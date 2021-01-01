« previous next »
"What makes [Saudi Arabia] dangerous is not only the money, they have a plan. The plan is attracting top players and looking to get top managers out there."

Nah Brendan, it's actually their violent fundamentalism and murderous intent. Enjoy Nuno's job when you get offered what you're angling for you weird little man
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 05:40:15 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66732863

Rodgers can fuck off too, wouldn't put it past him to end up out there.

Wouldn't put it past him? This is practically a come and get me plea. Rodgers is a bellend, so this isn't surprising.

I'm still astonished by Henderson. No footballer I've ever idolised has subsequently proven to be so thick/spineless/clueless/cowardly/craven. An awful, depressing fall from grace. He deserves every bit of shit coming his way.
Fuck me, hes an embarrassment.
Rodgers just talks in soundbites. You could see him in a couple of years going  Saudi football, in the 90s, i was a big fan, a student one could say, and this club checks notes , AL (*), is all about history, traditions, and the beautiful game hes got the play book on all the right phrases for whatever circumstance.

Henderson shouldve just said yes ive taken the money,* im donating so much of it to charity thats the best way i feel i can help*. Leave the theocratic stuff alone, better off looking like a dumb greedy footballer at this point than a moral crusader who now sees both sides of the argument.
At what point did you decide that rainbow laces are disrespectful, A) 300k a week B)400k C) 500k.

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:25:58 pm
"What makes [Saudi Arabia] dangerous is not only the money, they have a plan. The plan is attracting top players and looking to get top managers out there."

Nah Brendan, it's actually their violent fundamentalism and murderous intent. Enjoy Nuno's job when you get offered what you're angling for you weird little man

Yeah, he is just twerking for them now.
One thing I had not appreciated was FIFA and the world club championship. I know we won it but we never really celebrate this like something important because of who qualifies. What I had not realised was how others view it. I have put it in this thread as well as the sportswashing because;

1. El-Ittihad have already qualified (it is being held in Saudi, Jeddah to be precise), and I am sure they would love nothing more than winning this one to put them on what they view is the world stage. Salah would have been part of that in December.
2. Flumenense will qualify if they win the Copa (they are last 4), its a second reason why they may deal in January


More importantly, this is a trophy that FIFA are hoping will steal the limelight from the champions league. It's barely noticable now and City will pop across and miss 1 game in December.

In 2025 there are 32 clubs involved, Chelsea and City are in there and I don't think we can qualify (good)
Al-Hilal are in there already, El-Ittihad have a good chance of being there as well. I don't trust Infantino as he may use this vehicle to raise FIFAs profile in an area that UEFA have dominated. I have no doubt he will work with Saudi, Quatar, Abu Dhabi and whoever can be bought off to use this to change club football over the next decade.
The 2025 is in the USA (the last few have been in the middle east and morroco) and will take place in June and July, a massive ask for City and Chelsea (which is the good thing)

It's coming and I bet the Saudi's along with Infantino will want to place this at the pinnacle of the sport (and win it)
Let's see how the 2023 Saudi version shapes up in December.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:51:40 pm
One thing I had not appreciated was FIFA and the world club championship. I know we won it but we never really celebrate this like something important because of who qualifies. What I had not realised was how others view it. I have put it in this thread as well as the sportswashing because;

1. El-Ittihad have already qualified (it is being held in Saudi, Jeddah to be precise), and I am sure they would love nothing more than winning this one to put them on what they view is the world stage. Salah would have been part of that in December.
2. Flumenense will qualify if they win the Copa (they are last 4), its a second reason why they may deal in January


More importantly, this is a trophy that FIFA are hoping will steal the limelight from the champions league. It's barely noticable now and City will pop across and miss 1 game in December.

In 2025 there are 32 clubs involved, Chelsea and City are in there and I don't think we can qualify (good)
Al-Hilal are in there already, El-Ittihad have a good chance of being there as well. I don't trust Infantino as he may use this vehicle to raise FIFAs profile in an area that UEFA have dominated. I have no doubt he will work with Saudi, Quatar, Abu Dhabi and whoever can be bought off to use this to change club football over the next decade.
The 2025 is in the USA (the last few have been in the middle east and morroco) and will take place in June and July, a massive ask for City and Chelsea (which is the good thing)

It's coming and I bet the Saudi's along with Infantino will want to place this at the pinnacle of the sport (and win it)
Let's see how the 2023 Saudi version shapes up in December.

To be fair  the club world cup has always been massive in other parts of the world, like South America. They were all really excited when we were in it. The importance within FIFA can well stem from that. No surprise though that the Saudis are trying to make it all about them though.
How the hell are Chelsea in it in 2025? surely theyd want to get the top teams in ( ie.us)
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 06:29:51 am
How the hell are Chelsea in it in 2025? surely theyd want to get the top teams in ( ie.us)

Won it in 2022, I think that was the only criteria, oh that and being fucking oil cheats funded on the sly by Saudi Arabia. They can keep their Oil "MURDERING BASTARDS ONLY NEED APPLY" cup
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:27:27 pm
"He's a beautiful Human being, so he is"   ::)

A great technician, full of character.
