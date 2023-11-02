« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 44711 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #600 on: November 2, 2023, 01:30:32 pm »
Probably needs to be the last Hamas mention before this thread gets locked as well.


Now the 2034 WC is going to Saudi do we use this thread or does it merit it's own as we countdown the next 11 years?


Excellent piece in the i yesterday about it. Not only is sportswashing something to kept an eye on, I think we need to consider Infantino's FIFA corruption as meriting discussion as well and that has wider ramifications. People are far cleverer at hiding financial irregularities (often being paid off after they retire now) but it's 99% certain money has been used by Saudi and people have taken decisions on the back of that money. Der Spiegel will probably be the only ones interested who have the power of investigation.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,102
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #601 on: November 2, 2023, 11:42:58 pm »

'Saudi Arabia: New research on extent of country's investment in sport':-

New research claims to show the extent and scale of Saudi Arabian state investment and involvement in sport for the first time.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/67295892




^ Tyson Fury's fight against Francis Ngannou last Saturday took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.


a snippet...

'The report published by Play the Game - run by the Danish Institute for Sport Studies, which is funded by the country's government - found 312 sponsorship deals across 21 sports, as well as multi-sport events.

Play the Game's data was released days after the gulf kingdom was confirmed as the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup.

The research details how football is the main focus with 83 of the 312 deals - motorsport, with 34 deals, and golf, with 33, are the two sports with the greatest number of agreements after that.

The research suggests 139 of the deals are connected directly to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund - the Public Investment Fund (PIF), that estimates its wealth assets at $700bn (£574bn), and which also owns Newcastle United.

Both the PIF and Saudi Sports Ministry have been approached for comment.


In June, Newcastle confirmed PIF-owned events company Sela as their new shirt sponsor on a multi-year deal, one of a number of Saudi partnerships it now has.

This year, PIF also took over four leading Saudi Pro League football clubs.

In addition, it owns and finances the LIV Golf series.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,102
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #602 on: November 2, 2023, 11:47:18 pm »

'White noise of Furys tight win drowns out concerns over Saudi hosts':-

Glittering theatrics and an intriguing battle with Francis Ngannou obscured various realities behind the mask in Riyadh

www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/oct/29/white-noise-of-furys-tight-win-drowns-out-concerns-about-saudi-hospitality





a snippet...


'In these moments it was easy to understand why the dark forces of Saudi Arabia and professional boxing seem made for each other. All the biggest fights in the immediate future could well take place in Riyadh rather than Las Vegas or London. Many of those who make their living from boxing have shown unfettered glee in this new arrangement and have been full of gushing praise for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Yet it should not be forgotten that two young Saudi men, Abdullah al-Derazi and Jalal Labbard, have just been sentenced to death for taking part in anti‑government protests when they were both minors under the age of 18.

They now face the fate of 112 people who have already been executed in Saudi so far this year.

Boxing, as well as many of its supporters and even critics, will simply ignore the most troubling aspects of life in Saudi Arabia and concentrate instead on boiling arguments over who really won this fight or who is great or who is abject. There is rarely any room for nuance or reflection in boxing. Sometimes that can feel exhilarating because, as Ngannou showed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Riyadh, boxing still produces drama and pathos.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #603 on: November 3, 2023, 02:21:52 am »
Such a load of shit the way Saudi getting 2034 went down.   South America gave away bidding rights in 2034/38 for literally 3 games.  CAF & UEFA also taken out of the equation by the ridiculous multi continent WC 2030.  That's madness!! I bet Saudi paid them off somewhere for that....


Then, 11 years away from the tournament, FIFA demands any potential bidders to register interest by October 31st and then full bid agreements by Nov 30 for an event 11 years away.   Clearly Australia / NZ is a much superior host to Saudi Arabia in every way possible except for money under the table. 

In a country with a government that is fully accountable in a democractic system that's pretty much an impossibility.   The corrupt Saudi royals of course have no such issue with that as they are able to bid as they please regardless of costs.

The reason it went down this way was Saudi were not winning a FIFA congress vote on the hosts.   Especially UEFA nations who absolutely wouldn't vote for another split season due to the climate in Saudi being unsuitable for the June/July normal timeframe.     I reckon Australia would have won this vote even with Saudi's corruption. 
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,662
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #604 on: November 3, 2023, 01:28:28 pm »
We will never win the right to host a WC ever, because the soft c*nts in UK/Europe can't handle having to wake up early or stay up late for games for a couple of weeks. I've been doing it for 16 bloody years and I'm not alone!

Still corrupt as hell though, but after Qatar it seems no one cares any more. Mission accomplished.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #605 on: November 3, 2023, 03:30:01 pm »
Nobody in the football, sporting and even celebrity circuit seems to give a shit. That boxing farce last weekend in Saudi was attended by the rich and famous who were all given tv airtime to endorse the product. Gave the impression that loads of bloodstained money must have been flying about in the background.
The Saudi money is talking now, and it will wash and silence as it goes.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,624
  • Bam!
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #606 on: November 3, 2023, 03:32:52 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on November  3, 2023, 03:30:01 pm
Nobody in the football, sporting and even celebrity circuit seems to give a shit. That boxing farce last weekend in Saudi was attended by the rich and famous who were all given tv airtime to endorse the product. Gave the impression that loads of bloodstained money must have been flying about in the background.
The Saudi money is talking now, and it will wash and silence as it goes.

That was crazy. They had some huge names there, obviously headed by their little toy Cristiano Ronaldo. Eminem, Kanye and loads of rappers. Almost every relevant name in boxing and UFC they could get over. All definitely would have received a big fee to be there.

Desperate for attention, but just nobody mention their human rights records or Yemen.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,994
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #607 on: November 3, 2023, 04:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2023, 03:32:52 pm
That was crazy. They had some huge names there, obviously headed by their little toy Cristiano Ronaldo. Eminem, Kanye and loads of rappers. Almost every relevant name in boxing and UFC they could get over. All definitely would have received a big fee to be there.

Desperate for attention, but just nobody mention their human rights records or Yemen.

It's about expanding their soft power and influence, not covering up their human rights records.

They are a very powerful state.

They know all sport is driven by money, so here they are.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #608 on: November 3, 2023, 04:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2023, 03:32:52 pm
That was crazy. They had some huge names there, obviously headed by their little toy Cristiano Ronaldo. Eminem, Kanye and loads of rappers. Almost every relevant name in boxing and UFC they could get over. All definitely would have received a big fee to be there.

Desperate for attention, but just nobody mention their human rights records or Yemen.
yep. Only positive was they seem to not like Ronaldo - lots of boos when his mug was on screen. Not sure what was the backstory to that. Maybe everyone hates his plastic persona?
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #609 on: November 3, 2023, 04:59:07 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November  3, 2023, 01:28:28 pm
We will never win the right to host a WC ever, because the soft c*nts in UK/Europe can't handle having to wake up early or stay up late for games for a couple of weeks. I've been doing it for 16 bloody years and I'm not alone!

Still corrupt as hell though, but after Qatar it seems no one cares any more. Mission accomplished.

Im almost certain Japan hosted a world cup
Logged
Believer

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,474
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #610 on: November 3, 2023, 11:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on November  3, 2023, 04:59:07 pm
Im almost certain Japan hosted a world cup

Australia hosted one about 3 months ago too...
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,662
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #611 on: November 4, 2023, 03:17:56 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on November  3, 2023, 04:59:07 pm
Im almost certain Japan hosted a world cup

Yeah, I was working in London at the time and the whines are still ringing in my ears :P I  remember watching England-Brazil in a big meeting room at work then going to the pub, it was fun. Having my mental alarm go off at 3.30am for Liverpool at Sheffield United, not so much!
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #612 on: November 4, 2023, 05:14:13 pm »
"Saudi Arabia Eyes Stake in $30 Billion Indian Cricket League. MBSs advisers have spoken to Indian govt officials about deal Saudi Arabia has proposed investing up to $5 billion in IPL." - https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-11-03/saudi-arabia-eyes-stake-in-indian-premier-league-ipl-cricket-tournament#xj4y7vzkg
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #613 on: November 7, 2023, 04:37:45 pm »
"The Media Bill, published in draft form earlier this year, will scrap a never-enacted rule forcing media companies to pay the legal bills of people who sue them, even if they win"

This is probably why the media were reticent to bring up some issues. No excuse now.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,799
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #614 on: November 14, 2023, 04:49:54 pm »
What is going on with Newcastle at the moment (around Nevez) is so important because how issues like this are dealt with, if not properly, threaten to blow a hole through competitive football given that FFP is the only thing stopping Newcastle from leaping over what still remains relatively competitive (despite City having already blown a hole through the system)


Given unlimited resources, 4 intermediary teams with the same ownership and unlimited resources, unless something is done to prevent Saudi Arabia from buying the English game wholesale, via Newcastle.


I 've already raised how the loan system can be used to get around FFP, the transfer system is open to similar loopholes (buy at inflated prices to Saudi clubs then sell or loan at reduced prices to Newcastle, take Newcastle's unwanted at inflated prices etc.)


City broke the rules and have so far remain unpunished.




1. Rules need tightening to avoid abuse
2. Those who break the rules require sufficiently harsh punishment (ie not financial, it has no impact) to prevent repeat and warn off others.
3. It cannot be retrospective, this needs addressing now.


Newcastle's injury problems and loss of form mean their trajectory has been halted and they only have recourse to spending to get them back on track, now is the time to ensure cooking the books is out of the question.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,996
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #615 on: Today at 12:35:17 am »
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1725195596653293673

Quote
Exclusive: Saudi oil giant Aramco set to become major Fifa sponsor.

Comes after Saudi Arabia confirmed as only bid for 2034 World Cup.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 