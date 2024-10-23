Disclaimer: I like him and hes a good footballer.



But hes seemingly immune to criticism for many he was bad on and off the ball today, as he was last week. He has the turning circle of an oil tanker and he really struggles to track runs. Think Grav/Jones/Szobo is our strongest midfield right now.



Hah don't think he's ever been immune to criticism - at least not in hereHe's not at his best at the moment.. but we know hes carrying an injuryThe question is why we keep playing him when we know that's the case - are we going to start him in the next 2 and then he'll travel and start another 2 for Argentina ..And why he not only traveled but also played in the league cup is beyond meThere's maybe 40 games of the season to go - just take him out for two or three weeks and get him right