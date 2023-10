Listened to the Football Ramble's collaberation with TNT last night. Never heard anything where it's so obvious that they've been tasked with not just brushing over the nature of Newcastle's ownership, but to actually promote the club. Even ended with the former host of the Ramble, and current host on TNT Jules Breach saying 'if you're a neutral you have to want Newcastle to go on and win the competition.'



Think I might be done with the Ramble as a result to be honest. It's been on a steady decline for years and is far from the slightliy outsider project that it started as, but I didn't think they'd ever sink to these depths.