That was my first season of going to home games regularly. And also the first season of live league games on TV. I can remember not being able to get a ticket for the Anfield derby, but thinking it was more of a novelty to watch it on TV. Not many 12-year-olds would say that now.



Obviously the FA Cup is more prestigious than the League Cup, but itís no more difficult to win. So our treble is no less impressive than the Manchester clubs.