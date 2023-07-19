Golf was easier because buying a bunch of older golfers effectively split the game. All they have done so far is cream off some players who are pretty much past it. The one that did worry me was Neves, those sorts of signings will worry me more but they cannot buy the game in the same way because it is not as mobile as golf. We will always have local football and the fact that it's better in Italy (as it was), Spain (as it was) or anywhere else, never stopped me from enjoying English football.
They may take away our asian viewers or the like but we will still have football here and I suppose that is how a Rochdale fan might have felt for the last 30 years as they saw the PL take their game away from them.
Yes absolutely
Elite football I should've added
A new chapter has started for me now. Im a qualified referee as of last February and will helping in grass roots and the development of futsal.
Dontbget me wrong I'll be watching us and following as usual. But put it this way, my pulse being 100+ when we are 1 goal up at the end of games is finished.
