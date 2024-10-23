I
Disclaimer: I like him and hes a good footballer.
But hes seemingly immune to criticism for many
he was bad on and off the ball today, as he was last week. He has the turning circle of an oil tanker and he really struggles to track runs. Think Grav/Jones/Szobo is our strongest midfield right now.
Hah don't think he's ever been immune to criticism - at least not in here
He's not at his best at the moment.. but we know hes carrying an injury
The question is why we keep playing him when we know that's the case - are we going to start him in the next 2 and then he'll travel and start another 2 for Argentina ..
And why he not only traveled but also played in the league cup is beyond me
There's maybe 40 games of the season to go - just take him out for two or three weeks and get him right