What is going on with Newcastle at the moment (around Nevez) is so important because how issues like this are dealt with, if not properly, threaten to blow a hole through competitive football given that FFP is the only thing stopping Newcastle from leaping over what still remains relatively competitive (despite City having already blown a hole through the system)





Given unlimited resources, 4 intermediary teams with the same ownership and unlimited resources, unless something is done to prevent Saudi Arabia from buying the English game wholesale, via Newcastle.





I 've already raised how the loan system can be used to get around FFP, the transfer system is open to similar loopholes (buy at inflated prices to Saudi clubs then sell or loan at reduced prices to Newcastle, take Newcastle's unwanted at inflated prices etc.)





City broke the rules and have so far remain unpunished.









1. Rules need tightening to avoid abuse

2. Those who break the rules require sufficiently harsh punishment (ie not financial, it has no impact) to prevent repeat and warn off others.

3. It cannot be retrospective, this needs addressing now.





Newcastle's injury problems and loss of form mean their trajectory has been halted and they only have recourse to spending to get them back on track, now is the time to ensure cooking the books is out of the question.