« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm »
Jordan Henderson gave 12 fantastic years to our club and was a fantastic captain this must never be forgotten.
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm
Who you talking about?
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm
He certainly won't be forgotten but lasting memory for many will be for negative reasons.
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:58:23 pm »
It's not sportswashing anymore

It just serves to expose who we are hero worshipping and what football has become.

« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:22:05 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm
I do not think his footballing and leadership contribution are in any doubt, trouble is he strove to be more than that and let down a portion of our fanbase in doing so.
It's quite a set of mixed emotions involved in him leaving. That moment when he hugged his dad will always stay as a great moment in this clubs history and he really was underrated in terms of what he gave us which was immense. The trouble is no-one will ever trust a footballer again when they support a cause because everyone knows they can be paid to go back on that cause if the money is good enough.
I genuinely think, in 20 years time, when he has amassed £100m from football and is still struggling to spend it, he will look back and regret the loss of his credibility which has no price really.
« Reply #245 on: Today at 12:22:50 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:58:23 pm
It's not sportswashing anymore

Choose your heroes carefully and, very carefully if they are footballers
« Reply #246 on: Today at 07:29:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 27, 2023, 04:51:47 pm
SOS has added the rainbow to their FB profile pic and c*nts are moaning, the c*nts I looked at weren't from Liverpool - wish they'd fuck off and latch onto some other club, they know fuck all about the City and our fanbase and our politics/beliefs

It's weird, if I was a right wing nationalist fuckhole who had chosen Liverpool FC for purely sporting reasons, I surely would have hacked them off by now because I'd find the supporter base insufferable. Back in the 80s it'd be more understandable because you could watch some soccer on the telly and read the scores in the paper and be none the wiser, but in the internet age it's impossible not to know you're associating with filthy socialists. :D
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:25:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:22:50 am
None honestly.

We are all in very serious denial about football at this point

As loyal as their options. Everything they say and do is PR

Maybe that's why so many thought it was brilliant Grealish was falling around Europe pissed up for a month. 'Oh look he's one of us aswell'

He isn't
« Reply #248 on: Today at 11:15:34 am »
I've been thinking (uh oh) about the sportswashing and dirty money and I can boil my opposition down to a cliche point

Does the end justify the means?

A friend at work suggested I could do good with dirty money. But my reply is what would it be for? Why should it fall to such a wild possibility to get new children's homes, new charities, new venues or whatever I'd do with the 'millions' figure he posited... I am not religious but the devil would tempt you with the same offer

'the end justifies the means' is the ultimate end point of utilitarianism

https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_end_justifies_the_means

Quote

The idea is ancient, but it was not meant to justify unnecessary cruelty. It was part of a political philosophy called consequentialism. The basic idea is that a policy can be judged by its outcome. All modern versions of consequentialism have to deal with the limitations necessary to prevent tyrants abusing this idea.


There we have it. I presume those who don't see it will then move the goalposts to 'but are Saudi tyrants' and the like

But that's it for me - neatly laid out, making philosophical sense

The destination doesn't negate the travel there.

Indeed, I find it ridiculous to see celebrities and the wealthy defended by saying us, the non rich, hidden public, would take the same offer.

That itself is a false argument. My music is not for sale, my profession is with a huge Japanese company. It would take considerable... Weird... Changes to a lot of things to end in me, personally, getting a loaded money offer from Saudi Arabia. That would be no little change.

I am not grandstanding, nor saying I am the one sane man, I say this here as I think of you all as friends and this thread is very heartening, I just don't entertain the idea seriously. It's ridiculous. There will be no Saudi payday for me. It is not something I would seek. Ridiculous question

You have to do the means right. The means are what gets you to the end.

God help the world if it comes to a blood money offer to me to fix things. It would look the same as it does now. And not to make everything about the government but... 'look at the good you could do'

I guess there's a mild compliment in there but I don't even want that

It's miserable this. The whole sorry thing. It's strangling football.

Consequences exist and thus there must be limitations. It isn't a free for all. We are not all for sale. People have already gotten hurt along the way, which is why I find the pro-sportswashing point so bizarre and disconnected.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:26:55 am by ToneLa »
« Reply #249 on: Today at 01:16:43 pm »
Video on KSA... interesting... if you can get past the slightly irritating voiceover.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txmzVsBniZQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txmzVsBniZQ</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txmzVsBniZQ
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:40:43 pm »
Klopp: "Was I surprised when Henderson said he wanted to move on? Of course. We had a relationship for eight years. He knew the situation that we wanted to keep him but if he wanted to leave we weren't going to throw rocks and stones in the way. It was about reacting to it"


Interesting choice of words ;) (it's not deliberate, Klopp has previously used this and the 'sticks and stones' expression)
