Sportwashing-A general thread

classycarra

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #520 on: Today at 09:25:58 pm
"What makes [Saudi Arabia] dangerous is not only the money, they have a plan. The plan is attracting top players and looking to get top managers out there."

Nah Brendan, it's actually their violent fundamentalism and murderous intent. Enjoy Nuno's job when you get offered what you're angling for you weird little man
decosabute

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #521 on: Today at 10:31:44 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 05:40:15 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66732863

Rodgers can fuck off too, wouldn't put it past him to end up out there.

Wouldn't put it past him? This is practically a come and get me plea. Rodgers is a bellend, so this isn't surprising.

I'm still astonished by Henderson. No footballer I've ever idolised has subsequently proven to be so thick/spineless/clueless/cowardly/craven. An awful, depressing fall from grace. He deserves every bit of shit coming his way.
thejbs

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #522 on: Today at 10:43:53 pm
Fuck me, hes an embarrassment.
The North Bank

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #523 on: Today at 11:14:37 pm
Rodgers just talks in soundbites. You could see him in a couple of years going  Saudi football, in the 90s, i was a big fan, a student one could say, and this club checks notes , AL (*), is all about history, traditions, and the beautiful game hes got the play book on all the right phrases for whatever circumstance.

Henderson shouldve just said yes ive taken the money,* im donating so much of it to charity thats the best way i feel i can help*. Leave the theocratic stuff alone, better off looking like a dumb greedy footballer at this point than a moral crusader who now sees both sides of the argument.
At what point did you decide that rainbow laces are disrespectful, A) 300k a week B)400k C) 500k.

