Sportwashing-A general thread

Red-Soldier

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #160 on: Today at 08:01:14 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm


He's just waiting for the brown envelope to appear, that's why he's not worried  ;)
jepovic

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #161 on: Today at 08:13:17 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:31:09 pm
I dont think its quite as bleak as that, theyll throw money around like drunken sailors for a few years and then realise no one gives a shit, no ones going to watch it outside of their domestic market, its not generating any money and that theyve just wasted tens of billions in the process and slowly the money will be turned off.
It's all about persistence. If they can keep attracting top players for several years, and bribe themselves into the CL, then they can become a respected league.

I dont think the sportswashing part will work very well though. There will be even more attention to their horrific dictatorships. 10 years ago, nobody cared when SA executed people, but now they have bought themselves a place in the spotlight.
west_london_red

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #162 on: Today at 09:29:20 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:13:17 am
It's all about persistence. If they can keep attracting top players for several years, and bribe themselves into the CL, then they can become a respected league.

I dont think the sportswashing part will work very well though. There will be even more attention to their horrific dictatorships. 10 years ago, nobody cared when SA executed people, but now they have bought themselves a place in the spotlight.

My point is how much money are they prepared to pour into the league to get to where they want to? They will need to pour in billions year after year, I cant see their league ever becoming financially self sustaining or profitable unless the league really, really takes off. Look at the numbers being linked to Mbappe and even the likes of Henderson and Fabinho, theres no way they are ever making that money back.
rob1966

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #163 on: Today at 09:57:56 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:29:20 am
My point is how much money are they prepared to pour into the league to get to where they want to? They will need to pour in billions year after year, I cant see their league ever becoming financially self sustaining or profitable unless the league really, really takes off. Look at the numbers being linked to Mbappe and even the likes of Henderson and Fabinho, theres no way they are ever making that money back.

They've got £560 billion to play with, so they're pretty set for now.

We don't know what the aim is though, are they looking to create their own league or take over the PL? We've plenty of fucking idiots following us who would sell the soul of the club to have Mbappe play here, the Mancs are dying to be sportswashed, Abu Dhabi and Saudi are lauded in Manchester and Newcastle, the newcastle LGBTQ+ group welcomed them ffs, money talks. If they can get a hold of the two biggest draws in the PL, they've got a global fanbase boxed off.
Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #164 on: Today at 10:04:51 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:29:20 am
My point is how much money are they prepared to pour into the league to get to where they want to? They will need to pour in billions year after year, I cant see their league ever becoming financially self sustaining or profitable unless the league really, really takes off. Look at the numbers being linked to Mbappe and even the likes of Henderson and Fabinho, theres no way they are ever making that money back.

The key question here is where do they want to get to? To be self sustaining at the level of spending they have gone with they need to become a major league with and international audience however they are a million miles away from this. Also as someone adroitly pointed out previously in the thread (citing PSG and the French league) the acquisition of big name players, even the very biggest, will not shift the dial on this to any great extent.

I think there are other factors at play here, maybe they don't have any real ambitions to be a major international league but one which is  major regional league in the middle east. Build a league that can attract the interest of the domestic audience and keep the attention of the young men in Saudi so they are not overly obsessed with leagues in western countries.

There are 2 major issues for the ruling elite in Saudi that this chimes with, firstly they know their current oil based economy has a shelf life so they desperately want to build a veneer of a modern state and a respectable league which attracts some aging foreign players and a few middling international players would be a facet of this. Secondly they have had a major population boom recently and there are lots of young men with little to do there, they need to give them something to think about other than the conditions they live in. Add into this the fact that there's a big gender ratio problem of 138 males to every 100 females and they could soon have a lot of young men with few prospects of finding a partner and little to do. The old maxim of football being the opiate of the people comes into play. Maybe the entire point of this is not to "take over football" but a clever means of pacifying what could become a restless male biased population.
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #165 on: Today at 10:21:27 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:57:56 am
They've got £560 billion to play with, so they're pretty set for now.


Just for perspective that's more than the GDP of countries like Ireland, Argentina, Belgium, Sweden. It's also roughly 75% of the GDP of Saudi Arabia according to the IMF/World Bank.
stockdam

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #166 on: Today at 10:39:01 am
I'd guess that their aim is to become a serious league that rivals or even betters the EPL. They won't have to do much to overtake most leagues in Europe and then they will be asking for their clubs to play in the European competitions, Once in, many more players will join.

I'm not sure how the country will get their investments back but I doubt if they really care. It's a project to dominate football and there's very little that anyone can do about it (not even UEFA or FIFA as they will be quickly bought). Players will flock there as they will get three times the wages anywhere else and once the quality is decent then it will become a competitive league.

We may even see some of the top clubs in Europe joining their league as that's where the money will be.

It's s bit depressing as I just see an inevitable domination where big money talks.
slaphead

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #167 on: Today at 10:53:14 am
How long are we thinking before the Broadcasters get involved ? I don't think it will take long personally. Once they get a few more names in, there will be a demand for it unfortunately. Then just watch the greedy little pundits like Gary Neville arse kissing to worm a move over there or to cover it and talk about how its good for the game
rob1966

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #168 on: Today at 11:11:56 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:53:14 am
How long are we thinking before the Broadcasters get involved ? I don't think it will take long personally. Once they get a few more names in, there will be a demand for it unfortunately. Then just watch the greedy little pundits like Gary Neville arse kissing to worm a move over there or to cover it and talk about how its good for the game

Salford FC will be sponsored by a Saudi company in the not too distant future if he has his way. He's nothing but a c*nt.

Bein Sports will be all over it and selling it to Sky, Ch4/Ch5, or maybe a Bein sports channel will appear on Freeview or Virgin, showing the games for free initially
BarryCrocker

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #169 on: Today at 11:14:23 am
Football, unlike some other sports revolves around people supporting clubs. We're not into franchises and we end up hating players who end up playing for our rivals.

Obviously, you'll get some ' johnny-come-latelies' who'll jump on the bandwagon of some team because they win their league, but you can't get the masses to start following some mickey-mouse club in the middle of nowhere winning some bullshit league because they have some names playing there.

I think the Saudis forget that football is a religion to many people.

west_london_red

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #170 on: Today at 11:19:05 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:21:27 am
Just for perspective that's more than the GDP of countries like Ireland, Argentina, Belgium, Sweden. It's also roughly 75% of the GDP of Saudi Arabia according to the IMF/World Bank.

Thats the size of their sovereign wealth fund, thats supposed to to support the entire country when the oil dries up, they aint going to blow it all on a setting up a football league and a load of foreign footballers who will take all their wealth out of the country as soon as they hang up their boots.
redgriffin73

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #171 on: Today at 11:21:52 am
A lot of kids nowadays are growing up supporting Mbappe FC or whoever else, sadly. Watch the majority of Arabic fans drop us for wherever Mo goes next. I know obviously the hard-core and true fans aren't like that but this all plays to a lot of new and foreign fans.
slaphead

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Reply #172 on: Today at 11:25:41 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:11:56 am
Salford FC will be sponsored by a Saudi company in the not too distant future if he has his way. He's nothing but a c*nt.

Bein Sports will be all over it and selling it to Sky, Ch4/Ch5, or maybe a Bein sports channel will appear on Freeview or Virgin, showing the games for free initially

Might be their way in actually yeah. A highlights programme of some sort even. They should go balls deep and bring in Andy Townsend with his tactics truck.
Once they lure names like Mbappe, the demand to see the games will explode,
