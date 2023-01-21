I think you are painting the actions of a few across an entire fan base. You are also doing it for two conflicting stances.



Those fans demanding we spend, spend spend are the ones who don't give a fuck about morality, politics or socialism.



Those fans decrying the actions of players moving to KSA, calling out their greed and the hypocrisy of their stance on social and minority issues, are the ones who do give a fuck about morality, politics and socialism.



Whist there will be an intersection of these two groups, it will be a small minority.



The fanbase is not one big homogenous group, it contains many different viewpoints and just because some of them conflict, does not mean we should throw our collective identity out the window, because you or anyone else, isn't comfortable with the complexity or conflict.



While I dont have a Venn Diagram of how many fans are in that intersection, to me it feels like more than a small minority. Certainly, the net spend brigade do take up a large majority of our fan base judging by the noise the last two summers, and the outrage over Henderson moving to Saudi also take up a similar amount of oxygen.Its not about painting the fan base with a broad stroke, it is pretty obvious that a large part of our fan base are not happy with our current predicament on many levels. Which in fact I believe is taking us away from our identity as a whole. There are fans out there who bash Henderson for his moral stance yet are happy we got £40 million for Fabinho. Is that all of our fans? Of course not, but again I feel like it isnt a minority there. Then there are those who are glad we got rid of both and are demanding the owners splash out for the biggest names out there to replace them or else. Only a small minority out there are celebrating the work these players have done for us, it certainly doesnt feel like us at all.I am just not happy about the sense of entitlement that has been emanating from the fan base these days, that is all.