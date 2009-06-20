Our current political and economic systems are visibly falling apart? Our culture is infantile and vapid, and for forty years has been dominated by the type of aggressive, selfish, fuck you buddy individualism both of those people embody? Our populations are kept idiotic by the total lack of accessible, informed debate and a media more concerned with sheep herding them towards the kind of outcomes that benefit them and their bosses? The Reagan/Thatcherite model has clearly failed miserably for the majority but those at the top refuse to allow any alternative?



Im guessing people on both sides of the Atlantic have spent decades dutifully voting for the least worst option, only to see things get worse and worse anyway



Theyre both awful people with damaging politics, and a vast array of personal flaws but the alternatives to them arent exactly hopeful and inspiring.



In Boris case our media all clubbed together to help him over the line and into office, based on a campaign of hiding in fridges and driving JCBs through polystyrene blocks with Get Brexit Done written on them. Now its gone predictably tits up they try and distance themselves from that, blaming the population they told to go out and vote for him. We knew he was a clown, but we didnt care. But you, you should have known better!