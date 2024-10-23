« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 285625 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3120 on: October 23, 2024, 11:03:26 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on October 23, 2024, 10:23:13 pm
But it did look like he played more advanced tonight, no? Looked like 1-2 midfield with Mac and Szobo as 8s for much of the game

I think a large part of that was because Leipzig didn't really press us high up the pitch. They dropped into a mid block and allowed us to pass it around at the back but then looked to win the ball back as we played the ball into the 8's. Against a mid block there is no need for Macca to drop into a double pivot. I think that shows the tactical acumen of Macca. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3121 on: October 24, 2024, 12:40:25 am »
I'm still amazed there were people on here that weren't that bothered about him when he signed. He is an absolute diamond for any team. Facilitates play all the time on both sides of the ball. I'm convinced most still don't understand his importance to this team.

35mil is what he cost. That is scandalous. He was one of the key players in a world cup winning side and that's what we got him for.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3122 on: October 24, 2024, 12:43:53 am »
Do we tell Mrs Macca she should not be expecting kids?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3123 on: October 24, 2024, 01:06:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on October 24, 2024, 12:43:53 am
Do we tell Mrs Macca she should not be expecting kids?

She'll be asking Macca why he swallowed helium tonight...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3124 on: October 24, 2024, 01:47:59 am »
At least it took his mind away from his abductor overload. Started with a potential groin injury finished with a definite groin injury.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3125 on: October 24, 2024, 03:17:11 am »
He didn't score a hat-trick to get the match ball, but at least he got its imprint on his balls...

Looked so fucking painfull...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3126 on: October 24, 2024, 09:04:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 23, 2024, 11:03:26 pm
I think a large part of that was because Leipzig didn't really press us high up the pitch. They dropped into a mid block and allowed us to pass it around at the back but then looked to win the ball back as we played the ball into the 8's. Against a mid block there is no need for Macca to drop into a double pivot. I think that shows the tactical acumen of Macca.

agree with this, very intelligent footballer
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3127 on: October 24, 2024, 09:07:09 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October 24, 2024, 03:17:11 am
He didn't score a hat-trick to get the match ball, but at least he got its imprint on his balls...

Looked so fucking painfull...

He seemed to have a very red face when he hobbled off to the touch line.

Hopefully no Sloanes Liniment was applied to the injured area.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3128 on: October 24, 2024, 10:35:31 am »
Quote from: KC7 on October 23, 2024, 10:18:20 pm
Poster is a clear wind up merchant.

As good as he has been in doing a job playing deeper, cannot wait until he is in his proper position in advanced midfield. What we saw in Jan/Feb was another level from him in carving open defences and while we are short in central midfield so he has to play there it would be a travesty not to see him soon playing in a position where he can be the best in the world. Had we signed the 6 we still need he would be doing it now of course, so the hope is we finally bring in the player to play there and allow Mac to play in his best position.

This is nonsense. Had we signed a 6 Mac would basically be playing exactly where he currently is. Unless he started playing over Szoboslai in the 10 and its never been obvious that hes a 10.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3129 on: October 24, 2024, 11:44:28 am »
Why are we singing United's Viva Ronaldo tune for his song?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3130 on: October 24, 2024, 05:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 24, 2024, 11:44:28 am
Why are we singing United's Viva Ronaldo tune for his song?

Completely different words tbf.

The Torres song was similar to one they'd sung for years.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3131 on: October 24, 2024, 06:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 24, 2024, 05:55:35 pm
Completely different words tbf.

The Torres song was similar to one they'd sung for years.
It's true, United had all the nursery rhyme based songs ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3132 on: October 27, 2024, 07:16:02 pm »
I feel he has had a wee bit of a dip in form. But hopefully plays through it. Maybe needs a little break travels alot to play with Argentina which I understand. When is elliott back?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3133 on: October 27, 2024, 08:13:13 pm »
Shouldn't play on Wednesday at all, shouldn't even be on the bench.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3134 on: October 27, 2024, 08:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 27, 2024, 08:13:13 pm
Shouldn't play on Wednesday at all, shouldn't even be on the bench.

Bloody hell, he wasn't that bad :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3135 on: October 27, 2024, 08:15:59 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 27, 2024, 08:13:57 pm
Bloody hell, he wasn't that bad :)

;D

Just needs a rest though doesn't he? He's got an adductor overload issue and this is the perfect time to reduce some of that load.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3136 on: October 27, 2024, 08:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 27, 2024, 08:15:59 pm
;D

Just needs a rest though doesn't he? He's got an adductor overload issue and this is the perfect time to reduce some of that load.

Yeah, I'd be shocked if he plays to be honest
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3137 on: October 27, 2024, 08:17:45 pm »
Our 2 most committed international players in Robertson and Mac Allister look way off it imo
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3138 on: October 27, 2024, 08:23:51 pm »
Looked like the Macca we saw for parts of last season where he played like he'd been on the piss all week. A yard slow to every ball, easily bullied and couldn't get into it at all.

Should never have gone away with Argentina when he clearly wasn't fit and probably suffering for it now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3139 on: October 27, 2024, 08:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on October 27, 2024, 08:23:51 pm
Looked like the Macca we saw for parts of last season where he played like he'd been on the piss all week. A yard slow to every ball, easily bullied and couldn't get into it at all.

Should never have gone away with Argentina when he clearly wasn't fit and probably suffering for it now.

I get players love to play for their countries but it is ridiculous how short minded they can be. Argentina didnt need him the last 2 games. He could have done with the rest during the international break there. Its just plain and utter madness on his part but then again the club should have done more to stop him going if he was injured.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3140 on: October 27, 2024, 08:42:23 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 27, 2024, 08:13:57 pm
Bloody hell, he wasn't that bad :)
doesn't matter.  Brighton in the LC? who gives a shit, really?

oh hang on, my sar-chasm sense is tingling.

:)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3141 on: October 27, 2024, 08:43:40 pm »
I wonder if he'd have been better as the 10 and Jones as the 8 today.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3142 on: October 27, 2024, 08:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on October 27, 2024, 08:43:40 pm
I wonder if he'd have been better as the 10 and Jones as the 8 today.

Yeah I didn't get that. I think it suits their individual games better to be switched round. Don't think Jones has looked good as a 10 when Slot has put him there while Mac has impressed both for Brighton and Argentina when playing closer to the striker.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3143 on: October 27, 2024, 10:34:59 pm »
Think his profile is the least suited of our four first choice midfielders to games against big, physical midfields that the top sides possess. He was getting completely ran over in the first half, things changed when Szoboszlai came on.

Would have been interesting to see if wed got Zubimendi or another 6 whether he gets into the first team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3144 on: October 28, 2024, 09:02:44 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on October 27, 2024, 10:34:59 pm
Think his profile is the least suited of our four first choice midfielders to games against big, physical midfields that the top sides possess. He was getting completely ran over in the first half, things changed when Szoboszlai came on.

Would have been interesting to see if wed got Zubimendi or another 6 whether he gets into the first team.

Don't doubt that's what happened yesterday and that's because he looks like he didn't recover from his injury.

But him being least suited to games against big, physical midfields couldn't be further from the truth. He is a world class midfielder and excels in these types of games as showcased last season and with Argentina.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 03:32:14 pm »
Great player but he spends more time play acting than Anthony Gordon.
Refs are sure to begin to tire of it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3146 on: Today at 03:39:16 pm »
Quote from: skerriesred on Today at 03:32:14 pm
Great player but he spends more time play acting than Anthony Gordon.
Refs are sure to begin to tire of it.

Awful take. Theyre being allowed to kick the shit out of him
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3147 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 03:39:16 pm
Awful take. Theyre being allowed to kick the shit out of him
He could at least hold the area of contact when writhing around.
Holding his calf when his heel is clipped shows he is acting.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3148 on: Today at 05:08:41 pm »
Needs a break. He's a fighter, but he's a step behind physically and mentally right now.
It's also a sign of weakness to go down easily and plead for a freekick in so many duels.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 05:09:43 pm »
He was off boil today. The mauling he got didn't help either. Needs a break.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 05:14:41 pm »
Disclaimer: I like him and hes a good footballer.

But hes seemingly immune to criticism for many he was bad on and off the ball today, as he was last week. He has the turning circle of an oil tanker and he really struggles to track runs. Think Grav/Jones/Szobo is our strongest midfield right now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm »
Think he lost his head a bit today personally
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm »
When he's crap, we tend to be crap. As he ran out of steam last season so did we, and today he was dreadful.

He'll be back, but we need to look after him a bit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 06:35:04 pm »
Ever since he went played with Argentina with an injury, he's been real up-and-down.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3154 on: Today at 06:40:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:35:04 pm
Ever since he went played with Argentina with an injury, he's been real up-and-down.

I do wonder if he's feeling something. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3155 on: Today at 06:40:59 pm »
I
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:14:41 pm
Disclaimer: I like him and hes a good footballer.

But hes seemingly immune to criticism for many he was bad on and off the ball today, as he was last week. He has the turning circle of an oil tanker and he really struggles to track runs. Think Grav/Jones/Szobo is our strongest midfield right now.

Hah don't think he's ever been immune to criticism - at least not in here

He's not at his best at the moment.. but we know hes carrying an injury
The question is why we keep playing him when we know that's the case - are we going to start him in the next 2 and then he'll travel and start another 2 for Argentina ..
And why he not only traveled but also played in the league cup is beyond me

There's maybe 40 games of the season to go - just take him out for two or three weeks and get him right
