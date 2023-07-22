« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 9967 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,026
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #120 on: July 22, 2023, 04:28:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July 22, 2023, 12:24:47 pm
Im trying to think what it will look like in a years time.

Clearly the Saudi league will create a lot of football interest in the Saudi area and probably the Arab diaspora around the world. I cant imagine the Saudi league will have an impact on the Football community in Europe, the Americas and Pacific countries. I can only see the league making headlines in England when something particular happens but it wont get general coverage and its hard to imagine a lot of general interest. Their league starts in August also. I dont see them pulling any non Arab viewers away from domestic leagues.

I agree with someones point that older players will be lured away from the MLS.

I feel the Saudis will just look at their project as a waste of money in a couple of years and go back to buying clubs instead.


But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,339
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #121 on: July 22, 2023, 04:34:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on July 22, 2023, 04:28:06 pm
But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again

This is what I've been mulling over. Supporting extremely wealthy people play in an increasingly greedy game.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #122 on: July 22, 2023, 07:45:32 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on July 22, 2023, 04:28:06 pm
But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again

I think there's quite a lot of people that feel the same, me included. For me football is nearly over. It's sportswashing and the Saudi League now that's front and centre but before all that there was the realization that those at the top FIFA, UEFA and others are all corrupt. Money is everything and fans are nothing. It's really depressing that it's come to this. I think this will be my last season following football. I am interested in seeing how the new Liverpool play but when it comes right down to it they are all just very  wealthy men who play football. It's going to be difficult finding the interest to watch them do their job every week. It's all really meh right now.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,274
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #123 on: July 23, 2023, 03:42:34 am »
I think if I still lived in Europe and had enough spare time to attend sporting events, I would throw myself behind a lower league side (maybe Rochdale since they're non league now) and forget about the EPL for the most part. The buzz has definitely gone, only habit remains.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,802
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #124 on: July 23, 2023, 03:53:45 am »
In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.

Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #125 on: July 23, 2023, 05:01:34 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July 23, 2023, 03:53:45 am
In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.

Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.

The demanding bit is the one that grates the most. JWH and FSG come in for massive and unwarranted abuse on these boards for the reason that they are perceived (whether rightly or wrongly) for being unwilling to spend their money to make a poster happy. In what other field is there an expectation or even grounds to demand that someone else spends their money for the pleasure of people who dont even have any discernible stake in the club?

Not having a go - this is an issue with modern football and at some level permeates all football support bases. But this is LFC and we can and should be better.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,551
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #126 on: July 23, 2023, 05:17:20 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July 23, 2023, 03:53:45 am
In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.

Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.
I think you are painting the actions of a few across an entire fan base. You are also doing it for two conflicting stances.

Those fans demanding we spend, spend spend are the ones who don't give a fuck about morality, politics or socialism.

Those fans decrying the actions of players moving to KSA, calling out their greed and the hypocrisy of their stance on social and minority issues, are the ones who do give a fuck about morality, politics and socialism.

Whist there will be an intersection of these two groups, it will be a small minority.

The fanbase is not one big homogenous group, it contains many different viewpoints and just because some of them conflict, does not mean we should throw our collective identity out the window, because you or anyone else, isn't comfortable with the complexity or conflict.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,274
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #127 on: July 23, 2023, 06:01:13 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on July 23, 2023, 05:01:34 am
. In what other field is there an expectation or even grounds to demand that someone else spends their money for the pleasure of people who dont even have any discernible stake in the club?

The entertainment industry, of which football is a part?

I'm playing devil's advocate to a degree here, because I don't want a sugar daddy pumping money recklessly into our club and do want the club to be self sustaining,  although I am sympathetic to the idea that the huge capital growth FSG have attained through LFC morally obliges them to maintain it to an optimum standard.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,802
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #128 on: July 23, 2023, 06:10:08 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 23, 2023, 05:17:20 am
I think you are painting the actions of a few across an entire fan base. You are also doing it for two conflicting stances.

Those fans demanding we spend, spend spend are the ones who don't give a fuck about morality, politics or socialism.

Those fans decrying the actions of players moving to KSA, calling out their greed and the hypocrisy of their stance on social and minority issues, are the ones who do give a fuck about morality, politics and socialism.

Whist there will be an intersection of these two groups, it will be a small minority.

The fanbase is not one big homogenous group, it contains many different viewpoints and just because some of them conflict, does not mean we should throw our collective identity out the window, because you or anyone else, isn't comfortable with the complexity or conflict.

While I dont have a Venn Diagram of how many fans are in that intersection, to me it feels like more than a small minority. Certainly, the net spend brigade do take up a large majority of our fan base judging by the noise the last two summers, and the outrage over Henderson moving to Saudi also take up a similar amount of oxygen.

Its not about painting the fan base with a broad stroke, it is pretty obvious that a large part of our fan base are not happy with our current predicament on many levels. Which in fact I believe is taking us away from our identity as a whole. There are fans out there who bash Henderson for his moral stance yet are happy we got £40 million for Fabinho. Is that all of our fans? Of course not, but again I feel like it isnt a minority there. Then there are those who are glad we got rid of both and are demanding the owners splash out for the biggest names out there to replace them or else. Only a small minority out there are celebrating the work these players have done for us, it certainly doesnt feel like us at all.

I am just not happy about the sense of entitlement that has been emanating from the fan base these days, that is all.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,551
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #129 on: July 23, 2023, 06:17:06 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on July 23, 2023, 06:10:08 am
I am just not happy about the sense of entitlement that has been emanating from the fan base these days, that is all.
Completely agree, social media tends to amplify these sorts of opinions though (anything on the extreme end of the spectrum), so it can seem like a majority when it's in fact a very vocal minority.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,940
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #130 on: July 23, 2023, 10:22:37 am »
Am I imagining it, or are a large proportion of the players moving to saudi in this first wave from countries that lived under a dictatorship in living memory in that country (not necessarily for the players). I haven't done any research yet, but off the top of my head I can think of players from Brazil, Portugal, Serbia/Croatia (Yugo) - maybe more to come.

Can't really place (god save the blah singing) Gerrard and Hendo to be fair. The Senegalese lads aren't helping me out here either. I guess there's the shared religion pattern for some of the other notable players too like Kante and Benzea.

Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,903
  • Never Forget
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #131 on: July 23, 2023, 10:45:26 am »
Quote from: rushyman on July 22, 2023, 04:28:06 pm
But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again

sheesh. I've known most players wanted nothing but money since about 2000. I think for a lot of our fans we used to respect Carrra and Gerrard for staying with and being the backbone of the club we support, because they did not leave for greener pastures and were truly one club players.

The shine on both those ex players has very much dimmed.

Now I look at players and you can see that money is not a motivating factor for only the occasional player.

The only ones I can think of at the moment is Sadio Mane, who although makes millions does seem to have a genuine moral code about how he spends his money. Craig Bellamy is another, although now it appears was quite ill fated how he spent his money. There must be others I cannot think of.

I just think players reflect society, they want to make money and live as well as they can. No much how much anyone has, 'more of it' is always attractive. I think the age of footballers who seemed to 'look like us, think like us', left a long time ago.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,520
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 12:05:25 pm »
Kylian Mbappé: Al-Hilal submit world-record 300m bid for PSG forward

Saudi Arabian club act after Mbappé left out of PSG tour
PSG want to sell Mbappé unless he extends contract

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/24/kylian-mbappe-al-hilal-world-record-300m-bid-psg-saudi-arabia
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 12:19:08 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:05:25 pm
Kylian Mbappé: Al-Hilal submit world-record 300m bid for PSG forward

Saudi Arabian club act after Mbappé left out of PSG tour
PSG want to sell Mbappé unless he extends contract

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/24/kylian-mbappe-al-hilal-world-record-300m-bid-psg-saudi-arabia

Football as a competitive sport is in real danger of dying without so much as a wimper.
Discuss......
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 12:46:47 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:19:08 pm
Football as a competitive sport is in real danger of dying without so much as a wimper.
Discuss......

heard talk of £700m a year for the player himself.......footballt has not just eaten itself, but shat itself out too
Logged

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 01:20:28 pm »
I still strongly feel that this is just a phase, the PIF doesn't have limitless reserves and the fund's mandate is not to keep throwing money down the drain. The shock and awe tactics will work for the short-term creating positive publicity for Saudi, with the underlying message being that they are open for investment to western businesses, however, ultimately they will have to pull the plug on the extravagance. This is essentially a bet on the kingdom's future public finances, they can only play with house money so long. It won't take them a while to pull the plug if this continues to bleed money.

Their league cannot become self-sustaining as it stands, and this bet will go the same way the Russian and Chinese attempted expansion into football. That doesn't mean that we won't see some bizarre deals over the next couple of years (with the eventual realisation from some European clubs, players, and agents that the mooted amounts due are not forthcoming). There are already some glaring red flags with non-payment of salaries and bonuses in that league.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:36:43 pm by demain »
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,972
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 01:42:40 pm »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 01:20:28 pm
I still strongly feel that this is just a phase, the PIF doesn't have limitless reserves and the fund's mandate is not to keep throwing money down the drain. The shock and awe tactics will work for the short-term creating positive publicity for Saudi, with the underlying message being that they are open for investment to western businesses, however, ultimately they will have to pull the plug on the extravagance. This is essentially a bet on the kingdom's future public finances, they can only play with house money so long. It won't take them a while to pull the plug if this continues to bleed money.

Their league cannot become self-sustaining as it stands, and this bet will go the same way the Russian and Chinese attempted expansion into football. That doesn't mean that we won't see some bizarre deals over the next couple of years (with the eventual realisation from some European clubs, players, and agents that the mooted amounts due are not forthcoming). There are already some glaring red flags with non-payment of salaries and bonuses in that league.


I agree, I think they are making poor decisions, championship manager type decisions froma 14 year old, buy Ronaldo, everyone in this country knew he was finished (as are Mahrez, Henderson, Benzema, Kante etc, possibly Fab as well), Nevez is the only UK player they have bought that will be missed in 18 months time, even then not that much.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,071
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 03:10:27 pm »
This is only the beginning. They'll be in the champions league by 2025 or offer teams ridiculous sums to enter their own version mark my words. All that matters in football is money now and they've more of it than everyone else put together. What they did to golf was only a test run for the worlds biggest sport.

It's over for the game we once loved.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,972
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 03:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 03:10:27 pm
This is only the beginning. They'll be in the champions league by 2025 or offer teams ridiculous sums to enter their own version mark my words. All that matters in football is money now and they've more of it than everyone else put together. What they did to golf was only a test run for the worlds biggest sport.

It's over for the game we once loved.


In think Golf, Tennis, Athletics etc are different because they are individual events, golf even moreso because older players still play the game. Buy the best 10 players and you have bought the game (or at least ruined it)


It is not the same with football. Most people who watch the game in this country hardly see Benzema, Mbappe etc, less so the South American players. Football has a history of players leaving this league, John Charles, Jimmy Greaves, Kevin Keegan, Grame Souness, Ian Rush, Gary Linekar, Laurie Cunningham etc near the top of their game with a barely noticable impact on the game.


They really will have to spend a vast fortune to get a decent share of the cake and even then it is only temporary, Salah was viewed as one of the best in the world a couple of years ago, that mantle has shifted even since then. They may buy a name like Salah but someone else will step into the shoes. It's not like buying Tiger Woods or Roger Federer.


As long as they keep buying the past, we will get by (and be richer), only when they buy the present in significant numbers (ie Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, say, will it make a sizeable dent. I doubt those sorts of players want to give up their ambitions to play in a league that will never really take off without billions a year thrown at it.


Look at Ettifaq


Manager, Steven Gerrard, big name, failed manager in England


When I see their squad list I see 33 players I have never heard of plus a (soon to be) washed up Jordan Henderson


Al-Nassr I see a manager who I don't really know with a washed up Ronaldo and 32 other non-notables


Al-Ahli have no manager as yet, Mahrez, Firmino (who we regarded as retiring if we are honest), Mendy plus another 31 non-notables

Al-Hilal have Jorge Jesus, Koulibaly, Neves and another 27 non-notables.


Anyone of those teams I'd gladly play with our reserves.


[size=78%]
[/size]

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 04:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:59:07 pm

In think Golf, Tennis, Athletics etc are different because they are individual events, golf even moreso because older players still play the game. Buy the best 10 players and you have bought the game (or at least ruined it)


It is not the same with football. Most people who watch the game in this country hardly see Benzema, Mbappe etc, less so the South American players. Football has a history of players leaving this league, John Charles, Jimmy Greaves, Kevin Keegan, Grame Souness, Ian Rush, Gary Linekar, Laurie Cunningham etc near the top of their game with a barely noticable impact on the game.


They really will have to spend a vast fortune to get a decent share of the cake and even then it is only temporary, Salah was viewed as one of the best in the world a couple of years ago, that mantle has shifted even since then. They may buy a name like Salah but someone else will step into the shoes. It's not like buying Tiger Woods or Roger Federer.


As long as they keep buying the past, we will get by (and be richer), only when they buy the present in significant numbers (ie Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, say, will it make a sizeable dent. I doubt those sorts of players want to give up their ambitions to play in a league that will never really take off without billions a year thrown at it.


Look at Ettifaq


Manager, Steven Gerrard, big name, failed manager in England


When I see their squad list I see 33 players I have never heard of plus a (soon to be) washed up Jordan Henderson


Al-Nassr I see a manager who I don't really know with a washed up Ronaldo and 32 other non-notables


Al-Ahli have no manager as yet, Mahrez, Firmino (who we regarded as retiring if we are honest), Mendy plus another 31 non-notables

Al-Hilal have Jorge Jesus, Koulibaly, Neves and another 27 non-notables.


Anyone of those teams I'd gladly play with our reserves.


[size=78%]
[/size]



Excellent post. Those other sports are individual players, build a golf  course or tennis stadium (?) and get the best players in the world to play and you can rightfully claim to host a top grade golf or tennis event. Football is about teams, the history, the emotional investment people have in clubs, history and rivalries. That simply cannot be bought in the same way.

If they think they can do the same with footy as golf and tennis or formula 1 then they have miscalculated badly. Players come and go, and they come and go quickly, but teams and leagues are the bedrock and what people really invest emotional value in.

Let them spunk billions, it won't get them anywhere in the end.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,699
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 05:19:29 pm »
I'm sorry but football is dead if Mbappe goes to Al Hilal but alive when he plays for PSG or Real Madrid?
Nah, fuck all three in no particular order.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 06:12:47 pm »
Remember Neville and Carragher making the ESL out to be the root of all evil?

What a time to be alive.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 06:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 03:10:27 pm
This is only the beginning. They'll be in the champions league by 2025 or offer teams ridiculous sums to enter their own version mark my words. All that matters in football is money now and they've more of it than everyone else put together. What they did to golf was only a test run for the worlds biggest sport.

It's over for the game we once loved.

Why would they be in UEFA competition? They are part of AFC. Brown envelopes aside
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 06:41:17 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:12:47 pm
Remember Neville and Carragher making the ESL out to be the root of all evil?

What a time to be alive.

Dont you worry they'll be on Sky soon to talk about it 🤣
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,216
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 06:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:59:07 pm

In think Golf, Tennis, Athletics etc are different because they are individual events, golf even moreso because older players still play the game. Buy the best 10 players and you have bought the game (or at least ruined it)


It is not the same with football. Most people who watch the game in this country hardly see Benzema, Mbappe etc, less so the South American players. Football has a history of players leaving this league, John Charles, Jimmy Greaves, Kevin Keegan, Grame Souness, Ian Rush, Gary Linekar, Laurie Cunningham etc near the top of their game with a barely noticable impact on the game.


They really will have to spend a vast fortune to get a decent share of the cake and even then it is only temporary, Salah was viewed as one of the best in the world a couple of years ago, that mantle has shifted even since then. They may buy a name like Salah but someone else will step into the shoes. It's not like buying Tiger Woods or Roger Federer.


As long as they keep buying the past, we will get by (and be richer), only when they buy the present in significant numbers (ie Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, say, will it make a sizeable dent. I doubt those sorts of players want to give up their ambitions to play in a league that will never really take off without billions a year thrown at it.


Look at Ettifaq


Manager, Steven Gerrard, big name, failed manager in England


When I see their squad list I see 33 players I have never heard of plus a (soon to be) washed up Jordan Henderson


Al-Nassr I see a manager who I don't really know with a washed up Ronaldo and 32 other non-notables


Al-Ahli have no manager as yet, Mahrez, Firmino (who we regarded as retiring if we are honest), Mendy plus another 31 non-notables

Al-Hilal have Jorge Jesus, Koulibaly, Neves and another 27 non-notables.


Anyone of those teams I'd gladly play with our reserves.


[size=78%]
[/size]
Al-Hilal have the lad from Lazio there as well.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 06:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:59:07 pm

In think Golf, Tennis, Athletics etc are different because they are individual events, golf even moreso because older players still play the game. Buy the best 10 players and you have bought the game (or at least ruined it)


It is not the same with football. Most people who watch the game in this country hardly see Benzema, Mbappe etc, less so the South American players. Football has a history of players leaving this league, John Charles, Jimmy Greaves, Kevin Keegan, Grame Souness, Ian Rush, Gary Linekar, Laurie Cunningham etc near the top of their game with a barely noticable impact on the game.


They really will have to spend a vast fortune to get a decent share of the cake and even then it is only temporary, Salah was viewed as one of the best in the world a couple of years ago, that mantle has shifted even since then. They may buy a name like Salah but someone else will step into the shoes. It's not like buying Tiger Woods or Roger Federer.


As long as they keep buying the past, we will get by (and be richer), only when they buy the present in significant numbers (ie Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, say, will it make a sizeable dent. I doubt those sorts of players want to give up their ambitions to play in a league that will never really take off without billions a year thrown at it.


Look at Ettifaq


Manager, Steven Gerrard, big name, failed manager in England


When I see their squad list I see 33 players I have never heard of plus a (soon to be) washed up Jordan Henderson


Al-Nassr I see a manager who I don't really know with a washed up Ronaldo and 32 other non-notables


Al-Ahli have no manager as yet, Mahrez, Firmino (who we regarded as retiring if we are honest), Mendy plus another 31 non-notables

Al-Hilal have Jorge Jesus, Koulibaly, Neves and another 27 non-notables.


Anyone of those teams I'd gladly play with our reserves.


[size=78%]
[/size]
It's a process mate. If Mbappe goes there then many younger will think "if Mbappe went at 24, why not?" It's like how City started buying good but not world class players before attracting the likes of Aguero and Silva. If they are persistent, they will get there very soon.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 06:54:29 pm »
Quote
Excellent post. Those other sports are individual players, build a golf  course or tennis stadium (?) and get the best players in the world to play and you can rightfully claim to host a top grade golf or tennis event. Football is about teams, the history, the emotional investment people have in clubs, history and rivalries. That simply cannot be bought in the same way.

If they think they can do the same with footy as golf and tennis or formula 1 then they have miscalculated badly. Players come and go, and they come and go quickly, but teams and leagues are the bedrock and what people really invest emotional value in.

Let them spunk billions, it won't get them anywhere in the end.



There is a big picture you are missing out on

As a result of Man city/chelsea/psg/saudi league/newc being 'sportwashed', Manchester United (1 of the most decorated, rich clubs in the world) fans have spent months absolutely desparate to be 'sportwashed', by qatar, some united are probably on a hunger strike til it happens.  If United with their cash and trophies are happy to be 'sportwashed', won't be long till everyone will want it and revel and celebrate it, when it happens

This is a stepping stone
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,520
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 pm »
Just pay Guardiola a few million a week to manage some random club already, you entitled fucks
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • Ground Control
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 07:06:33 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:19:29 pm
I'm sorry but football is dead if Mbappe goes to Al Hilal but alive when he plays for PSG or Real Madrid?
Nah, fuck all three in no particular order.

If you can't make the distinction between the ridiculous money Madrid will give Mbappe and the stench of the purpose behind Al Hilal, I don't know what to tell you.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 07:12:13 pm »
I'm in agreement with those who doubt this league will get any real attention outside of that area. We've had Mbappe, Messi and Neymar playing in France at the same time, and nobody cares about that league to any great degree despite France being a wonderful country that loads of people go to, and Paris being one of the most famous cities on the planet. Similarly, La Liga has never really punched its weight outside of the Big 2 clubs despite having many world class players for quite some time.

Marseille v PSG hasn't become a global classico like Real v Barca or Liverpool v United during the time those three megastars played in France, and La Liga hasn't pulled in anything like PL levels of tv money around the world or garnered anything like the worldwide support (outside of those 2 clubs) even when they had a stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or every year. If France couldn't do it, and Spain only got so far, I doubt the Saudi league will do anything remarkable given the lack of history and the relatively low amount of genuine talent.

This is a play at a World Cup, and for Saudi to be the go-to host of loads of football club comps. They can use Ronaldo, Mbappe, Firmino, Benzema and our lot as promotional tools, actors even. It may work to that degree, infact it almost probably will, but we won't all be watching that league. In New York they won't be getting up 9am to watch it like they do to watch our league, but for me that isn't the aim.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,181
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 08:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 07:12:13 pm
I'm in agreement with those who doubt this league will get any real attention outside of that area. We've had Mbappe, Messi and Neymar playing in France at the same time, and nobody cares about that league to any great degree despite France being a wonderful country that loads of people go to, and Paris being one of the most famous cities on the planet. Similarly, La Liga has never really punched its weight outside of the Big 2 clubs despite having many world class players for quite some time.

Marseille v PSG hasn't become a global classico like Real v Barca or Liverpool v United during the time those three megastars played in France, and La Liga hasn't pulled in anything like PL levels of tv money around the world or garnered anything like the worldwide support (outside of those 2 clubs) even when they had a stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or every year. If France couldn't do it, and Spain only got so far, I doubt the Saudi league will do anything remarkable given the lack of history and the relatively low amount of genuine talent.

This is a play at a World Cup, and for Saudi to be the go-to host of loads of football club comps. They can use Ronaldo, Mbappe, Firmino, Benzema and our lot as promotional tools, actors even. It may work to that degree, infact it almost probably will, but we won't all be watching that league. In New York they won't be getting up 9am to watch it like they do to watch our league, but for me that isn't the aim.

The difference is that France is a shite league, with no big clubs who can generate anything like the revenue of an average PL club. No-one outside France is interested, and that's why no-one watches.

The Saudis have the dosh to create a league of 20 clubs, each with the spending power of Man City, and each following that same model of "lets throw obscene amounts of cash around and buy whoever we want". It would be totally shite, totally manufactured , and totally obscene. But that doesn't mean they can't or won't do it, and millions of galactico supporting fans in various parts of the world would watch that shite.

The players have largely shown themselves to be men of straw, with no fucking principles whatsoever, so they won't be the stumbling block, and I reckon that from next season they will start to come for top notch players in their prime, and the European clubs won't have the financial clout to stop them.

The only thing stopping them from World Domination are the talented and principled administrators at the head of FIFA and Uefa. Oh wait.....

At the very least, they'll have enough leverage to host a World Cup or two in the near future, or a Champions League final [or both] - you just watch.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm by Only Me »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:06:20 pm
Just pay Guardiola a few million a week to manage some random club already, you entitled fucks

It's 100% his next move after he's done with City, which I suspect will be at the end of this season.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 09:16:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:06:20 pm
Just pay Guardiola a few million a week to manage some random club already, you entitled fucks

Isnt that what they do now.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm »
all this silly worrying - we should all just calm down!!


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66296370
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says he "wouldn't be too concerned at the moment" about Saudi Arabia's growing influence in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League in January and a number of high-profile players have followed him this summer.

Al-Hilal have also made a world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

"Something new is obviously happening," Masters told BBC Sport's Alex Howell. [give that man a prize!!]

"The Saudi Pro League have stated they want to be a top 10 league by 2030.

"They are investing in players and managers to try to raise the profile of the league and clubs.

"It has taken us 30 years to get to the position that we have in terms of profile, competitiveness and the revenue streams that we have.

"I wouldn't be too concerned at the moment but, obviously, Saudi Arabian clubs have as much right to purchase players as any other league does.

"In the end, the Premier League is a £6bn-a-year operation in terms of revenue and that money is spent reinvested into the pitch.

"All good competitions have to have revenue streams to back them up."

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad, who have also signed ex-Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Portuguese forward Jota from Celtic.

They have also made a bid of £40m for Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, whose contract with Liverpool expired in the summer, has joined Al-Ahli, and they have also signed Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and agreed a £30m deal for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has taken over as manager of Al-Ettifaq, who have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for £12m plus add-ons.

'Summer Series shows Premier League growth'
Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle are in the United States to play in a Premier League Summer Series during pre-season.

Masters highlighted the crowds at the games so far as evidence of the English top-flight's continuing growth.

"We had 105,000 fans over two days. 18 goals. It's gone really, really well so far," he said. "It feels like its taking off. When our partnership started with [US broadcaster and Premier League rights holder] NBC 10 years ago it felt like a niche interest but now it feels much more mainstream."

"The Premier League has spent 30 years building its market position. We have a fantastic competition and it speaks for itself," he added.  "It feels like we are making an impact not just on domestically but on an international scale as well."
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,852
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 11:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 08:00:01 pm
The difference is that France is a shite league, with no big clubs who can generate anything like the revenue of an average PL club. No-one outside France is interested, and that's why no-one watches.

The Saudis have the dosh to create a league of 20 clubs, each with the spending power of Man City, and each following that same model of "lets throw obscene amounts of cash around and buy whoever we want". It would be totally shite, totally manufactured , and totally obscene. But that doesn't mean they can't or won't do it, and millions of galactico supporting fans in various parts of the world would watch that shite.

The players have largely shown themselves to be men of straw, with no fucking principles whatsoever, so they won't be the stumbling block, and I reckon that from next season they will start to come for top notch players in their prime, and the European clubs won't have the financial clout to stop them.

The only thing stopping them from World Domination are the talented and principled administrators at the head of FIFA and Uefa. Oh wait.....

At the very least, they'll have enough leverage to host a World Cup or two in the near future, or a Champions League final [or both] - you just watch.

I dont think its quite as bleak as that, theyll throw money around like drunken sailors for a few years and then realise no one gives a shit, no ones going to watch it outside of their domestic market, its not generating any money and that theyve just wasted tens of billions in the process and slowly the money will be turned off.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,972
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 11:52:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:53:33 pm
It's a process mate. If Mbappe goes there then many younger will think "if Mbappe went at 24, why not?" It's like how City started buying good but not world class players before attracting the likes of Aguero and Silva. If they are persistent, they will get there very soon.
Mbappe is interesting. In a sense he has already sold out but remained in Euorpe. Signing for PSG is a bit like taking the oil money but managing to stay in the CL, possibly less so for French lad but definitely for the likes of Neymar and Messi. The trouble is they do not want to let go so, faced with a choice of staying on the bench for a year and then choosing his salary he is looking at being paid an obscene amount to stay fit in Saudi.

I think a lot comes down to the release clause being discussed. If after a year he is able to do what he really wants, join Real Madrid, then, in a sense, he is free from the oil money. Don't get me wrong, it's a big name but everyone knows that if they let him go to Madrid now he won't do Saudi for a year. It's a sort of line in the sand but not in a straightforward way. I still think they are some way off making the european game not worth watching next season and many miles off making the Saudi game worth watching.
Seeing Mbappe take the piss out of some second rate Saudi players next year will be a joke and will be a waste of a year for him. PSG want their blood money back to live with FFP, Mbappe just wants out, quick. Mbappe, except for winning the world cup with France has already wasted most of his talent staying in France. He's desperate at getting on for 25 to not waste anymore time with PSG.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:20 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm »
Overheard the City supporting gobshite from a few doors down before, going on about how the Saudis are rewenin futbahl and how he doesnt like what theyre doing.

Irony.
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,137
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #157 on: Today at 05:44:31 am »
I say let them buy everyone, football needs a reset anyway. I don't get why players get as much slack as they do. People are weak minded if some players signing for Saudi clubs makes them change their opinion about the country. The problem is still those running the country in my eyes. A few player taking a pay day won't change that for me, players like Henderson are not my moral, political compass. It's a lesson for anyone to not hold athletes to such high regard
« Last Edit: Today at 05:46:28 am by WillG.LFC »
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,134
  • Bam!
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #158 on: Today at 06:52:21 am »
As a football fan, I'm glad we saved the game when we stopped the Champions league from being replaced. Definitely the thing it needed saving from. Definitely.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 