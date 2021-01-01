As far as footy goes, what will be your final straw before you genuinely pack it in?



I've seen many reds, particularly older ones, saying they'll hang around until Klopp goes. That was my intention, but haven't been arsed with the game at all now for ages. I don't miss it one bit, I gave it up for many reasons, but the levels of City's blatant unpunished cheating, mostly at our expense and to amusement of the majority of opposition gobshite ignorant supporters was enough for me.



I'm just made up, against all the odds, we won the Title under Klopp, if ever a man deserved to achieve that honour in todays rotten and corrupted farce of a sport it's him!



How fans still follow football now puzzles me, the whole thing is basically rigged, City winning the Treble last season was so predictably boring, it made all 3 'competitions' unwatchable in my opinion.



I do think when Klopp goes, that will be it for me. Not to say that I won't often look at scores and such, but my full attention, every weekend and CL? Nah. Last year I unfollowed every LFC footie account on Twitter, because I know me and I know I can't resist looking at the replies, even though I know 99% of them are from shitty opposition fans who spend more time trolling LFC than they do supporting their own club. Then you've got the City situation that, in my heart of hearts, I don't think will come to anything substantial. We've seen now that there's way too much money for anyone in a position to do anything to, well, do anything. It's exhausting to watch as a fan, to watch Liverpool push and push to the limits of effort and skill, only to see them robbed of the reward by a team that may never be punished. I've only been a fan for 20 years, so I probably don't have the same bond so many of you do. I'm also not from Liverpool, so I don't have that connection to the city that might otherwise keep me tied to the team. I just don't know what I'll do in place of following and supporting the club. It's how I met my wife. It's a part of who I am and what I love. I'll forever be grateful to Klopp, for everything. Not sure there's anything left after he goes.