Just don't castigate me for asking questions around [Henderson], because there are lots of grey areas.
One thing that won't help the cause is shutting down any form of debate.
why are you saying this? what debate is being shut down? seems like some kind of comfort blanket phrase for people who struggle to make coherent convincing arguments - rest assured you aren't being shut down
This isnt true. Not wanting to relitigate the Henderson situation here, but I and apparently others just took 40 days in the sin bin for posts about this very issue. Heres the warning I was sent when they muted me:
You have received a warning
« Sent to: Iska on: July 21, 2023, 10:29:35 pm »
Iska,
Consistent with the others who have taken a hard stance and have been unequivocal about the Hendo situation we're muting you for now. The discussion is not negotiable on this site.
RAWK Mods
Thats shutting down debate, in the most literal sense. The thread was deleted and everything.
In any event theres plenty of piling on, shouting down and bullying goes on on Rawk nowadays - the Henderson talk was particularly brutal, but afaict can tell none of the actual pilers-on took a ban for it. If that doesnt look like shutting down to you, its probably because you dont hold any views that arent standard Rawk orthodoxy.