I totally get the frustration - does my head on too. but I wish ppl would calm down a bit over this particular call up.



what can the club possibly do when - within a couple of hours of the end of the CP game - Mac posted online that he was fine to play for the Argies? call him a liar?



I understand that the player coming out and saying that makes it difficult, but we can still be strict if there's a suspicion of injury. If it's bad enough to come off in a league game that's still in the balance, then it's bad enough to at least be careful when it comes to internationals. Players "declare themselves fit" all the time (see Harry Kane in every international tournament), but that doesn't mean they're right or the best judges. And in this case, it doesn't mean they should be allowed to fuck off to South America unless we as a club are certain they're 100% fit.So, no we shouldn't call Mac Allister a liar, but as the people who pay his wages, we can certainly be very cautious and make sure that the experts are satisfied there's nothing.I just think there's absolutely no chance he'd be going to play in South America if he played for Arsenal.