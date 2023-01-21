« previous next »
Sportwashing-A general thread

Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 12:24:47 pm
Im trying to think what it will look like in a years time.

Clearly the Saudi league will create a lot of football interest in the Saudi area and probably the Arab diaspora around the world. I cant imagine the Saudi league will have an impact on the Football community in Europe, the Americas and Pacific countries. I can only see the league making headlines in England when something particular happens but it wont get general coverage and its hard to imagine a lot of general interest. Their league starts in August also. I dont see them pulling any non Arab viewers away from domestic leagues.

I agree with someones point that older players will be lured away from the MLS.

I feel the Saudis will just look at their project as a waste of money in a couple of years and go back to buying clubs instead.


But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 04:28:06 pm
But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again

This is what I've been mulling over. Supporting extremely wealthy people play in an increasingly greedy game.
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 04:28:06 pm
But meanwhile they're exposed all elite footballers loyalty and what their main aim is

Money. I always understood that not everyone who plays for us grew up wearing LFC pyjamas and all other clubs players the same

But this shit has all kind of hammered it home. Reminded me I'm watching a load of millionaires play football.

On top of all the Man City Newcastle stuff I don't see a way back for my head and football. Maybe once the season starts everything in my head will reset

Yes. I maybe need turning off and on again

I think there's quite a lot of people that feel the same, me included. For me football is nearly over. It's sportswashing and the Saudi League now that's front and centre but before all that there was the realization that those at the top FIFA, UEFA and others are all corrupt. Money is everything and fans are nothing. It's really depressing that it's come to this. I think this will be my last season following football. I am interested in seeing how the new Liverpool play but when it comes right down to it they are all just very  wealthy men who play football. It's going to be difficult finding the interest to watch them do their job every week. It's all really meh right now.
I think if I still lived in Europe and had enough spare time to attend sporting events, I would throw myself behind a lower league side (maybe Rochdale since they're non league now) and forget about the EPL for the most part. The buzz has definitely gone, only habit remains.
In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.

Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:53:45 am
In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.

Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.

The demanding bit is the one that grates the most. JWH and FSG come in for massive and unwarranted abuse on these boards for the reason that they are perceived (whether rightly or wrongly) for being unwilling to spend their money to make a poster happy. In what other field is there an expectation or even grounds to demand that someone else spends their money for the pleasure of people who dont even have any discernible stake in the club?

Not having a go - this is an issue with modern football and at some level permeates all football support bases. But this is LFC and we can and should be better.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:53:45 am
In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.

Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.
I think you are painting the actions of a few across an entire fan base. You are also doing it for two conflicting stances.

Those fans demanding we spend, spend spend are the ones who don't give a fuck about morality, politics or socialism.

Those fans decrying the actions of players moving to KSA, calling out their greed and the hypocrisy of their stance on social and minority issues, are the ones who do give a fuck about morality, politics and socialism.

Whist there will be an intersection of these two groups, it will be a small minority.

The fanbase is not one big homogenous group, it contains many different viewpoints and just because some of them conflict, does not mean we should throw our collective identity out the window, because you or anyone else, isn't comfortable with the complexity or conflict.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 05:01:34 am
. In what other field is there an expectation or even grounds to demand that someone else spends their money for the pleasure of people who dont even have any discernible stake in the club?

The entertainment industry, of which football is a part?

I'm playing devil's advocate to a degree here, because I don't want a sugar daddy pumping money recklessly into our club and do want the club to be self sustaining,  although I am sympathetic to the idea that the huge capital growth FSG have attained through LFC morally obliges them to maintain it to an optimum standard.
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:17:20 am
I think you are painting the actions of a few across an entire fan base. You are also doing it for two conflicting stances.

Those fans demanding we spend, spend spend are the ones who don't give a fuck about morality, politics or socialism.

Those fans decrying the actions of players moving to KSA, calling out their greed and the hypocrisy of their stance on social and minority issues, are the ones who do give a fuck about morality, politics and socialism.

Whist there will be an intersection of these two groups, it will be a small minority.

The fanbase is not one big homogenous group, it contains many different viewpoints and just because some of them conflict, does not mean we should throw our collective identity out the window, because you or anyone else, isn't comfortable with the complexity or conflict.

While I dont have a Venn Diagram of how many fans are in that intersection, to me it feels like more than a small minority. Certainly, the net spend brigade do take up a large majority of our fan base judging by the noise the last two summers, and the outrage over Henderson moving to Saudi also take up a similar amount of oxygen.

Its not about painting the fan base with a broad stroke, it is pretty obvious that a large part of our fan base are not happy with our current predicament on many levels. Which in fact I believe is taking us away from our identity as a whole. There are fans out there who bash Henderson for his moral stance yet are happy we got £40 million for Fabinho. Is that all of our fans? Of course not, but again I feel like it isnt a minority there. Then there are those who are glad we got rid of both and are demanding the owners splash out for the biggest names out there to replace them or else. Only a small minority out there are celebrating the work these players have done for us, it certainly doesnt feel like us at all.

I am just not happy about the sense of entitlement that has been emanating from the fan base these days, that is all.
