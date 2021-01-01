One thing I had not appreciated was FIFA and the world club championship. I know we won it but we never really celebrate this like something important because of who qualifies. What I had not realised was how others view it. I have put it in this thread as well as the sportswashing because;



1. El-Ittihad have already qualified (it is being held in Saudi, Jeddah to be precise), and I am sure they would love nothing more than winning this one to put them on what they view is the world stage. Salah would have been part of that in December.

2. Flumenense will qualify if they win the Copa (they are last 4), its a second reason why they may deal in January





More importantly, this is a trophy that FIFA are hoping will steal the limelight from the champions league. It's barely noticable now and City will pop across and miss 1 game in December.



In 2025 there are 32 clubs involved, Chelsea and City are in there and I don't think we can qualify (good)

Al-Hilal are in there already, El-Ittihad have a good chance of being there as well. I don't trust Infantino as he may use this vehicle to raise FIFAs profile in an area that UEFA have dominated. I have no doubt he will work with Saudi, Quatar, Abu Dhabi and whoever can be bought off to use this to change club football over the next decade.

The 2025 is in the USA (the last few have been in the middle east and morroco) and will take place in June and July, a massive ask for City and Chelsea (which is the good thing)



It's coming and I bet the Saudi's along with Infantino will want to place this at the pinnacle of the sport (and win it)

Let's see how the 2023 Saudi version shapes up in December.