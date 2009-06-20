« previous next »
Black Bull Nova

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #320 on: August 3, 2023, 11:52:50 pm
Willian is 35 next week so I fully anticipate he will be joining the 'One Last Payday' League
Billy The Kid

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #321 on: August 4, 2023, 08:44:22 am
Quote from: mattD on August  3, 2023, 11:25:00 pm
Sadly, people are blindsided by the media narrative, even Arsenal fans. Arsenal 'bottled' it despite the fact most people should accept their final points tally measured up to the squad they had (they reverted to the mean in the end), while Man City "gloriously came back against all odds", despite the odds being favourable given their strength and depth in the squad.

I'm not so sure mate. As big as the likes of Sky are, and as influential as print media is, I don't think they hold as much sway as they used to, particularly when it comes to "packaged narratives" and "talking point". The last 10 years has seen a massive shift in fan culture , thanks mainly in part to the emergence of podcasts, watch alongs, fancams, YouTube personalities etc. "Content" is now central to the way football is "consumed". Those platforms provide an air of authenticity and relatability that Sky et al can't really offer from a million pound studio, regardless of how hard they try to position Carra and Neville as "2 of the lads".

The suits/screens/talking points approach is dying out IMO, as evidenced by the fact that many "podcast personalities" are now beginning to show up on mainstream shows to challenge the very narratives you're referring to. Challenging the "mainstream" is hot content these days, as we saw throughout Covid when everyone became doctors and epidemiologists overnight. Football content is quite similar in that respect. I don't know how or when or by who, but I can see a spark igniting in that space soon. Particularly when they realise the amount of views and clicks it would all generate and the £££ it'd all bring in.

This ongoing unchecked ruination of the sport can't go on forever. It just can't. Fans know the sport is nothing without them. That fuse is there. It just needs to be lit
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #322 on: August 4, 2023, 08:56:17 am
Quote from: SamLad on August  3, 2023, 11:47:05 pm
signing a player to a new contract doesn't accomplish much in the face of the KSA sportwashing ...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/03/willian-agrees-terms-with-al-shabab-two-weeks-after-signing-fulham-extension

Brazilian winger Willian is hoping to become footballs latest export to Saudi Arabia just over two weeks after signing a new contract with Fulham.

The player has agreed personal terms with Saudi club Al-Shabab and has already communicated to Fulham and the manager, Marco Silva, his intention to leave and begin a new chapter in his career. Fulham, for their part, are determined to rebuff the bids and keep Willian at the club.

Fulham announced on 17 July that Willian had agreed a new deal with a contract extended to 2024 after last seasons maiden campaign at Craven Cottage. His contract had expired and there had been a bid from Nottingham Forest and a previous one from Saudi but he had chosen to re-sign for Fulham.

Willian had told FFCtv: Im completely happy. Happy to sign one more year with Fulham. Happy to continue the work that I did last season with all my teammates and the whole club. I think its a club that can do even better this season, so Im happy to continue this amazing adventure.

Same guy pretty much signed for us, Spurs and Chelsea within 48 hours back in the day. Mercenaries are gonna mercenary.
Elzar

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #323 on: August 4, 2023, 08:58:03 am
On signing the contract originally he said Happy to continue the work that I did last season with all my teammates and the whole Club. I think its a club that can do even better this season, so Im happy to continue this amazing adventure.

Willian followed it up with "Ohhh a penny!" as he left the room.
oojason

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #324 on: August 4, 2023, 11:12:51 pm

More whataboutery and excuses from Southgate - jellyfish have more spine than this man, though not surprising given his attitude and excuses re Qatar before the 2022 World Cup....


'Southgate reveals Henderson sought England assurances before Saudi move':-

Southgate: stupid to rule anyone out based on their league
England manager understands criticism of Al-Ettifaq move

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/04/gareth-southgate-jordan-henderson-england-saudi-arabia





a snippet...


The England manager also gave his thoughts on the criticism Henderson has received for the move, given the former Liverpool captains longtime support for the LGBTQ+ community and the Premier Leagues Rainbow Laces campaign.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf state stands accused of a host of other human rights abuses, including placing harsh restrictions on womens rights and the right to political protest.

Pride in Football, a network of LGBTQ+ fan groups, said the England midfielder had lost the respect of so many people who valued and trusted him, but Southgate insisted it is not a black and white matter.

Its not for me to judge any individual whether theyre in football or in any other industry, Southgate said. I dont think hes changing his view on what he believes in. What are we saying  nobody should go to Newcastle? Should nobody work for companies the Saudis own in London, or should nobody buy oil from the Saudis?

I think its very complicated, I completely understand the argument  Henderson has supported the LGBTQ+ community and I can understand why they would have a really strong view on it. I think its so difficult to say: Is Henderson saying he doesnt support that community any more? Well no, he isnt, but of course people are going to say his actions are the reverse of that.'
GreatEx

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #325 on: August 5, 2023, 03:45:07 am
Would sir like a pair of tweezers to pluck the splinters out of his arse?
andyrol

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #326 on: August 5, 2023, 06:02:51 am
what a wet fart Southgate is.  oh and Gareth the answer to your questions is 'Yes'.  nobody should sign for Newcastle, nobody should work for Saudi firms and yes we shouldnt be buying oil from them.
Armchair expert

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #327 on: August 5, 2023, 10:25:45 am
Typical gutless shite from Southgate won't call out the head choppers but he was more than happy to play up to the Daily Mail and S*n readers a couple of years back referencing the war, Churchill and 'blitz' spirit when fighting off Goering and Himmler.. Sorry it wasn't them was it, it was a erm football team at the Euros.
Samie

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #328 on: August 8, 2023, 01:53:31 pm
DAZN have signed a deal to show Saudi Pro League matches from this season.

Every Cristiano Ronaldo game will be shown live on the platform.  ;D
coolbyrne

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #329 on: August 8, 2023, 10:35:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on August  8, 2023, 01:53:31 pm
DAZN have signed a deal to show Saudi Pro League matches from this season.

Every Cristiano Ronaldo game will be shown live on the platform.  ;D

Exactly what I predicted when people said no one would watch it, so what does it matter? DAZN and BEIN will test the water, see what the response is (meaning 'how much money will it make?') and regardless of how shit the league is, broadcasting Saudi games will become the norm. That's the whole point, really.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 01:01:21 am
Looks like Neymar is a step away from a move to Al-Hilal.
demain

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 am
Reckon the PSG project could be done after new European regulations on foreign subsidies:

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/laliga-files-complaint-over-psgs-qatar-subsidies-2023-08-13/
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 12:24:48 pm
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 10:13:46 am
Reckon the PSG project could be done after new European regulations on foreign subsidies:

https://www.reuters.com/sports/soccer/laliga-files-complaint-over-psgs-qatar-subsidies-2023-08-13/

Sadly, this will only make the PL more attatractive to Gulf states.
demain

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 12:47:21 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 12:24:48 pm
Sadly, this will only make the PL more attatractive to Gulf states.

Yep, the Premier League is the Wild West in comparison. Run by weak regulators with no concerns about sporting integrity or preserving competition. In comparison, look at how La Liga has treated Barcelona for continued FFP breaches.

But it's a start at least, PSG have been allowed to get away with a lot by UEFA and the French football authorities, it needed the European Commission to enact laws to preserve the market.
jambutty

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 01:58:50 pm
I'm amused at all these soft Yank celebs getting into the Wrexham thing as owners.

Talk about getting into a money pit at the wrong time.

Great income for the Clubs, good publicity, great seats (in dumps) and initial fan worship for the star, but ROI?  :lmao

Without continuing 'investment', progress ends and the abuse begins.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 02:10:22 pm
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 12:47:21 pm
Yep, the Premier League is the Wild West in comparison. Run by weak regulators with no concerns about sporting integrity or preserving competition. In comparison, look at how La Liga has treated Barcelona for continued FFP breaches.

But it's a start at least, PSG have been allowed to get away with a lot by UEFA and the French football authorities, it needed the European Commission to enact laws to preserve the market.

Does the European Commission have authority over companies based in Switzerland? I don't know what the EU agreement/deal with Switzerland is.

demain

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 02:31:44 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 02:10:22 pm
Does the European Commission have authority over companies based in Switzerland? I don't know what the EU agreement/deal with Switzerland is.

It doesn't matter where UEFA are registered as an entity, the problem is that subsidies from Qatar have distorted competition within the EU region, which is what La Liga will plead.
thejbs

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #337 on: Today at 08:42:25 am
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 02:31:44 pm
It doesn't matter where UEFA are registered as an entity, the problem is that subsidies from Qatar have distorted competition within the EU region, which is what La Liga will plead.

And on the face of it, they have a case. Strip away the fact that its sport, these teams are companies. The point where it will get complicated is in how much is perceived as legitimate sponsorship.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #338 on: Today at 07:13:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on August  8, 2023, 01:53:31 pm
DAZN have signed a deal to show Saudi Pro League matches from this season.

Every Cristiano Ronaldo game will be shown live on the platform.  ;D

FS2 are showing it this afternoon dunno if it's a one off game or gonna be regular shit in the toilet.
Samie

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #339 on: Today at 10:29:49 pm
Stevie's club posted this. People who live in the Middle East who are LFC supporters are in the crowd for their game. This is what they wanted.

