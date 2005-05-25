This has almost never happened despite players being pulled from international duty constantly so let's keep it to the real world shall we



While we're here what's Havertz injury... how long do you think he's out for?



Two things. First, it "almost never happens" because clubs and national associations know the rules and the consequences of breaking them.Secondly, we had a "scare" once with Matip, who had retired from international football long before, but we were afraid that ha'd be called for the internationals (they wanted to). FIFA didn't weigh in on time, so we ended up not playing Matip in a game where he was fit and needed in order to avoid a future ban or forefiting the game for playing an uneligible player.This is a seriopus matter. How other clubs, managers, and players try to grease the skids, I don't know, and it appears to work sometimes looking from the side. But we don't know the details.