guessing people on both sides of the Atlantic have spent decades dutifully voting for the least worst option, only to see things get worse and worse anyway
Theyre both awful people with damaging politics, and a vast array of personal flaws but the alternatives to them arent exactly hopeful and inspiring.
In Boris case our media all clubbed together to help him over the line and into office, based on a campaign of hiding in fridges and driving JCBs through polystyrene blocks with Get Brexit Done written on them. Now its gone predictably tits up they try and distance themselves from that, blaming the population they told to go out and vote for him. We knew he was a clown, but we didnt care. But you, you should have known better!