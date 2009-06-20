« previous next »
Author Topic: What draws people to Johnson + Trump  (Read 128 times)

Online oldfordie

What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« on: Today at 12:32:02 pm »
Millions are still drawn too Hitlers charisma today. Historians have argued if we can find anything to add to why this happens then all the research and debates have been worth it.

I think this view has been overlooked when it comes to Trump+Johnson.
Am not saying they both want to dominate the world etc etc, it's more about why people are attracted to these people so strongly. the majority of the UK despise Johnson and Trump . they know they are Narcistic corrupt lying psychopathic racist traitors yet we still have millions who still adore them no matter what they say or do, why is the question. gullible doesn't answer the question. they wilfully close their minds to anything bad they do.
Offline jambutty

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:02:28 pm »
No comparison, imo.

For all his faults, Boris has many good qualities.

The best part of Trump ran down his mother's leg.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:19:22 pm »
No comparison, imo.

For all his faults, Boris has many good qualities.

The best part of Trump ran down his mother's leg.


I'm struggling...
Online lobsterboy

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm »
Morons, racists, religious nuts and conspiracy nut-jobs.
Easy prey to "men of the people" and often inhabit the same spheres of a Venn diagram.
For example "top" flat earther Eric Dubay is a Trumper who thinks Hitler was great.

For all his faults, Boris has many good qualities.


I'm calling bollocks on that. he has no redeeming qualities at all. None that in anyway excuse his overwhelmingly negative ones.
He's marginally better than Trump but has probably done more damage to the UK than Trump did to the US with his Brexit act of treason.
Online Fiasco

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:24:52 pm »
I mean, I don't doubt Johnson is well-read and has a fair amount of intelligence amongst all his guff and bluster, but he doesn't use it for the greater good. He's clearly a morally bankrupt, narcissistic sociopath with no interest in anything that doesn't make him richer or enhance his particular position at the time.

Online Father Ted

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:27:48 pm »
Our current political and economic systems are visibly falling apart? Our culture is infantile and vapid, and for forty years has been dominated by the type of aggressive, selfish, fuck you buddy individualism both of those people embody? Our populations are kept idiotic by the total lack of accessible, informed debate and a media more concerned with sheep herding them towards the kind of outcomes that benefit them and their bosses? The Reagan/Thatcherite model has clearly failed miserably for the majority but those at the top refuse to allow any alternative?

Im guessing people on both sides of the Atlantic have spent decades dutifully voting for the least worst option, only to see things get worse and worse anyway

Theyre both awful people with damaging politics, and a vast array of personal flaws but the alternatives to them arent exactly hopeful and inspiring.

In Boris case our media all clubbed together to help him over the line and into office, based on a campaign of hiding in fridges and driving JCBs through polystyrene blocks with Get Brexit Done written on them. Now its gone predictably tits up they try and distance themselves from that, blaming the population they told to go out and vote for him. We knew he was a clown, but we didnt care. But you, you should have known better!
Online tubby

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:33:37 pm »
Charisma.
Online KurtVerbose

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Funny, I was having this conversation with Mrs Verbose yesterday on seeing Berlusconi had died. Hitler, Mussolini, Trump, Berlusconi, and to a certain extent Johnson all have a bizarre look about them. Certainly Trump and Berlusconi in later life look/ed ridiculous. Their very persona screams fake - tans, wigs. It is literally written on their face that they are fake.

I honestly don't see the appeal of any of them, and haven't found anyone who has fallen for this crap either. I had thought that kind of right wing populist agenda, purveyed by an obvious liar would never happen in the UK, yet here we are.

I recently re-watched the 1989 film 'Scandal'. Now Profumo lied to the house and it ended not just his political career, but also pretty much his public career. How things have changed. The news isn't that he lied to us, but that he could face a by-election, so he resigns. What a f*cking coward/child.
Online oldfordie

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:38:06 pm »
So lets assume your right, is that how we should judge people. they have a few good qualities so we can ignore them being Narcistic corrupt lying psychopathic racist traitors.
Isn't that part of how we should be trying to understand what draws people to Johnson and Trump. seems they can ignore so many bad things by pointing out a few good things, Hitler got millions back into work, obviously loves animals as well, he adores his dog after all.
Online KurtVerbose

Re: What draws people to Johnson + Trump
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:39:16 pm »
But that's just the thing, most of us can't see any charisma in any of them. They just seem repellent.
