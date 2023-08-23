« previous next »
blacksun

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #440 on: August 23, 2023, 08:00:18 pm
Quote from: classycarra on August 22, 2023, 03:35:34 pm
haha, i'm fairly cynical but im relatively hopeful that most of the people here aren't actively pro-torture/maiming/murder for sadistic entertainment!

i agree there'll be pockets who are (passively) content with the concept of people trying to migrate here suffering ill health and other unpleasantness, but the complicity and deliberate sadism element is a step beyond for most outside of the most monstrous (i'd hope)

You have more faith in people than me, I've heard more than one idiot here in the US say 'they don't understand why Border Patrol just don't shoot these criminals trying to get into our country illegally, that would stop  them pouring in in no time'
Yorkykopite

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #441 on: August 23, 2023, 08:16:05 pm
Quote from: blacksun on August 23, 2023, 08:00:18 pm
You have more faith in people than me, I've heard more than one idiot here in the US say 'they don't understand why Border Patrol just don't shoot these criminals trying to get into our country illegally, that would stop  them pouring in in no time'

So that's at least two by your own reckoning!

Loud bigoted voices. They like to pretend they're representative. But it's not so.

We have a TV programme here called Question Time. A few weeks back the audience was asked whether they supported our own government's punitive policies on asylum seekers. They don't involve mass murder like the Saudi immigration policy. But they are sick nonetheless. Not a single person in the audience would admit that they liked them. It was quite an amazing moment.
blacksun

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #442 on: August 23, 2023, 08:55:49 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 23, 2023, 08:16:05 pm
So that's at least two by your own reckoning!

Loud bigoted voices. They like to pretend they're representative. But it's not so.

We have a TV programme here called Question Time. A few weeks back the audience was asked whether they supported our own government's punitive policies on asylum seekers. They don't involve mass murder like the Saudi immigration policy. But they are sick nonetheless. Not a single person in the audience would admit that they liked them. It was quite an amazing moment.

Two things Yorkie, I'm from there so I know Question Time :)
And just because others haven't actually vocalised like the others doesn't mean they don't think it, I agree the loudest idiots are usually the most bigoted but I know others too who would probably be nodding inside even if they are smart enough not to say it out loud
Yorkykopite

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #443 on: August 23, 2023, 09:22:18 pm
Quote from: blacksun on August 23, 2023, 08:55:49 pm
Two things Yorkie, I'm from there so I know Question Time :)
And just because others haven't actually vocalised like the others doesn't mean they don't think it, I agree the loudest idiots are usually the most bigoted but I know others too who would probably be nodding inside even if they are smart enough not to say it out loud

Sorry mate, thought you were a Yank!

I don't mind people "nodding inside". I'd rather they were virtuous of course. But, failing that, it's a social achievement if they daren't actually articulate their poisonous views.
blacksun

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #444 on: August 23, 2023, 09:45:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 23, 2023, 09:22:18 pm
Sorry mate, thought you were a Yank!

I don't mind people "nodding inside". I'd rather they were virtuous of course. But, failing that, it's a social achievement if they daren't actually articulate their poisonous views.

Fuck no, moved out here to Cali 11 years ago, can't beat the weather but didn't envision the Trump nightmare at the time else I might have reconsidered, more fool me for thinking them electing Obama twice was a sign of positive progression. 
Vote For Pedro

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #445 on: August 24, 2023, 12:45:25 pm
Rumours starting to spread that Qatar have won the bidding to buying United. Had an air of inevitability but it's still a blow and another nail in the coffin of the top flight if true.
jillcwhomever

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #446 on: August 24, 2023, 12:50:00 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on August 24, 2023, 12:45:25 pm
Rumours starting to spread that Qatar have won the bidding to buying United. Had an air of inevitability but it's still a blow and another nail in the coffin of the top flight if true.

Where are the rumours coming from have any of the usual journalists hinted at it or just the usual hopeful United fans on twitter?
Vote For Pedro

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #447 on: August 24, 2023, 12:58:57 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on August 24, 2023, 12:50:00 pm
Where are the rumours coming from have any of the usual journalists hinted at it or just the usual hopeful United fans on twitter?
It's in the Metro today, and the MEN, and the rag (apparently).
jillcwhomever

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #448 on: August 24, 2023, 01:03:41 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on August 24, 2023, 12:58:57 pm
It's in the Metro today, and the MEN, and the rag (apparently).

I will only worry about it if Delaney starts saying the same thing. No one of any note is confirming it at the moment.
Ray K

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #449 on: August 24, 2023, 01:42:12 pm
Tennis now in bed with the Saudis, which everyone predicted after the LIV golf merger.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will host the Next Gen ATP Finals (Under 21) from 2023-2027.

The tournament will take place over 5 days at King Abdullah Sports City on indoor hard court from Nov 28-Dec 2 2023, with a record $2m prize money.

***
I'd say it's a racing certainty that the ATP Finals will go there when the current deal with Turin ends in 2025.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #450 on: August 24, 2023, 01:58:19 pm
Wimb - Al'don will be there in a few years too.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #451 on: August 24, 2023, 03:19:15 pm
Quote from: Ray K on August 24, 2023, 01:42:12 pm
Tennis now in bed with the Saudis, which everyone predicted after the LIV golf merger.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will host the Next Gen ATP Finals (Under 21) from 2023-2027.

The tournament will take place over 5 days at King Abdullah Sports City on indoor hard court from Nov 28-Dec 2 2023, with a record $2m prize money.

***
I'd say it's a racing certainty that the ATP Finals will go there when the current deal with Turin ends in 2025.
Good to see a high profile Tennis competition hosted by a country with a rich history in the game, who can forget the roster of Saudi talent that has taken part on the Tennis tour over the years?, a real hotbed of the sport, well deserved and not a byproduct of cronyism or bribery at the top levels of the sport, all of the naysayers will beheading for the exits if they don't tone down the criticism.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #452 on: August 25, 2023, 01:40:06 pm
From this week's upshot:

Quote
😘 Just two months after joining Saudi side Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema is rumoured to be leaving because he doesnt fit with manager Nuno Espirito Santos tactics.
Jwils21

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #453 on: August 26, 2023, 11:41:37 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 25, 2023, 01:40:06 pm
From this week's upshot:

Jota is allegedly getting binned too. Reports saying the fans are unhappy because hes not a big name. Spoilt brats, just fuck off :wanker
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #454 on: August 27, 2023, 11:13:20 pm
Wonder what could have lured Roberto 'Two Salaries' Mancini to take over the Saudi Arabia team?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #455 on: August 28, 2023, 11:58:24 am
86 million pounds for 4 years work for Mancini. Good that the poor guy is finally making some money
GreatEx

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #456 on: August 30, 2023, 11:00:19 am
https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/08/29/saudi-arabia-man-sentenced-death-tweets

But at least Jordan and friends are getting some Vitamin D$$$
BER

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #457 on: August 30, 2023, 09:41:23 pm
oojason

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 05:16:10 pm

'Saudi Arabia lobbies Europe to support 2034 World Cup bid':-

Saudis insisting they could hold World Cup in summer despite fierce heat

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/saudi-arabia-lobbies-europe-to-support-2034-world-cup-bid-p0ll5ptfl - or in full, here - https://archive.ph/HnDhG





a snippet...


'Saudi Arabia has embarked on a campaign to gain support in Europe for a bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

Officials and ministers from Saudi Arabia have approached senior figures in European football to secure backing for the Gulf state to host the mens tournament.

It is seen as the ultimate ambition for the Saudis, who are spending billions of pounds on sport and have attracted some of the biggest names in football  including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar  to their clubs over the past year.

Saudi Arabia had initially considered a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup with Egypt and Greece but is now focusing on hosting 2034 on its own, say sources with knowledge of the situation. A joint bid by Spain, Portugal and Morocco is now seen as the favourite to win the bid for the 2030 tournament.'
JRed

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 05:27:24 pm
Just saw a clip of Gareth Southgate doing an impression of Eddie Howe on sky sports: I dont see why there should be an adverse reaction to a player because of where he plays his football..its a complex political aspects that Im not really trained to do When asked about Henderson being in the squad.
Fuckoff Gareth you prick.
FiSh77

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 05:48:55 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:16:10 pm
'Saudi Arabia lobbies Europe to support 2034 World Cup bid':-

Fuck off yer stone age c*nts  :wanker
Iska

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #461 on: Today at 08:59:05 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on August 20, 2023, 04:24:19 pm
Just don't castigate me for asking questions around [Henderson], because there are lots of grey areas.

One thing that won't help the cause is shutting down any form of debate.
Quote from: classycarra on August 20, 2023, 04:26:00 pm
why are you saying this? what debate is being shut down? seems like some kind of comfort blanket phrase for people who struggle to make coherent convincing arguments - rest assured you aren't being shut down
This isnt true. Not wanting to relitigate the Henderson situation here, but I and apparently others just took 40 days in the sin bin for posts about this very issue. Heres the warning I was sent when they muted me:
Quote
You have received a warning
« Sent to: Iska on: July 21, 2023, 10:29:35 pm »
Iska,
Consistent with the others who have taken a hard stance and have been unequivocal about the Hendo situation we're muting you for now. The discussion is not negotiable on this site.
RAWK Mods
Thats shutting down debate, in the most literal sense. The thread was deleted and everything.

In any event theres plenty of piling on, shouting down and bullying goes on on Rawk nowadays - the Henderson talk was particularly brutal, but afaict can tell none of the actual pilers-on took a ban for it. If that doesnt look like shutting down to you, its probably because you dont hold any views that arent standard Rawk orthodoxy.
