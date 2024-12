I think what gets missed is that Macca is a bit Dalglishesque. He is a facilitator who makes the players around him look better. He has no ego and is as happy when his teammates get the plaudits as he does. For me he has played a major part in how well Gravenberch has played this season.



Like Kenny, he has next-level game intelligence and is more than happy to sacrifice himself for the team. Players like Enzo, Caicedo and Grav have elevated their games by playing alongside Macca. That isn't a coincidence.



Not sure about that - Caicedo is having a quietly superb season for Chelsea this year, and Gravenberch has had plenty of superb games this season where Macca has really struggled. No doubt we play better when he plays well, but that's true of near enough every player to be honest. If anything, as much as he can play well as a facilitator, it goes both ways as we also make certain allowances for his lack of athleticism in terms of how we balance/set the team up.What we have now in midfield, the main 4, plays to really all of their strengths and is a great unit who complements each other well in different ways. It'd be very, very difficult to improve upon (though I like many others are desperate for us to bolster it!).