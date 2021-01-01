It is very common that teams write tifos in English even when the language is not English
This is Legia Warsaw in Poland before a game in Europe. My comment about the west is basically because Yorky is known for his agenda and all you need to do is look at his comments in the political threads. Like I said I hate the Saudi regime as much as the next guy, and I don't like what they are doing, but at the same time, the average person there loves the game and has nothing to do with politics. Also from a playing field perspective, they won the Asian cup three times only behind Japan who have won it four times and the Saudi teams won the Asian Champions league 6 times with Al Hilal being the most successful in the competition with 4 titles to their name. Both points aren't mutually exclusive.
Thing is, when I look into football twitter from Poland or Germany or other countries where I've encountered english banners, I don't find people espousing identity politics that couches themselves as opposed to the ('gay loving' west) - yet I have a 100% hit rate currently when I follow a link to twitter to do with Saudi football of the respondents in Arabic (blue ticks and non blue ticks) making it known that being homophobic is a key part of their footballing culture and various gripes about the west (eg disliking criticism of the world cup, thinking its decadent because gay people aren't state-persecuted here etc).
That's why I think accusations of saudi arabian footballs cultural appropriation are fair on this occasion. if saudi football supporters would like to not be known for two things (being really into homophobia and also really into copycatting our songs and iconography), then its up to them to try to self-police and educate their peers, and do more to deserve respect. because it sure as shit isn't immediately apparent that bigotry is a minority view among their supporters
Yeah it is taken from 21-22 season, which had Covid restrictions at the time in Saudi and again those numbers are no way accurate since they don't announce attendance there.
so they did take attendances in covid restrictions, but don't now - a little contradictory no?
here's attendances at Henderson's new coliseum - https://www.worldfootball.net/venues/prince-mohamed-bin-fahd-stadium-dammam/
you can see they do monitor attendances game to game. most recent Ettifaq games saw attendances under 7k (in a 30k stadium, in a city of 1.5 million - honestly shocking!) - the only recent game that had more (17k) was when the Ronaldo circus came to town