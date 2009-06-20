More whataboutery and excuses from Southgate - jellyfish have more spine than this man, though not surprising given his attitude and excuses re Qatar before the 2022 World Cup....
'Southgate reveals Henderson sought England assurances before Saudi move
':-Southgate: stupid to rule anyone out based on their league
England manager understands criticism of Al-Ettifaq movewww.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/04/gareth-southgate-jordan-henderson-england-saudi-arabiaa snippet...
The England manager also gave his thoughts on the criticism Henderson has received for the move, given the former Liverpool captains longtime support for the LGBTQ+ community and the Premier Leagues Rainbow Laces campaign.
Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf state stands accused of a host of other human rights abuses, including placing harsh restrictions on womens rights and the right to political protest.
Pride in Football, a network of LGBTQ+ fan groups, said the England midfielder had lost the respect of so many people who valued and trusted him, but Southgate insisted it is not a black and white matter.
Its not for me to judge any individual whether theyre in football or in any other industry, Southgate said. I dont think hes changing his view on what he believes in. What are we saying nobody should go to Newcastle? Should nobody work for companies the Saudis own in London, or should nobody buy oil from the Saudis?
I think its very complicated, I completely understand the argument
Henderson has supported the LGBTQ+ community and I can understand why they would have a really strong view on it. I think its so difficult to say: Is Henderson saying he doesnt support that community any more? Well no, he isnt, but of course people are going to say his actions are the reverse of that.'