'Saudi Arabia: New research on extent of country's investment in sport
^ Tyson Fury's fight against Francis Ngannou last Saturday took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
'The report published by Play the Game - run by the Danish Institute for Sport Studies, which is funded by the country's government - found 312 sponsorship deals across 21 sports, as well as multi-sport events.
Play the Game's data was released days after the gulf kingdom was confirmed as the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup.
The research details how football is the main focus with 83 of the 312 deals - motorsport, with 34 deals, and golf, with 33, are the two sports with the greatest number of agreements after that.
The research suggests 139 of the deals are connected directly to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund - the Public Investment Fund (PIF), that estimates its wealth assets at $700bn (£574bn), and which also owns Newcastle United.
Both the PIF and Saudi Sports Ministry have been approached for comment.
In June, Newcastle confirmed PIF-owned events company Sela as their new shirt sponsor on a multi-year deal, one of a number of Saudi partnerships it now has.
This year, PIF also took over four leading Saudi Pro League football clubs.
In addition, it owns and finances the LIV Golf series.'