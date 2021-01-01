« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 21595 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,393
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #360 on: Today at 12:19:53 pm »
Didn't realise Hendo was such a pauper. 2M euros a week for Kante, the fuck? I suppose in a retirement league he might manage more than a game a month.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,677
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #361 on: Today at 12:33:49 pm »
The calibre of players going over there is genuinely depressing. There are some real big names who bring a lot of attention.

Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,555
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:38:25 pm »
Ronaldo must be fuming that Benzema is on the same wage.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 