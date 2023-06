Any comments on that article?



I mean if there are they will be in line with the site itself.



Imagine being a Villa fan. Or Forest, though not for treble purposes. Red Manc even



I have seen some City Are Cheats comments elsewhere today but it's really nominal. Goal.com is a hilarious mess of idiots and bots.



Plenty other sites have very... Middle Eastern sounding names who seem to be happy. I suspect those under the cosh of certain regimes see this as their own victory



I contacted the Beeb last week when I was trying to get that horrific shirt vendor thrown off Pinterest (I succeeded). If they won't reply for that I presume they won't reply if I waded in correcting their football knowledge.



What I am getting at is I don't think the media should get away with it. But I don't really know how we would do anything about it





'excuse me you've made a factual error' = OH IT'S A BITTER LIVERPOOL FAN