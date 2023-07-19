It's reached so much more than simple sportswashing now



It started out like that. Now they're just buying the worlds favourite sport, much like they buy tigers and gold cars out of boredom



I truly think half the fun for them is exposing the fact everyone has a price. That football is essentially up for sale



Like the gif you see of one of them pouring cash over a female reporters head. To demean, to control.



'We can buy you and there's nothing you can do about it'



Golf was easier because buying a bunch of older golfers effectively split the game. All they have done so far is cream off some players who are pretty much past it. The one that did worry me was Neves, those sorts of signings will worry me more but they cannot buy the game in the same way because it is not as mobile as golf. We will always have local football and the fact that it's better in Italy (as it was), Spain (as it was) or anywhere else, never stopped me from enjoying English football.They may take away our asian viewers or the like but we will still have football here and I suppose that is how a Rochdale fan might have felt for the last 30 years as they saw the PL take their game away from them.