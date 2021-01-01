Saw a young lad wearing a jersey of whoever it is Ronaldo plays for with his name on the back on the weekend.

This is how its gonna become the norm isnt it? young kids with these idols wearing the shirts of those teams.



It's not something to worry about, it's been like that for years, but it does help the washers. Yes there will be people who follow a player, we've seen it with Sadio and Mo where we've picked up fans who will then disappear as the player moves but the core fan base stays, even if they still follow the players careerWe had our first anniversary in Barcelona in early 09, the eldest was about 18 months, so we bought him a Barca shirt and Messi was everywhere so we got one of those. That started a trend of buying him a new shirt, as well as Liverpool shirts, as he grew, and the old shirts got passed on to the youngest. The oldest then wanted just Liverpool, one season we got the youngest a Barca with Suarez on the back, a couple of Argentina with Messi on, but now all he wants is Liverpool shirts.When he was playing football, all his mates had Madrid, Barca. PSG shirts alongside their club shirt.Did see some German kids when we were in Turkey with ADFC shirts with Haaland on the back.