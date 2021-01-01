Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Sportwashing-A general thread
Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread (Read 21595 times)
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,393
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
«
Reply #360 on:
Today
at 12:19:53 pm
Didn't realise Hendo was such a pauper. 2M euros a week for Kante, the fuck? I suppose in a retirement league he might manage more than a game a month.
Jwils21
Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,677
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
«
Reply #361 on:
Today
at 12:33:49 pm
The calibre of players going over there is genuinely depressing. There are some real big names who bring a lot of attention.
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,555
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
«
Reply #362 on:
Today
at 12:38:25 pm
Ronaldo must be fuming that Benzema is on the same wage.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Sportwashing-A general thread
