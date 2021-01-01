Rodgers just talks in soundbites. You could see him in a couple of years going Saudi football, in the 90s, i was a big fan, a student one could say, and this club checks notes , AL (*), is all about history, traditions, and the beautiful game hes got the play book on all the right phrases for whatever circumstance.



Henderson shouldve just said yes ive taken the money,* im donating so much of it to charity thats the best way i feel i can help*. Leave the theocratic stuff alone, better off looking like a dumb greedy footballer at this point than a moral crusader who now sees both sides of the argument.

At what point did you decide that rainbow laces are disrespectful, A) 300k a week B)400k C) 500k.



