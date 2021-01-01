« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 272894 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm
Highly doubt they'll use him.
I'll be amazed if they don't.  after the CP game he was online saying he's was ready to play.

and they don't give a shit what happens to him as long as it only affects us.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 02:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:55:52 am
Yep. We can't even pull him when he's genuinely injured. While other clubs manage to do it when their players are 'injured'.

I find it infuriating. This is an actual injury, and he still goes to play up the fucking Andes or something. Meanwhile 10 of Arsenal's players put their feet up in London with (Ødegaard aside) absolute made-up fake bullshit. All of their "injured" players will be available for the next league game you can guarantee.

Of course our players should want to play for their countries if the conditions are right, but we're way too accommodating sometimes. Arteta on the other hand seems to have taken Fergie's magical ability to get his players to fuck Internationals off completely.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,244
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 02:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:18:43 pm
Mainoo and Garnacho are out with magical injuries, yet Mac Allister travelled. Make it make sense.

Uniteds players were happy to pull out with injuries. Mac Allister wasnt.

Which is plausible and not a criticism of Mac Allister either. If he has a chance of being fit to play a role for Argentina then we cant stop him from going.

Club are unlikely to put foot down and p*ss off a senior player.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,174
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 03:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:38:30 pm
Uniteds players were happy to pull out with injuries. Mac Allister wasnt.

Which is plausible and not a criticism of Mac Allister either. If he has a chance of being fit to play a role for Argentina then we cant stop him from going.

Club are unlikely to put foot down and p*ss off a senior player.

We aren't half soft sometimes with shit like this. He's injured and played a lot, he should get the rest, not like they don't have loads of quality midfielders.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 03:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:38:30 pm
Uniteds players were happy to pull out with injuries. Mac Allister wasnt.

Which is plausible and not a criticism of Mac Allister either. If he has a chance of being fit to play a role for Argentina then we cant stop him from going.

Club are unlikely to put foot down and p*ss off a senior player.

Weak management if so. Itd be a different conversation if he wasnt genuinely actually injured (like most of our direct rivals players who have cried off and will be getting 2 weeks rest), but he is genuinely actually injured. You can guarantee hell be under pressure to play if theres a remote chance he can, which could at best aggravate whatever hes carrying and at worst cause a proper injury that could derail our whole season. Its the players decision but maybe it shouldnt be. How many times do you see players get injured and want to play on but the medics pull rank? The logic should be the same here - of course the players want to play, they usually do, but sometimes its not in their best interests.

It baffles me these international managers cant look longer term either. Its in no-ones interests for him to get properly injured or spend the season nursing a niggling injury that never clears.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3085 on: Yesterday at 05:43:31 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 02:28:27 pm
I find it infuriating. This is an actual injury, and he still goes to play up the fucking Andes or something. Meanwhile 10 of Arsenal's players put their feet up in London with (Ødegaard aside) absolute made-up fake bullshit. All of their "injured" players will be available for the next league game you can guarantee.

Of course our players should want to play for their countries if the conditions are right, but we're way too accommodating sometimes. Arteta on the other hand seems to have taken Fergie's magical ability to get his players to fuck Internationals off completely.

I totally get the frustration - does my head on too.  but I wish ppl would calm down a bit over this particular call up.

what can the club possibly do when -  within a couple of hours of the end of the CP game - Mac posted online that he was fine to play for the Argies?  call him a liar?
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,815
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3086 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:38:30 pm
Uniteds players were happy to pull out with injuries. Mac Allister wasnt.

Which is plausible and not a criticism of Mac Allister either. If he has a chance of being fit to play a role for Argentina then we cant stop him from going.

Club are unlikely to put foot down and p*ss off a senior player.

I know we like to think our players are made of sterner stuff, morally and mentally, than those at other clubs - even though as I type this another ex-Red has probably defected to Saudi Arabia - but I find it hard to believe that today's Arsenal and Man City players, or Ferguson's United mob, simply aren't that fussed about international footy. There will be influence and/or pressure from their clubs, and hey presto, they have shorter injury lists than us, year after year. We're not without agency here. But who knows, maybe we have a reputation for being more accommodating of international ambitions that plays well for us in the transfer market.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 02:35:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:43:31 pm
I totally get the frustration - does my head on too.  but I wish ppl would calm down a bit over this particular call up.

what can the club possibly do when -  within a couple of hours of the end of the CP game - Mac posted online that he was fine to play for the Argies?  call him a liar?

I understand that the player coming out and saying that makes it difficult, but we can still be strict if there's a suspicion of injury. If it's bad enough to come off in a league game that's still in the balance, then it's bad enough to at least be careful when it comes to internationals. Players "declare themselves fit" all the time (see Harry Kane in every international tournament), but that doesn't mean they're right or the best judges. And in this case, it doesn't mean they should be allowed to fuck off to South America unless we as a club are certain they're 100% fit.

So, no we shouldn't call Mac Allister a liar, but as the people who pay his wages, we can certainly be very cautious and make sure that the experts are satisfied there's nothing.

I just think there's absolutely no chance he'd be going to play in South America if he played for Arsenal.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:37:44 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »
We'll see officially later but he's not in the rumoured teams from the Argie media which is encouraging. Hopefully he doesn't come off the bench either if he doesn't start.

In other news it appears Havertz and Partey are ready to go for Arsenal next weekend after pulling out with "injury", impressive to know they're fine already, almost like they were never injured/ill hehe.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 03:42:25 pm »
23 games he's got between now and the new year ! It's madness for a player carrying a knock.
He's between a rock and a hard place, there are repercussions for players when there is a perceived lack of commitment to the national team.

His journey to Miami and then Venezuela via Colombia and then to Argentina is fucking stupid for him to sit on the bench when he could have taken a rest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 