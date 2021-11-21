My point is how much money are they prepared to pour into the league to get to where they want to? They will need to pour in billions year after year, I cant see their league ever becoming financially self sustaining or profitable unless the league really, really takes off. Look at the numbers being linked to Mbappe and even the likes of Henderson and Fabinho, theres no way they are ever making that money back.



The key question here is where do they want to get to? To be self sustaining at the level of spending they have gone with they need to become a major league with and international audience however they are a million miles away from this. Also as someone adroitly pointed out previously in the thread (citing PSG and the French league) the acquisition of big name players, even the very biggest, will not shift the dial on this to any great extent.I think there are other factors at play here, maybe they don't have any real ambitions to be a major international league but one which is major regional league in the middle east. Build a league that can attract the interest of the domestic audience and keep the attention of the young men in Saudi so they are not overly obsessed with leagues in western countries.There are 2 major issues for the ruling elite in Saudi that this chimes with, firstly they know their current oil based economy has a shelf life so they desperately want to build a veneer of a modern state and a respectable league which attracts some aging foreign players and a few middling international players would be a facet of this. Secondly they have had a major population boom recently and there are lots of young men with little to do there, they need to give them something to think about other than the conditions they live in. Add into this the fact that there's a big gender ratio problem of 138 males to every 100 females and they could soon have a lot of young men with few prospects of finding a partner and little to do. The old maxim of football being the opiate of the people comes into play. Maybe the entire point of this is not to "take over football" but a clever means of pacifying what could become a restless male biased population.