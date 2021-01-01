':-Glittering theatrics and an intriguing battle with Francis Ngannou obscured various realities behind the mask in Riyadha snippet...'In these moments it was easy to understand why the dark forces of Saudi Arabia and professional boxing seem made for each other. All the biggest fights in the immediate future could well take place in Riyadh rather than Las Vegas or London. Many of those who make their living from boxing have shown unfettered glee in this new arrangement and have been full of gushing praise for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Yet it should not be forgotten that two young Saudi men, Abdullah al-Derazi and Jalal Labbard, have just beenfor taking part in anti‑government protests when they were both minorsBoxing, as well as many of its supporters and even critics, will simply ignore the most troubling aspects of life in Saudi Arabia and concentrate instead on boiling arguments over who really won this fight or who is great or who is abject. There is rarely any room for nuance or reflection in boxing. Sometimes that can feel exhilarating because, as Ngannou showed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Riyadh, boxing still produces drama and pathos.'