Sportwashing-A general thread

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 6, 2023, 09:25:58 pm
"What makes [Saudi Arabia] dangerous is not only the money, they have a plan. The plan is attracting top players and looking to get top managers out there."

Nah Brendan, it's actually their violent fundamentalism and murderous intent. Enjoy Nuno's job when you get offered what you're angling for you weird little man
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 6, 2023, 10:31:44 pm
Quote from: damomad on September  6, 2023, 05:40:15 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66732863

Rodgers can fuck off too, wouldn't put it past him to end up out there.

Wouldn't put it past him? This is practically a come and get me plea. Rodgers is a bellend, so this isn't surprising.

I'm still astonished by Henderson. No footballer I've ever idolised has subsequently proven to be so thick/spineless/clueless/cowardly/craven. An awful, depressing fall from grace. He deserves every bit of shit coming his way.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 6, 2023, 10:43:53 pm
Fuck me, hes an embarrassment.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 6, 2023, 11:14:37 pm
Rodgers just talks in soundbites. You could see him in a couple of years going  Saudi football, in the 90s, i was a big fan, a student one could say, and this club checks notes , AL (*), is all about history, traditions, and the beautiful game hes got the play book on all the right phrases for whatever circumstance.

Henderson shouldve just said yes ive taken the money,* im donating so much of it to charity thats the best way i feel i can help*. Leave the theocratic stuff alone, better off looking like a dumb greedy footballer at this point than a moral crusader who now sees both sides of the argument.
At what point did you decide that rainbow laces are disrespectful, A) 300k a week B)400k C) 500k.

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 6, 2023, 11:27:12 pm
Quote from: classycarra on September  6, 2023, 09:25:58 pm
"What makes [Saudi Arabia] dangerous is not only the money, they have a plan. The plan is attracting top players and looking to get top managers out there."

Nah Brendan, it's actually their violent fundamentalism and murderous intent. Enjoy Nuno's job when you get offered what you're angling for you weird little man

Yeah, he is just twerking for them now.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 6, 2023, 11:51:40 pm
One thing I had not appreciated was FIFA and the world club championship. I know we won it but we never really celebrate this like something important because of who qualifies. What I had not realised was how others view it. I have put it in this thread as well as the sportswashing because;

1. El-Ittihad have already qualified (it is being held in Saudi, Jeddah to be precise), and I am sure they would love nothing more than winning this one to put them on what they view is the world stage. Salah would have been part of that in December.
2. Flumenense will qualify if they win the Copa (they are last 4), its a second reason why they may deal in January


More importantly, this is a trophy that FIFA are hoping will steal the limelight from the champions league. It's barely noticable now and City will pop across and miss 1 game in December.

In 2025 there are 32 clubs involved, Chelsea and City are in there and I don't think we can qualify (good)
Al-Hilal are in there already, El-Ittihad have a good chance of being there as well. I don't trust Infantino as he may use this vehicle to raise FIFAs profile in an area that UEFA have dominated. I have no doubt he will work with Saudi, Quatar, Abu Dhabi and whoever can be bought off to use this to change club football over the next decade.
The 2025 is in the USA (the last few have been in the middle east and morroco) and will take place in June and July, a massive ask for City and Chelsea (which is the good thing)

It's coming and I bet the Saudi's along with Infantino will want to place this at the pinnacle of the sport (and win it)
Let's see how the 2023 Saudi version shapes up in December.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 06:19:46 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  6, 2023, 11:51:40 pm
One thing I had not appreciated was FIFA and the world club championship. I know we won it but we never really celebrate this like something important because of who qualifies. What I had not realised was how others view it. I have put it in this thread as well as the sportswashing because;

1. El-Ittihad have already qualified (it is being held in Saudi, Jeddah to be precise), and I am sure they would love nothing more than winning this one to put them on what they view is the world stage. Salah would have been part of that in December.
2. Flumenense will qualify if they win the Copa (they are last 4), its a second reason why they may deal in January


More importantly, this is a trophy that FIFA are hoping will steal the limelight from the champions league. It's barely noticable now and City will pop across and miss 1 game in December.

In 2025 there are 32 clubs involved, Chelsea and City are in there and I don't think we can qualify (good)
Al-Hilal are in there already, El-Ittihad have a good chance of being there as well. I don't trust Infantino as he may use this vehicle to raise FIFAs profile in an area that UEFA have dominated. I have no doubt he will work with Saudi, Quatar, Abu Dhabi and whoever can be bought off to use this to change club football over the next decade.
The 2025 is in the USA (the last few have been in the middle east and morroco) and will take place in June and July, a massive ask for City and Chelsea (which is the good thing)

It's coming and I bet the Saudi's along with Infantino will want to place this at the pinnacle of the sport (and win it)
Let's see how the 2023 Saudi version shapes up in December.

To be fair  the club world cup has always been massive in other parts of the world, like South America. They were all really excited when we were in it. The importance within FIFA can well stem from that. No surprise though that the Saudis are trying to make it all about them though.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 06:29:51 am
How the hell are Chelsea in it in 2025? surely theyd want to get the top teams in ( ie.us)
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 08:02:05 am
Quote from: andyrol on September  7, 2023, 06:29:51 am
How the hell are Chelsea in it in 2025? surely theyd want to get the top teams in ( ie.us)

Won it in 2022, I think that was the only criteria, oh that and being fucking oil cheats funded on the sly by Saudi Arabia. They can keep their Oil "MURDERING BASTARDS ONLY NEED APPLY" cup
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 08:18:51 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  6, 2023, 08:27:27 pm
"He's a beautiful Human being, so he is"   ::)

A great technician, full of character.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 09:01:57 am
C Ronaldo must be feeling the burn of not being nominated for the Ballon d'Or for the first time in 20 years.

Doesn't help playing in a 'Mickey Mouse' competition ranked 68th in the world.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 11:17:04 am
Little motivational trick:

'I've got in my hand, three envelopes with three different names in them, each of whom will let the Saudi state down on twitter this year.

Don't let yourself, any of you great technicians, be one of these names - you don't want to let the team down (of be executed)'
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 11:23:17 am
I'm struggling to get any work done with this clattering of so many masks slipping and hitting the floor.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 12:51:14 pm
"A Tale of Two C*nts"

John Terry has begun his managerial career in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Shabbab.

Sergio Ramos has turned down 20m euro to join Al-Ittihad and instead signed for his boyhood club Sevilla for 1m
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 01:16:51 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  7, 2023, 06:19:46 am
To be fair  the club world cup has always been massive in other parts of the world, like South America. They were all really excited when we were in it. The importance within FIFA can well stem from that. No surprise though that the Saudis are trying to make it all about them though.


It is their way to the top table, helped by Infantino. If the World Club Championship gets the status some want it to have the saudis (and others) will have chopped the legs from under the PL and UEFA. We will have a super league but it won't be european. It will take time but it's where my money is.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 01:42:37 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  7, 2023, 12:51:14 pm
"A Tale of Two C*nts"

John Terry has begun his managerial career in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Shabbab.

Sergio Ramos has turned down 20m euro to join Al-Ittihad and instead signed for his boyhood club Sevilla for 1m

Apparently Terry has asked if he can spend a month every year with the Saudi Arabian border guards.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 01:55:38 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  7, 2023, 01:16:51 pm

It is their way to the top table, helped by Infantino. If the World Club Championship gets the status some want it to have the saudis (and others) will have chopped the legs from under the PL and UEFA. We will have a super league but it won't be european. It will take time but it's where my money is.

I suspect they will use the prospect of a world champions league as leverage to gain direct entry to the UEFA champions league group stage. Similar to how they used the LIV golf tour as a stepping stone to a total takeover of the sport

IF UEFA try and hold strong, then yes they will collude with FIFA and try to beat the champions league, with a world PIF super league it's head they win, tails everyone else loses

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 02:26:00 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  7, 2023, 01:42:37 pm
Apparently Terry has asked if he can spend a month every year with the Saudi Arabian border guards.
Reports that he's turned up for his first day as manager in their uniform
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 02:37:30 pm
Quote from: Zlen on September  7, 2023, 11:23:17 am
I'm struggling to get any work done with this clattering of so many masks slipping and hitting the floor.

To be fair, Brendan's has probably melted rather than fallen
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 02:55:13 pm
John Terry must be the only one that is using the good name of the Saudi PL as a means to launder his reputation, rather than the other way around.


I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your cider.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 06:55:44 pm
Leading Premier League clubs have asked the government to block nation states from owning English football teams, with the request potentially forming part of a new regulators brief.

The news comes as the government confirmed the imminent arrival of an independent football regulator when parliamentary time allows. The latest update comes at the end of a consultation process with stakeholders in the English game.

The Guardian understands that some leading top-flight clubs used the consultation period to individually lobby the government on state ownership, a process separate to any Premier League submissions.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/07/premier-league-clubs-call-to-block-nation-state-ownership
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 08:42:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September  7, 2023, 06:55:44 pm
Leading Premier League clubs have asked the government to block nation states from owning English football teams, with the request potentially forming part of a new regulators brief.

The news comes as the government confirmed the imminent arrival of an independent football regulator when parliamentary time allows. The latest update comes at the end of a consultation process with stakeholders in the English game.

The Guardian understands that some leading top-flight clubs used the consultation period to individually lobby the government on state ownership, a process separate to any Premier League submissions.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/07/premier-league-clubs-call-to-block-nation-state-ownership

Interesting that this has happened as talk of a Qatari takeover of United has stopped
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 09:51:45 pm
Quote from: Qston on September  7, 2023, 08:42:11 pm
Interesting that this has happened as talk of a Qatari takeover of United has stopped
A few months ago renowned idiot Andeh Tey was trumpeting about how "we need Kataaaa".
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 7, 2023, 10:04:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September  7, 2023, 06:55:44 pm
Leading Premier League clubs have asked the government to block nation states from owning English football teams, with the request potentially forming part of a new regulators brief.

The news comes as the government confirmed the imminent arrival of an independent football regulator when parliamentary time allows. The latest update comes at the end of a consultation process with stakeholders in the English game.

The Guardian understands that some leading top-flight clubs used the consultation period to individually lobby the government on state ownership, a process separate to any Premier League submissions.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/07/premier-league-clubs-call-to-block-nation-state-ownership
Horse. Bolted. Way too late for that kind of talk as they won't take clubs off the countries that already own them.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
September 9, 2023, 10:17:21 pm
This isnt about sports washing, but Ive found something else that UAE et are involved with. You can get diazepam and other controlled drugs prescribed by a doctor in Abu Dhabi, the prescription sent to Spain and the drugs sent to your door by Royal Mail within 48 -72 hours. Its less expensive than a private script here, or no more expensive, but you dont have to speak to a GP. Theres just a tick list of (leading) questions to get the prescription approved.

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 05:31:41 pm
ESPN Soccer has this on their site today - but tucked away:

The title on the main page says: "Inside Saud Arabia's 30-year history of 'sportswashing'" (not sure why sportswashing is in quotes).

But when you click the link the title is: "A timeline of Saudi Arabia's unprecedented sports investments" - much more innocuous.

Seems like someone missed their editing job.

https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/38162723/saudi-arabia-sports-takeover-line-30-years-making
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 12:32:49 pm
.
'Mohammed bin Salman: 'I don't care' about 'sportswashing' accusations':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/66874723




^ Newcastle United revealed a 2022-23 third kit which resembled the Saudi Arabia national team kit


'Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman says he does not care about accusations of 'sportswashing'.

The Gulf kingdom has been accused of investing in sport and using high-profile events to improve its international reputation.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) led the takeover of Newcastle United last year and launched LIV Golf.

"If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by 1%, then we'll continue doing sportswashing," Bin Salman said.

He told Fox News: "I don't care [about the term]. I have 1% growth in GDP from sport and I am aiming for another 1.5%.

"Call it what you want - we are going to get that 1.5%."

Saudi Arabia has been criticised for its human rights violations - 81 men were executed on one day last year - women's rights abuses, the criminalisation of homosexuality, the restriction of free speech and the war in Yemen.

Its international standing was severely damaged by the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based Saudi journalist who was a prominent critic of the government.

Human rights campaigners say sport is being used by the Saudi government to distract from long-standing reputation issues.

But Saudi authorities reject those accusations and say investment in sport is a key part of the 'Vision 2030' strategy.

The country's sovereign wealth fund has estimated assets of $620bn (£550bn).

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the governor of PIF, which is controlled by Bin Salman.

The Premier League club's green and white third kit last season resembled the Saudi Arabia national team kit and, at the time of its release, Amnesty International said it was "clear evidence" of sportswashing.

Saudi Arabia will host the Club World Cup in December - the first time it has staged a major Fifa event - and is expected to bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034.

Qatar's controversial hosting of the 2022 tournament drew criticism because of its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

PIF has taken control of four of Saudi Arabia's top clubs - Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr - which have secured high-profile signings over recent seasons including Cristiano Ronaldo and reigning Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema.

The launch of the lucrative LIV Golf series in 2022 led to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour agreeing to merge with PIF in June after a year of disruption, with Al-Rumayyan appointed chair of the new unified men's game.

F1's decision to hold its inaugural race in Saudi Arabia in 2021, as part of a long-term deal, was also criticised by human rights groups.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton called on Saudi Arabia to improve its human rights record before the 2022 grand prix, having said he did not feel comfortable racing in the country.

World title boxing fights have also been held in Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua said he was "here for boxing" before losing to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah last year, having beaten Andy Ruiz in the capital Riyadh in 2019.

Tennis will hold a professional event in Saudi Arabia for the first time this year after a five-year deal was agreed for Jeddah to host the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Saudi Arabia has also held talks with the women's tour about hosting its end-of-season WTA Finals.'


^ there are links to other articles in the story in the BBC link above.



The amount of money spent on PR (some very expensive PR firms around the world) to present a 'positive aspect' of sportswashing, to muddy the waters, to deflect away criticisms and the focus on his regime away, to throw around whataboutism... suggests MBS does care. And cares a lot.

Otherwise he likely wouldn't be torturing and dismembering journalists.

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 01:33:46 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:32:49 pm
.
The amount of money spent on PR (some very expensive PR firms around the world) to present a 'positive aspect' of sportswashing, to muddy the waters, to deflect away criticisms and the focus on his regime away, to throw around whataboutism... suggests MBS does care. And cares a lot.

Otherwise he likely wouldn't be torturing and dismembering journalists.


I'll bet he's got your card marked, do you visit Turkey often?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 02:04:17 pm
I like the look of Union Berlin


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66769248


"I am worried about the Champions League. It has changed our club. It is a big-money league with teams who in our opinion do not belong there - Manchester City, Newcastle, PSG, the marketing club from Leipzig"


Bas Timmers, author of the book 'Abnormally Ordinary - A Dutchman explains Union Berlin',
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 02:11:32 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:32:49 pm
.
'Mohammed bin Salman: 'I don't care' about 'sportswashing' accusations':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/66874723




^ Newcastle United revealed a 2022-23 third kit which resembled the Saudi Arabia national team kit


'Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman says he does not care about accusations of 'sportswashing'.

The Gulf kingdom has been accused of investing in sport and using high-profile events to improve its international reputation.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) led the takeover of Newcastle United last year and launched LIV Golf.

"If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by 1%, then we'll continue doing sportswashing," Bin Salman said.

He told Fox News: "I don't care [about the term]. I have 1% growth in GDP from sport and I am aiming for another 1.5%.

"Call it what you want - we are going to get that 1.5%."

Saudi Arabia has been criticised for its human rights violations - 81 men were executed on one day last year - women's rights abuses, the criminalisation of homosexuality, the restriction of free speech and the war in Yemen.

Its international standing was severely damaged by the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based Saudi journalist who was a prominent critic of the government.

Human rights campaigners say sport is being used by the Saudi government to distract from long-standing reputation issues.

But Saudi authorities reject those accusations and say investment in sport is a key part of the 'Vision 2030' strategy.

The country's sovereign wealth fund has estimated assets of $620bn (£550bn).

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the governor of PIF, which is controlled by Bin Salman.

The Premier League club's green and white third kit last season resembled the Saudi Arabia national team kit and, at the time of its release, Amnesty International said it was "clear evidence" of sportswashing.

Saudi Arabia will host the Club World Cup in December - the first time it has staged a major Fifa event - and is expected to bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034.

Qatar's controversial hosting of the 2022 tournament drew criticism because of its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

PIF has taken control of four of Saudi Arabia's top clubs - Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr - which have secured high-profile signings over recent seasons including Cristiano Ronaldo and reigning Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema.

The launch of the lucrative LIV Golf series in 2022 led to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour agreeing to merge with PIF in June after a year of disruption, with Al-Rumayyan appointed chair of the new unified men's game.

F1's decision to hold its inaugural race in Saudi Arabia in 2021, as part of a long-term deal, was also criticised by human rights groups.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton called on Saudi Arabia to improve its human rights record before the 2022 grand prix, having said he did not feel comfortable racing in the country.

World title boxing fights have also been held in Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua said he was "here for boxing" before losing to Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah last year, having beaten Andy Ruiz in the capital Riyadh in 2019.

Tennis will hold a professional event in Saudi Arabia for the first time this year after a five-year deal was agreed for Jeddah to host the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Saudi Arabia has also held talks with the women's tour about hosting its end-of-season WTA Finals.'


^ there are links to other articles in the story in the BBC link above.



The amount of money spent on PR (some very expensive PR firms around the world) to present a 'positive aspect' of sportswashing, to muddy the waters, to deflect away criticisms and the focus on his regime away, to throw around whataboutism... suggests MBS does care. And cares a lot.

Otherwise he likely wouldn't be torturing and dismembering journalists.



before I even finished the article - this is what I was thinking too - haha
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 08:47:11 pm
I dont know anyone who has watched any of it, Ive not even seen a single clip of footage (without actively avoiding it). Who is even watching? I dont get the appeal at all.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 08:54:39 pm
Ive seen some footage of action. Theyre planting goals etc in social media. Like the Russians the Saudis and Emirati have prolific bots at their disposal. Birds of a feather.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 09:58:33 pm
Not that the article from the beeb quotes much from the Saudi Prince, the little is does just makes me more assured that he is an arrogant tosser.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 10:58:03 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:58:33 pm
Not that the article from the beeb quotes much from the Saudi Prince, the little is does just makes me more assured that he is an arrogant tosser.

Hes actually much worse than that, hes a murderer. He doesnt care what the world thinks about that, because its their culture. Oh and to prove it, hes paying 10 times the going rate for the most famous (waning) footballers to go there to try and distract everyone from it.
