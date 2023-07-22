« previous next »
Author Topic: Sportwashing-A general thread  (Read 9051 times)

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #120 on: July 22, 2023, 04:28:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July 22, 2023, 12:24:47 pm
Im trying to think what it will look like in a years time.

Clearly the Saudi league will create a lot of football interest in the Saudi area and probably the Arab diaspora around the world. I cant imagine the Saudi league will have an impact on the Football community in Europe, the Americas and Pacific countries. I can only see the league making headlines in England when something particular happens but it wont get general coverage and its hard to imagine a lot of general interest. Their league starts in August also. I dont see them pulling any non Arab viewers away from domestic leagues.

I agree with someones point that older players will be lured away from the MLS.

I feel the Saudis will just look at their project as a waste of money in a couple of years and go back to buying clubs instead.


But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #121 on: July 22, 2023, 04:34:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on July 22, 2023, 04:28:06 pm
But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again

This is what I've been mulling over. Supporting extremely wealthy people play in an increasingly greedy game.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #122 on: July 22, 2023, 07:45:32 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on July 22, 2023, 04:28:06 pm
But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again

I think there's quite a lot of people that feel the same, me included. For me football is nearly over. It's sportswashing and the Saudi League now that's front and centre but before all that there was the realization that those at the top FIFA, UEFA and others are all corrupt. Money is everything and fans are nothing. It's really depressing that it's come to this. I think this will be my last season following football. I am interested in seeing how the new Liverpool play but when it comes right down to it they are all just very  wealthy men who play football. It's going to be difficult finding the interest to watch them do their job every week. It's all really meh right now.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 03:42:34 am »
I think if I still lived in Europe and had enough spare time to attend sporting events, I would throw myself behind a lower league side (maybe Rochdale since they're non league now) and forget about the EPL for the most part. The buzz has definitely gone, only habit remains.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 03:53:45 am »
In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.

Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 05:01:34 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 03:53:45 am
In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.

Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.

The demanding bit is the one that grates the most. JWH and FSG come in for massive and unwarranted abuse on these boards for the reason that they are perceived (whether rightly or wrongly) for being unwilling to spend their money to make a poster happy. In what other field is there an expectation or even grounds to demand that someone else spends their money for the pleasure of people who dont even have any discernible stake in the club?

Not having a go - this is an issue with modern football and at some level permeates all football support bases. But this is LFC and we can and should be better.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 05:17:20 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 03:53:45 am
In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.

Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.
I think you are painting the actions of a few across an entire fan base. You are also doing it for two conflicting stances.

Those fans demanding we spend, spend spend are the ones who don't give a fuck about morality, politics or socialism.

Those fans decrying the actions of players moving to KSA, calling out their greed and the hypocrisy of their stance on social and minority issues, are the ones who do give a fuck about morality, politics and socialism.

Whist there will be an intersection of these two groups, it will be a small minority.

The fanbase is not one big homogenous group, it contains many different viewpoints and just because some of them conflict, does not mean we should throw our collective identity out the window, because you or anyone else, isn't comfortable with the complexity or conflict.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 06:01:13 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 05:01:34 am
. In what other field is there an expectation or even grounds to demand that someone else spends their money for the pleasure of people who dont even have any discernible stake in the club?

The entertainment industry, of which football is a part?

I'm playing devil's advocate to a degree here, because I don't want a sugar daddy pumping money recklessly into our club and do want the club to be self sustaining,  although I am sympathetic to the idea that the huge capital growth FSG have attained through LFC morally obliges them to maintain it to an optimum standard.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 06:10:08 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 05:17:20 am
I think you are painting the actions of a few across an entire fan base. You are also doing it for two conflicting stances.

Those fans demanding we spend, spend spend are the ones who don't give a fuck about morality, politics or socialism.

Those fans decrying the actions of players moving to KSA, calling out their greed and the hypocrisy of their stance on social and minority issues, are the ones who do give a fuck about morality, politics and socialism.

Whist there will be an intersection of these two groups, it will be a small minority.

The fanbase is not one big homogenous group, it contains many different viewpoints and just because some of them conflict, does not mean we should throw our collective identity out the window, because you or anyone else, isn't comfortable with the complexity or conflict.

While I dont have a Venn Diagram of how many fans are in that intersection, to me it feels like more than a small minority. Certainly, the net spend brigade do take up a large majority of our fan base judging by the noise the last two summers, and the outrage over Henderson moving to Saudi also take up a similar amount of oxygen.

Its not about painting the fan base with a broad stroke, it is pretty obvious that a large part of our fan base are not happy with our current predicament on many levels. Which in fact I believe is taking us away from our identity as a whole. There are fans out there who bash Henderson for his moral stance yet are happy we got £40 million for Fabinho. Is that all of our fans? Of course not, but again I feel like it isnt a minority there. Then there are those who are glad we got rid of both and are demanding the owners splash out for the biggest names out there to replace them or else. Only a small minority out there are celebrating the work these players have done for us, it certainly doesnt feel like us at all.

I am just not happy about the sense of entitlement that has been emanating from the fan base these days, that is all.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 06:17:06 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:10:08 am
I am just not happy about the sense of entitlement that has been emanating from the fan base these days, that is all.
Completely agree, social media tends to amplify these sorts of opinions though (anything on the extreme end of the spectrum), so it can seem like a majority when it's in fact a very vocal minority.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:22:37 am »
Am I imagining it, or are a large proportion of the players moving to saudi in this first wave from countries that lived under a dictatorship in living memory in that country (not necessarily for the players). I haven't done any research yet, but off the top of my head I can think of players from Brazil, Portugal, Serbia/Croatia (Yugo) - maybe more to come.

Can't really place (god save the blah singing) Gerrard and Hendo to be fair. The Senegalese lads aren't helping me out here either. I guess there's the shared religion pattern for some of the other notable players too like Kante and Benzea.

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:45:26 am »
Quote from: rushyman on July 22, 2023, 04:28:06 pm
But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again

sheesh. I've known most players wanted nothing but money since about 2000. I think for a lot of our fans we used to respect Carrra and Gerrard for staying with and being the backbone of the club we support, because they did not leave for greener pastures and were truly one club players.

The shine on both those ex players has very much dimmed.

Now I look at players and you can see that money is not a motivating factor for only the occasional player.

The only ones I can think of at the moment is Sadio Mane, who although makes millions does seem to have a genuine moral code about how he spends his money. Craig Bellamy is another, although now it appears was quite ill fated how he spent his money. There must be others I cannot think of.

I just think players reflect society, they want to make money and live as well as they can. No much how much anyone has, 'more of it' is always attractive. I think the age of footballers who seemed to 'look like us, think like us', left a long time ago.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 12:05:25 pm »
Kylian Mbappé: Al-Hilal submit world-record 300m bid for PSG forward

Saudi Arabian club act after Mbappé left out of PSG tour
PSG want to sell Mbappé unless he extends contract

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/24/kylian-mbappe-al-hilal-world-record-300m-bid-psg-saudi-arabia
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:19:08 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:05:25 pm
Kylian Mbappé: Al-Hilal submit world-record 300m bid for PSG forward

Saudi Arabian club act after Mbappé left out of PSG tour
PSG want to sell Mbappé unless he extends contract

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/24/kylian-mbappe-al-hilal-world-record-300m-bid-psg-saudi-arabia

Football as a competitive sport is in real danger of dying without so much as a wimper.
Discuss......
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 12:46:47 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:19:08 pm
Football as a competitive sport is in real danger of dying without so much as a wimper.
Discuss......

heard talk of £700m a year for the player himself.......footballt has not just eaten itself, but shat itself out too
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
I still strongly feel that this is just a phase, the PIF doesn't have limitless reserves and the fund's mandate is not to keep throwing money down the drain. The shock and awe tactics will work for the short-term creating positive publicity for Saudi, with the underlying message being that they are open for investment to western businesses, however, ultimately they will have to pull the plug on the extravagance. This is essentially a bet on the kingdom's future public finances, they can only play with house money so long. It won't take them a while to pull the plug if this continues to bleed money.

Their league cannot become self-sustaining as it stands, and this bet will go the same way the Russian and Chinese attempted expansion into football. That doesn't mean that we won't see some bizarre deals over the next couple of years (with the eventual realisation from some European clubs, players, and agents that the mooted amounts due are not forthcoming). There are already some glaring red flags with non-payment of salaries and bonuses in that league.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:42:40 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 01:20:28 pm
I still strongly feel that this is just a phase, the PIF doesn't have limitless reserves and the fund's mandate is not to keep throwing money down the drain. The shock and awe tactics will work for the short-term creating positive publicity for Saudi, with the underlying message being that they are open for investment to western businesses, however, ultimately they will have to pull the plug on the extravagance. This is essentially a bet on the kingdom's future public finances, they can only play with house money so long. It won't take them a while to pull the plug if this continues to bleed money.

Their league cannot become self-sustaining as it stands, and this bet will go the same way the Russian and Chinese attempted expansion into football. That doesn't mean that we won't see some bizarre deals over the next couple of years (with the eventual realisation from some European clubs, players, and agents that the mooted amounts due are not forthcoming). There are already some glaring red flags with non-payment of salaries and bonuses in that league.


I agree, I think they are making poor decisions, championship manager type decisions froma 14 year old, buy Ronaldo, everyone in this country knew he was finished (as are Mahrez, Henderson, Benzema, Kante etc, possibly Fab as well), Nevez is the only UK player they have bought that will be missed in 18 months time, even then not that much.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm »
This is only the beginning. They'll be in the champions league by 2025 or offer teams ridiculous sums to enter their own version mark my words. All that matters in football is money now and they've more of it than everyone else put together. What they did to golf was only a test run for the worlds biggest sport.

It's over for the game we once loved.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 03:10:27 pm
This is only the beginning. They'll be in the champions league by 2025 or offer teams ridiculous sums to enter their own version mark my words. All that matters in football is money now and they've more of it than everyone else put together. What they did to golf was only a test run for the worlds biggest sport.

It's over for the game we once loved.


In think Golf, Tennis, Athletics etc are different because they are individual events, golf even moreso because older players still play the game. Buy the best 10 players and you have bought the game (or at least ruined it)


It is not the same with football. Most people who watch the game in this country hardly see Benzema, Mbappe etc, less so the South American players. Football has a history of players leaving this league, John Charles, Jimmy Greaves, Kevin Keegan, Grame Souness, Ian Rush, Gary Linekar, Laurie Cunningham etc near the top of their game with a barely noticable impact on the game.


They really will have to spend a vast fortune to get a decent share of the cake and even then it is only temporary, Salah was viewed as one of the best in the world a couple of years ago, that mantle has shifted even since then. They may buy a name like Salah but someone else will step into the shoes. It's not like buying Tiger Woods or Roger Federer.


As long as they keep buying the past, we will get by (and be richer), only when they buy the present in significant numbers (ie Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, say, will it make a sizeable dent. I doubt those sorts of players want to give up their ambitions to play in a league that will never really take off without billions a year thrown at it.


Look at Ettifaq


Manager, Steven Gerrard, big name, failed manager in England


When I see their squad list I see 33 players I have never heard of plus a (soon to be) washed up Jordan Henderson


Al-Nassr I see a manager who I don't really know with a washed up Ronaldo and 32 other non-notables


Al-Ahli have no manager as yet, Mahrez, Firmino (who we regarded as retiring if we are honest), Mendy plus another 31 non-notables

Al-Hilal have Jorge Jesus, Koulibaly, Neves and another 27 non-notables.


Anyone of those teams I'd gladly play with our reserves.


Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:59:07 pm

In think Golf, Tennis, Athletics etc are different because they are individual events, golf even moreso because older players still play the game. Buy the best 10 players and you have bought the game (or at least ruined it)


It is not the same with football. Most people who watch the game in this country hardly see Benzema, Mbappe etc, less so the South American players. Football has a history of players leaving this league, John Charles, Jimmy Greaves, Kevin Keegan, Grame Souness, Ian Rush, Gary Linekar, Laurie Cunningham etc near the top of their game with a barely noticable impact on the game.


They really will have to spend a vast fortune to get a decent share of the cake and even then it is only temporary, Salah was viewed as one of the best in the world a couple of years ago, that mantle has shifted even since then. They may buy a name like Salah but someone else will step into the shoes. It's not like buying Tiger Woods or Roger Federer.


As long as they keep buying the past, we will get by (and be richer), only when they buy the present in significant numbers (ie Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, say, will it make a sizeable dent. I doubt those sorts of players want to give up their ambitions to play in a league that will never really take off without billions a year thrown at it.


Look at Ettifaq


Manager, Steven Gerrard, big name, failed manager in England


When I see their squad list I see 33 players I have never heard of plus a (soon to be) washed up Jordan Henderson


Al-Nassr I see a manager who I don't really know with a washed up Ronaldo and 32 other non-notables


Al-Ahli have no manager as yet, Mahrez, Firmino (who we regarded as retiring if we are honest), Mendy plus another 31 non-notables

Al-Hilal have Jorge Jesus, Koulibaly, Neves and another 27 non-notables.


Anyone of those teams I'd gladly play with our reserves.


[size=78%]
[/size]



Excellent post. Those other sports are individual players, build a golf  course or tennis stadium (?) and get the best players in the world to play and you can rightfully claim to host a top grade golf or tennis event. Football is about teams, the history, the emotional investment people have in clubs, history and rivalries. That simply cannot be bought in the same way.

If they think they can do the same with footy as golf and tennis or formula 1 then they have miscalculated badly. Players come and go, and they come and go quickly, but teams and leagues are the bedrock and what people really invest emotional value in.

Let them spunk billions, it won't get them anywhere in the end.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm »
I'm sorry but football is dead if Mbappe goes to Al Hilal but alive when he plays for PSG or Real Madrid?
Nah, fuck all three in no particular order.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:12:47 pm »
Remember Neville and Carragher making the ESL out to be the root of all evil?

What a time to be alive.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 03:10:27 pm
This is only the beginning. They'll be in the champions league by 2025 or offer teams ridiculous sums to enter their own version mark my words. All that matters in football is money now and they've more of it than everyone else put together. What they did to golf was only a test run for the worlds biggest sport.

It's over for the game we once loved.

Why would they be in UEFA competition? They are part of AFC. Brown envelopes aside
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:41:17 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:12:47 pm
Remember Neville and Carragher making the ESL out to be the root of all evil?

What a time to be alive.

Dont you worry they'll be on Sky soon to talk about it 🤣
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:59:07 pm

In think Golf, Tennis, Athletics etc are different because they are individual events, golf even moreso because older players still play the game. Buy the best 10 players and you have bought the game (or at least ruined it)


It is not the same with football. Most people who watch the game in this country hardly see Benzema, Mbappe etc, less so the South American players. Football has a history of players leaving this league, John Charles, Jimmy Greaves, Kevin Keegan, Grame Souness, Ian Rush, Gary Linekar, Laurie Cunningham etc near the top of their game with a barely noticable impact on the game.


They really will have to spend a vast fortune to get a decent share of the cake and even then it is only temporary, Salah was viewed as one of the best in the world a couple of years ago, that mantle has shifted even since then. They may buy a name like Salah but someone else will step into the shoes. It's not like buying Tiger Woods or Roger Federer.


As long as they keep buying the past, we will get by (and be richer), only when they buy the present in significant numbers (ie Haaland, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, say, will it make a sizeable dent. I doubt those sorts of players want to give up their ambitions to play in a league that will never really take off without billions a year thrown at it.


Look at Ettifaq


Manager, Steven Gerrard, big name, failed manager in England


When I see their squad list I see 33 players I have never heard of plus a (soon to be) washed up Jordan Henderson


Al-Nassr I see a manager who I don't really know with a washed up Ronaldo and 32 other non-notables


Al-Ahli have no manager as yet, Mahrez, Firmino (who we regarded as retiring if we are honest), Mendy plus another 31 non-notables

Al-Hilal have Jorge Jesus, Koulibaly, Neves and another 27 non-notables.


Anyone of those teams I'd gladly play with our reserves.


[size=78%]
[/size]
Al-Hilal have the lad from Lazio there as well.
