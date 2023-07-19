« previous next »
Sportwashing-A general thread

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
July 19, 2023, 06:27:07 pm
The majority of players going to Saudi are 30+, but not all of them are washed up. Its really shit.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
July 19, 2023, 07:10:31 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on July 19, 2023, 06:27:07 pm
The majority of players going to Saudi are 30+, but not all of them are washed up. Its really shit.

One thing they are is smart fuckers.

Watch that average age start coming down over the next few years.

They are playing a long game here.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
July 19, 2023, 08:08:56 pm
Quote from: GinKop on July 19, 2023, 07:10:31 pm
One thing they are is smart fuckers.

Watch that average age start coming down over the next few years.

They are playing a long game here.

Yep, had a chat with a few other footy fans yesterday and I said I believe that the MLS will suffer massivly in the next 2-4 years because of the Saudi League.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
July 19, 2023, 10:09:39 pm
I'd guess there's a lot of offers we haven't heard anything about, players on the fence waiting to see the lay of the land. If we've gone from Ronaldo at the start of this year to 20-30 name players this summer, I fear it will exponentially increase at the next couple of windows. The floodgates are open.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
July 19, 2023, 10:26:56 pm
Quote from: damomad on July 19, 2023, 10:09:39 pm
I'd guess there's a lot of offers we haven't heard anything about, players on the fence waiting to see the lay of the land. If we've gone from Ronaldo at the start of this year to 20-30 name players this summer, I fear it will exponentially increase at the next couple of windows. The floodgates are open.
To be honest they were getting a few solid players way before Ronaldo such as Talisca, Marega, Santi Mina etc on top of my head but this year they got crazy
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
July 19, 2023, 10:43:40 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on July 19, 2023, 08:08:56 pm
Yep, had a chat with a few other footy fans yesterday and I said I believe that the MLS will suffer massivly in the next 2-4 years because of the Saudi League.

Is it going to get a lot of interest though? Fans are generally interested in clubs, not players. Is anyone going to pay to watch players who granted are big names, but they arent going to be putting in a great deal of work effort for clubs they barely know the name of in hot weather at the end of their career.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 12:26:33 am
Quote from: damomad on July 19, 2023, 10:09:39 pm
I'd guess there's a lot of offers we haven't heard anything about, players on the fence waiting to see the lay of the land. If we've gone from Ronaldo at the start of this year to 20-30 name players this summer, I fear it will exponentially increase at the next couple of windows. The floodgates are open.t
They will have to re-stock the league in a couple of years anyway because the players they are buying will be burnt out (literally) by then. At least they will get the occasional days in winter when it's less than 90 degrees. I doubt their wives and families will be able to stand it so a lot of time sitting in their horizon pools with their elderly mates talking about how to spend the money.
Funny thing is they just do not realise how unwelcome their faces will be when they show up back at the club expecting a good reception.

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 09:02:53 am
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 09:31:49 am
Quote from: damomad on July 19, 2023, 10:09:39 pm
I'd guess there's a lot of offers we haven't heard anything about, players on the fence waiting to see the lay of the land. If we've gone from Ronaldo at the start of this year to 20-30 name players this summer, I fear it will exponentially increase at the next couple of windows. The floodgates are open.

Yep. A lot of these players are Champions League standard household names. It's one thing looking at 38 year old Ronaldo and 35 year old Ever Banega, but the likes of Firmino, Fabinho, Neves and Milinkovic-Savic would've been able to secure a move to a CL level side. Brozovic started the final a few months ago, with Mahrez on the bench. There have also been approaches for Son and Mitrovic, with the latter looking likely to go, who are both established Premier League starters, and the rumours of someone coming in for Luis Diaz just show how brazen they've become.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Celta Vigo beat Al Nassr 5-0 in a friendly. They challenged for the league the standard is woeful. La Liga is not very strong now either.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 11:14:38 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Celta Vigo beat Al Nassr 5-0 in a friendly. They challenged for the league the standard is woeful. La Liga is not very strong now either.

Get in Rafa lad.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 12:02:42 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Celta Vigo beat Al Nassr 5-0 in a friendly. They challenged for the league the standard is woeful. La Liga is not very strong now either.
Worth noting it was level until the Saudi Arabian side went down to 10 men in the second half and capitulated.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 19, 2023, 05:13:03 pm
Legacy! What legacy is that then? Also if they are so proud of being part of this incredible venture how come they are not living in Saudi?  ::)

Where are you getting this from?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 02:55:53 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Celta Vigo beat Al Nassr 5-0 in a friendly. They challenged for the league the standard is woeful. La Liga is not very strong now either.

Rafa's Liverpool once lost 5-0 to Mainz in a friendly.

Mainz were managed by some guy called Jurgen Klopp.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 02:59:03 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm
Where are you getting this from?

A number of Gulf sources have confirmed Gerrard is based in Bahrain rather than Saudi. You are hardly likely to take your wife and daughters to Saudi Arabia are you?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 03:55:56 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:02:53 am
https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-allan-saint-maximin-newcastle-exit-eddie-howe-strange

Ha, that's got some great lines in it.

Quote
We all know Howe only wants to talk about the football, because thats how hes able to sleep at night, but the scenario where Newcastles Saudi owners are going to buy Saint-Maximin from Newcastle for Al-Ahli in order to move some money in to Newcastle so Newcastle can buy other players is stretching the new world order in football to its elastic limit.
Quote
Howe long ago lost the run of himself, burying his head in the sand and remaining oblivious to the reality of how he and his club came to be in their current situation.
For all the impressive work he has done with Newcastles squad  and theres no denying that work, because this is not a squad that just anyone could take into the top four  he continues to behave as if this is a normal football club in a normal situation that should be treated normally. It just isnt the case.
He doubled down a day later, as well, once again lamenting the idea of talking about Maximin in the past tense. Hes just moving to a different football club, Eddie, for your benefit. Hes not died. Hes not a dissenting journalist.
Quote
Dont sell him then, Eddie. This is all happening for your benefit just because the pesky rules dont allow you to just spend all the money all at once. If you want to keep him, you can. Youre not even really selling him, just moving him sideways within the company.
Quote
Imagine if he comes straight back on loan from Al-Ahli. Imagine everyones reaction to that. And then imagine Howe thinking everyone else should be pleased about this delightful and normal turn of events.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 05:26:34 pm
Can't see Marco Silva turning down £20m a year to stay at Fulham. They're coming for the managers now.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 08:24:36 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 05:26:34 pm
Can't see Marco Silva turning down £20m a year to stay at Fulham. They're coming for the managers now.
Hes already rejected a move away hasnt he?

Imagine at the start of last season youd be told well lose fabinho, Henderson and firmino to Saudi Arabian football.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
Rather than Newcastle weakening their rivals by buying directly from them, over the next few years we're going to see their rivals weakened through the saudi league buying players from competing clubs.
It'll start slowly like it is now but it'll ramp up as the better players establish a presence over there.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:55:56 pm
Ha, that's got some great lines in it.

 ;D

some fantastic stuff there.

If more journos dont start asking him more awkward questions in press-conferences this season (and Ped Guardiola too, who gets off far too lightly), then I wouldnt know what to think, well I would - far too many are far too ok with whats going on.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 11:48:59 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:26:33 am
They will have to re-stock the league in a couple of years anyway because the players they are buying will be burnt out (literally) by then. At least they will get the occasional days in winter when it's less than 90 degrees. I doubt their wives and families will be able to stand it so a lot of time sitting in their horizon pools with their elderly mates talking about how to spend the money.
Funny thing is they just do not realise how unwelcome their faces will be when they show up back at the club expecting a good reception.



31 year old Sadio Mane next, they can sign Ronnie Whelan and Fernando Torres now, they are in the past. They want a share of our name and glory, too late, our glory is still to come.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
It's reached so much more than simple sportswashing now

It started out like that. Now they're just buying the worlds favourite sport, much like they buy tigers and gold cars out of boredom

I truly think half the fun for them is exposing the fact everyone has a price. That football is essentially up for sale

Like the gif you see of one of them pouring cash over a female reporters head. To demean, to control.

'We can buy you and there's nothing you can do about it'



 
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 12:00:29 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
It's reached so much more than simple sportswashing now

It started out like that. Now they're just buying the worlds favourite sport, much like they buy tigers and gold cars out of boredom

I truly think half the fun for them is exposing the fact everyone has a price. That football is essentially up for sale

Like the gif you see of one of them pouring cash over a female reporters head. To demean, to control.

'We can buy you and there's nothing you can do about it'
Golf was easier because buying a bunch of older golfers effectively split the game. All they have done so far is cream off some players who are pretty much past it. The one that did worry me was Neves, those sorts of signings will worry me more but they cannot buy the game in the same way because it is not as mobile as golf. We will always have local football and the fact that it's better in Italy (as it was), Spain (as it was) or anywhere else, never stopped me from enjoying English football.
They may take away our asian viewers or the like but we will still have football here and I suppose that is how a Rochdale fan might have felt for the last 30 years as they saw the PL take their game away from them.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 12:12:59 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:29 am
Golf was easier because buying a bunch of older golfers effectively split the game. All they have done so far is cream off some players who are pretty much past it. The one that did worry me was Neves, those sorts of signings will worry me more but they cannot buy the game in the same way because it is not as mobile as golf. We will always have local football and the fact that it's better in Italy (as it was), Spain (as it was) or anywhere else, never stopped me from enjoying English football.
They may take away our asian viewers or the like but we will still have football here and I suppose that is how a Rochdale fan might have felt for the last 30 years as they saw the PL take their game away from them.


Yes absolutely

Elite football I should've added

A new chapter has started for me now. Im a qualified referee as of last February and will helping in grass roots and the development of futsal.

Dontbget me wrong I'll be watching us and following as usual. But put it this way, my pulse being 100+ when we are 1 goal up at the end of games is finished.

Sometimes you need to give up on people, not because you don't care but because they don't
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
Today at 12:21:39 am
They can buy what the want but they cannot have what they want and they will still be what they are and we will still be what we are.
