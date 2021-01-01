« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 11561 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,356
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 06:30:34 pm »
Oddest thing over the weekend was seeing a elderly man wearing a Al Nassar top with Ronaldo on the back. Literally first person I've seen in UK wearing one.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,379
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 06:34:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:30:34 pm
Oddest thing over the weekend was seeing a elderly man wearing a Al Nassar top with Ronaldo on the back. Literally first person I've seen in UK wearing one.

They know their demographic.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:30:34 pm
Oddest thing over the weekend was seeing a elderly man wearing a Al Nassar top with Ronaldo on the back. Literally first person I've seen in UK wearing one.

What was Cristiano doing in the UK. Doing a John Terry and wearing his team's kit when he wasn't playing! that is odd
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,984
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 12:32:58 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm
What was Cristiano doing in the UK. Doing a John Terry and wearing his team's kit when he wasn't playing! that is odd
Talking of that washed up has been
Just stumbled across PSG v Al Nassr on you tube, obviously and oil tycoons dream friendly this week with Neymar looking bored to death, Mbappe watching in the pub and Ronaldo trying to make like it matters, trying to make it 'entertainment' by trying Bicycle kicks and failing.
0-0, the future of football, empty stadium, zero value
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
  • Ground Control
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:01:06 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 02:17:56 pm
As far as footy goes, what will be your final straw before you genuinely pack it in?

I've seen many reds, particularly older ones, saying they'll hang around until Klopp goes. That was my intention, but haven't been arsed with the game at all now for ages. I don't miss it one bit, I gave it up for many reasons, but the levels of City's blatant unpunished cheating, mostly at our expense and to amusement of the majority of opposition gobshite ignorant supporters was enough for me.

I'm just made up, against all the odds, we won the Title under Klopp, if ever a man deserved to achieve that honour in todays rotten and corrupted farce of a sport it's him!

How fans still follow football now puzzles me, the whole thing is basically rigged, City winning the Treble last season was so predictably boring, it made all 3 'competitions' unwatchable in my opinion.   

I do think when Klopp goes, that will be it for me. Not to say that I won't often look at scores and such, but my full attention, every weekend and CL? Nah. Last year I unfollowed every LFC footie account on Twitter, because I know me and I know I can't resist looking at the replies, even though I know 99% of them are from shitty opposition fans who spend more time trolling LFC than they do supporting their own club. Then you've got the City situation that, in my heart of hearts, I don't think will come to anything substantial. We've seen now that there's way too much money for anyone in a position to do anything to, well, do anything. It's exhausting to watch as a fan, to watch Liverpool push and push to the limits of effort and skill, only to see them robbed of the reward by a team that may never be punished. I've only been a fan for 20 years, so I probably don't have the same bond so many of you do. I'm also not from Liverpool, so I don't have that connection to the city that might otherwise keep me tied to the team. I just don't know what I'll do in place of following and supporting the club. It's how I met my wife. It's a part of who I am and what I love. I'll forever be grateful to Klopp, for everything. Not sure there's anything left after he goes.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 