Sportwashing-A general thread

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:25:58 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:21 am
Anyone who misses a penalty could have the offending foot cut off.
What if they miss a header?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 12:03:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:21 am
Anyone who misses a penalty could have the offending foot cut off.
That's too much of a punishment. They should beheading home after missing a penalty.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 12:06:53 pm
They should all be punished for stealing a living.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 01:44:57 pm
Apparently beheading prevents dementia caused by heading
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 01:48:45 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:44:57 pm
Apparently beheading prevents dementia caused by heading

People being relieved of their heads that have been bothering them could be said.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:55:40 am
Its annoying of course, but its also a clue as to why the Saudi league may experience mushroom growth but also lay down no roots. Everything is off the shelf. The players of course who are names already and need no nurturing, but also the fan culture which is imported lock, stock and barrel. Its cheap and shoddy imitation and wont convince any football fan that there is anything authentic going on.

If youre looking for authenticity in Saudi Arabia you need look no further than State repression, religious bigotry and human rights violations. Thats the real thing. The football will remain hollow and unreal, regardless of how many washed-up Hendersons they manage to monetise.
You can criticize Saudi for a lot of things and you'd be correct. That bit though is not.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 06:21:26 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm
You can criticize Saudi for a lot of things and you'd be correct. That bit though is not.

Absolutely right. It's the veneer they are importing. It won't be enough. Obviously.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 06:52:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:21:26 pm
Absolutely right. It's the veneer they are importing. It won't be enough. Obviously.
Again, don't speak something you don't know about. Saudi have a football culture, different to the one in the UK but long before whatever the fuck they are doing now, their stadiums were selling out 50-60 thousand people in there.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 07:00:13 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:52:21 pm
Again, don't speak something you don't know about. Saudi have a football culture, different to the one in the UK but long before whatever the fuck they are doing now, their stadiums were selling out 50-60 thousand people in there.

I hope they all get in for free considering PIF is spending their state wealth on football.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 07:36:13 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:52:21 pm
Again, don't speak something you don't know about. Saudi have a football culture, different to the one in the UK but long before whatever the fuck they are doing now, their stadiums were selling out 50-60 thousand people in there.

Saudi football culture is crap. It always will be. They can take, nick, thieve off Liverpool FC to their heart's content but not in a million years will they be able to create something as real and authentic as the thing they covet.

Good job too.   

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 08:14:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:36:13 pm
Saudi football culture is crap. It always will be. They can take, nick, thieve off Liverpool FC to their heart's content but not in a million years will they be able to create something as real and authentic as the thing they covet.

Good job too.
OK









I guess any culture that is not western is crap for you. Literally you can criticize everything about what they are doing there, except the fans because they actually enjoy their football and travel in numbers to follow their teams.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 08:26:52 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 08:14:40 pm
OK









I guess any culture that is not western is crap for you. Literally you can criticize everything about what they are doing there, except the fans because they actually enjoy their football and travel in numbers to follow their teams.
And when they say together they mean unless you are gay or (probably) female
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 08:33:45 pm
I think they allowed women to go to games for the first time only about 3 or 4 years ago. I know, wow, that's nice of them  ::)

 
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 08:14:40 pm
OK









I guess any culture that is not western is crap for you. Literally you can criticize everything about what they are doing there, except the fans because they actually enjoy their football and travel in numbers to follow their teams.

Okay, but those are 4 photos and 3 stadiums- King Abdullah Sports City, King Fahd International Stadium and King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Only the first actually averages close to its capacity.

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm
Saudi Average Crowds 2022


1
Al Ittihad
Al Ittihad
39,522
2
Al Nassr
Al Nassr
16,473
3
Al Adalah
Al Adalah
12,395
4
Al Fateh
Al Fateh
12,022
5
Al Hilal
Al Hilal
8,984
6
Al Raed
Al Raed
6,641
7
Al Ettifaq
Al Ettifaq
6,571
8
Al Tai
Al Tai
6,458
9
Al Shabab
Al Shabab
6,157
10
Al Taawoun
Al Taawoun
5,134
11
Al Khaleej
Al Khaleej
5,053
12
Damac FC
Damac FC
3,913
13
Al Batin
Al Batin
3,435
14
Abha Club
Abha Club
3,409
15
Al Fayha
Al Fayha
3,243
16
Al Wehda
Al Wehda
1,604
8,986
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm
Saudi Average Crowds 2022


1
Al Ittihad
Al Ittihad
39,522
2
Al Nassr
Al Nassr
16,473
3
Al Adalah
Al Adalah
12,395
4
Al Fateh
Al Fateh
12,022
5
Al Hilal
Al Hilal
8,984
6
Al Raed
Al Raed
6,641
7
Al Ettifaq
Al Ettifaq
6,571
8
Al Tai
Al Tai
6,458
9
Al Shabab
Al Shabab
6,157
10
Al Taawoun
Al Taawoun
5,134
11
Al Khaleej
Al Khaleej
5,053
12
Damac FC
Damac FC
3,913
13
Al Batin
Al Batin
3,435
14
Abha Club
Abha Club
3,409
15
Al Fayha
Al Fayha
3,243
16
Al Wehda
Al Wehda
1,604
8,986
I am sure the Saudi teams don't release their attendance figures.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 09:47:35 pm
Massive stadiums, tiny crowds. It could be problem.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:19:26 pm
So, Mane at Al Nassr, Hendo and Stevie at Al Ettifaq and Firmino at Al Ahli.

So, which Saudi team will you root for this season? 



















 ;D 8)
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm
Saudi Average Crowds 2022


1
Al Ittihad
Al Ittihad
39,522
2
Al Nassr
Al Nassr
16,473
3
Al Adalah
Al Adalah
12,395
4
Al Fateh
Al Fateh
12,022
5
Al Hilal
Al Hilal
8,984
6
Al Raed
Al Raed
6,641
7
Al Ettifaq
Al Ettifaq
6,571
8
Al Tai
Al Tai
6,458
9
Al Shabab
Al Shabab
6,157
10
Al Taawoun
Al Taawoun
5,134
11
Al Khaleej
Al Khaleej
5,053
12
Damac FC
Damac FC
3,913
13
Al Batin
Al Batin
3,435
14
Abha Club
Abha Club
3,409
15
Al Fayha
Al Fayha
3,243
16
Al Wehda
Al Wehda
1,604
8,986
I see so many Artificial Intelligence in club names
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 08:14:40 pm
OK









I guess any culture that is not western is crap for you. Literally you can criticize everything about what they are doing there, except the fans because they actually enjoy their football and travel in numbers to follow their teams.
I find your comment on the west a little odd, to say the least..

particularly given that what you've posted is (further evidence) of cultural appropriation by the saudis - it's not even being disguised, as most of it's written in english! (one in Arabic)

Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:19:26 pm
So, Mane at Al Nassr, Hendo and Stevie at Al Ettifaq and Firmino at Al Ahli.

So, which Saudi team will you root for this season? 
Don't forget Fabinho's team, Ittihad - to be fair to them, I think they might be the only side in that league with average attendance higher than 50% of the capacity last season (39k of a 60k stadium).

Maybe Henderson's ability with the ball will prove a big enough draw to get more than 6,500 to go to Ettifaq's 30k (less than a quarter full!) stadium next season ;D and that's in a city of 1.5 million, and next door to Bahrain too!
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 10:52:35 pm
That "defeat 'em" looks like some shite off of Pro Evo or whatever it's called these days
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm
Saudi Average Crowds 2022


1
Al Ittihad
Al Ittihad
39,522
2
Al Nassr
Al Nassr
16,473
3
Al Adalah
Al Adalah
12,395
4
Al Fateh
Al Fateh
12,022
5
Al Hilal
Al Hilal
8,984
6
Al Raed
Al Raed
6,641
7
Al Ettifaq
Al Ettifaq
6,571
8
Al Tai
Al Tai
6,458
9
Al Shabab
Al Shabab
6,157
10
Al Taawoun
Al Taawoun
5,134
11
Al Khaleej
Al Khaleej
5,053
12
Damac FC
Damac FC
3,913
13
Al Batin
Al Batin
3,435
14
Abha Club
Abha Club
3,409
15
Al Fayha
Al Fayha
3,243
16
Al Wehda
Al Wehda
1,604
8,986

So the Top 4 teams couldn't fill Wembley.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #302 on: Today at 03:39:42 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
So the Top 4 teams couldn't fill Wembley.
Yeah it is taken from 21-22 season, which had Covid restrictions at the time in Saudi and again those numbers are no way accurate since they don't announce attendance there.

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
I find your comment on the west a little odd, to say the least..

particularly given that what you've posted is (further evidence) of cultural appropriation by the saudis - it's not even being disguised, as most of it's written in english! (one in Arabic)

It is very common that teams write tifos in English even when the language is not English



This is Legia Warsaw in Poland before a game in Europe. My comment about the west is basically because Yorky is known for his agenda and all you need to do is look at his comments in the political threads. Like I said I hate the Saudi regime as much as the next guy, and I don't like what they are doing, but at the same time, the average person there loves the game and has nothing to do with politics. Also from a playing field perspective, they won the Asian cup three times only behind Japan who have won it four times and the Saudi teams won the Asian Champions league 6 times with Al Hilal being the most successful in the competition with 4 titles to their name. Both points aren't mutually exclusive.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #303 on: Today at 11:21:58 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:39:42 am
Yeah it is taken from 21-22 season, which had Covid restrictions at the time in Saudi.

Hmm, the average attendance for the Saudi Premier League seems to have leapt from 8,000 (during Covid) to 10,000 last year.

The shame is that the Saudi league, fuelled by all this State money, will impact far greater on authentic Arab leagues with proper clubs (eg Egypt) and not at all on the rest of the world.

But keep on shilling for them mate.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #304 on: Today at 11:41:29 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:39:42 am
Yeah it is taken from 21-22 season, which had Covid restrictions at the time in Saudi and again those numbers are no way accurate since they don't announce attendance there.

Don't want people know how shit the attendance is.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #305 on: Today at 11:51:36 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:41:29 am
Don't want people know how shit the attendance is.
Didnt Abu Dhabi FC stop announcing attendances?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #306 on: Today at 11:59:32 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:39:42 am
It is very common that teams write tifos in English even when the language is not English

This is Legia Warsaw in Poland before a game in Europe. My comment about the west is basically because Yorky is known for his agenda and all you need to do is look at his comments in the political threads. Like I said I hate the Saudi regime as much as the next guy, and I don't like what they are doing, but at the same time, the average person there loves the game and has nothing to do with politics. Also from a playing field perspective, they won the Asian cup three times only behind Japan who have won it four times and the Saudi teams won the Asian Champions league 6 times with Al Hilal being the most successful in the competition with 4 titles to their name. Both points aren't mutually exclusive.
Thing is, when I look into football twitter from Poland or Germany or other countries where I've encountered english banners, I don't find people espousing identity politics that couches themselves as opposed to the ('gay loving' west) - yet I have a 100% hit rate currently when I follow a link to twitter to do with Saudi football of the respondents in Arabic (blue ticks and non blue ticks) making it known that being homophobic is a key part of their footballing culture and various gripes about the west (eg disliking criticism of the world cup, thinking its decadent because gay people aren't state-persecuted here etc).

That's why I think accusations of saudi arabian footballs cultural appropriation are fair on this occasion. if saudi football supporters would like to not be known for two things (being really into homophobia and also really into copycatting our songs and iconography), then its up to them to try to self-police and educate their peers, and do more to deserve respect. because it sure as shit isn't immediately apparent that bigotry is a minority view among their supporters

Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:39:42 am
Yeah it is taken from 21-22 season, which had Covid restrictions at the time in Saudi and again those numbers are no way accurate since they don't announce attendance there.
so they did take attendances in covid restrictions, but don't now - a little contradictory no?

here's attendances at Henderson's new coliseum - https://www.worldfootball.net/venues/prince-mohamed-bin-fahd-stadium-dammam/ you can see they do monitor attendances game to game. most recent Ettifaq games saw attendances under 7k (in a 30k stadium, in a city of 1.5 million - honestly shocking!) - the only recent game that had more (17k) was when the Ronaldo circus came to town
