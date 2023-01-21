In this day and age, fans demand a lot of things. Owners put in more money into the team, yet keep ticket prices reasonable. Players should only come because they want to be here, but if they are not performing to standards they must be sold for newer and better (world class these days) right away before its too late. And yet when said players leave they must leave for pre-approved destinations.
Its all getting a bit too hypocritical. Think we either go back to our socialist roots, or we embrace capitalism for what it is. Dont think we can have both.
I think you are painting the actions of a few across an entire fan base. You are also doing it for two conflicting stances.
Those fans demanding we spend, spend spend are the ones who don't give a fuck about morality, politics or socialism.
Those fans decrying the actions of players moving to KSA, calling out their greed and the hypocrisy of their stance on social and minority issues, are the ones who do give a fuck about morality, politics and socialism.
Whist there will be an intersection of these two groups, it will be a small minority.
The fanbase is not one big homogenous group, it contains many different viewpoints and just because some of them conflict, does not mean we should throw our collective identity out the window, because you or anyone else, isn't comfortable with the complexity or conflict.