Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 10:25:58 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:19:21 am
Anyone who misses a penalty could have the offending foot cut off.
What if they miss a header?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 12:03:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:19:21 am
Anyone who misses a penalty could have the offending foot cut off.
That's too much of a punishment. They should beheading home after missing a penalty.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 12:06:53 pm
They should all be punished for stealing a living.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 01:44:57 pm
Apparently beheading prevents dementia caused by heading
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 01:48:45 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:44:57 pm
Apparently beheading prevents dementia caused by heading

People being relieved of their heads that have been bothering them could be said.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 06:07:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:55:40 am
Its annoying of course, but its also a clue as to why the Saudi league may experience mushroom growth but also lay down no roots. Everything is off the shelf. The players of course who are names already and need no nurturing, but also the fan culture which is imported lock, stock and barrel. Its cheap and shoddy imitation and wont convince any football fan that there is anything authentic going on.

If youre looking for authenticity in Saudi Arabia you need look no further than State repression, religious bigotry and human rights violations. Thats the real thing. The football will remain hollow and unreal, regardless of how many washed-up Hendersons they manage to monetise.
You can criticize Saudi for a lot of things and you'd be correct. That bit though is not.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 06:21:26 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:07:43 pm
You can criticize Saudi for a lot of things and you'd be correct. That bit though is not.

Absolutely right. It's the veneer they are importing. It won't be enough. Obviously.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 06:52:21 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:21:26 pm
Absolutely right. It's the veneer they are importing. It won't be enough. Obviously.
Again, don't speak something you don't know about. Saudi have a football culture, different to the one in the UK but long before whatever the fuck they are doing now, their stadiums were selling out 50-60 thousand people in there.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 07:00:13 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:52:21 pm
Again, don't speak something you don't know about. Saudi have a football culture, different to the one in the UK but long before whatever the fuck they are doing now, their stadiums were selling out 50-60 thousand people in there.

I hope they all get in for free considering PIF is spending their state wealth on football.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 07:36:13 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:52:21 pm
Again, don't speak something you don't know about. Saudi have a football culture, different to the one in the UK but long before whatever the fuck they are doing now, their stadiums were selling out 50-60 thousand people in there.

Saudi football culture is crap. It always will be. They can take, nick, thieve off Liverpool FC to their heart's content but not in a million years will they be able to create something as real and authentic as the thing they covet.

Good job too.   

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 08:14:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:36:13 pm
Saudi football culture is crap. It always will be. They can take, nick, thieve off Liverpool FC to their heart's content but not in a million years will they be able to create something as real and authentic as the thing they covet.

Good job too.
OK









I guess any culture that is not western is crap for you. Literally you can criticize everything about what they are doing there, except the fans because they actually enjoy their football and travel in numbers to follow their teams.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 08:26:52 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 08:14:40 pm
OK









I guess any culture that is not western is crap for you. Literally you can criticize everything about what they are doing there, except the fans because they actually enjoy their football and travel in numbers to follow their teams.
And when they say together they mean unless you are gay or (probably) female
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 08:33:45 pm
I think they allowed women to go to games for the first time only about 3 or 4 years ago. I know, wow, that's nice of them  ::)

 
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 08:40:29 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 08:14:40 pm
OK









I guess any culture that is not western is crap for you. Literally you can criticize everything about what they are doing there, except the fans because they actually enjoy their football and travel in numbers to follow their teams.

Okay, but those are 4 photos and 3 stadiums- King Abdullah Sports City, King Fahd International Stadium and King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Only the first actually averages close to its capacity.

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 08:42:52 pm
Saudi Average Crowds 2022


1
Al Ittihad
Al Ittihad
39,522
2
Al Nassr
Al Nassr
16,473
3
Al Adalah
Al Adalah
12,395
4
Al Fateh
Al Fateh
12,022
5
Al Hilal
Al Hilal
8,984
6
Al Raed
Al Raed
6,641
7
Al Ettifaq
Al Ettifaq
6,571
8
Al Tai
Al Tai
6,458
9
Al Shabab
Al Shabab
6,157
10
Al Taawoun
Al Taawoun
5,134
11
Al Khaleej
Al Khaleej
5,053
12
Damac FC
Damac FC
3,913
13
Al Batin
Al Batin
3,435
14
Abha Club
Abha Club
3,409
15
Al Fayha
Al Fayha
3,243
16
Al Wehda
Al Wehda
1,604
8,986
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 08:53:48 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 08:42:52 pm
Saudi Average Crowds 2022


1
Al Ittihad
Al Ittihad
39,522
2
Al Nassr
Al Nassr
16,473
3
Al Adalah
Al Adalah
12,395
4
Al Fateh
Al Fateh
12,022
5
Al Hilal
Al Hilal
8,984
6
Al Raed
Al Raed
6,641
7
Al Ettifaq
Al Ettifaq
6,571
8
Al Tai
Al Tai
6,458
9
Al Shabab
Al Shabab
6,157
10
Al Taawoun
Al Taawoun
5,134
11
Al Khaleej
Al Khaleej
5,053
12
Damac FC
Damac FC
3,913
13
Al Batin
Al Batin
3,435
14
Abha Club
Abha Club
3,409
15
Al Fayha
Al Fayha
3,243
16
Al Wehda
Al Wehda
1,604
8,986
I am sure the Saudi teams don't release their attendance figures.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 09:47:35 pm
Massive stadiums, tiny crowds. It could be problem.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 10:19:26 pm
So, Mane at Al Nassr, Hendo and Stevie at Al Ettifaq and Firmino at Al Ahli.

So, which Saudi team will you root for this season? 



















 ;D 8)
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 10:20:11 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 08:42:52 pm
Saudi Average Crowds 2022


1
Al Ittihad
Al Ittihad
39,522
2
Al Nassr
Al Nassr
16,473
3
Al Adalah
Al Adalah
12,395
4
Al Fateh
Al Fateh
12,022
5
Al Hilal
Al Hilal
8,984
6
Al Raed
Al Raed
6,641
7
Al Ettifaq
Al Ettifaq
6,571
8
Al Tai
Al Tai
6,458
9
Al Shabab
Al Shabab
6,157
10
Al Taawoun
Al Taawoun
5,134
11
Al Khaleej
Al Khaleej
5,053
12
Damac FC
Damac FC
3,913
13
Al Batin
Al Batin
3,435
14
Abha Club
Abha Club
3,409
15
Al Fayha
Al Fayha
3,243
16
Al Wehda
Al Wehda
1,604
8,986
I see so many Artificial Intelligence in club names
