Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 6, 2024, 07:31:55 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on October  6, 2024, 05:59:51 pm
Neither are at high altitude.


Who to believe?
farawayred

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 6, 2024, 07:41:55 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on October  6, 2024, 07:31:55 pm

Who to believe?
Away to Venezuela and home to Bolivia. No high altitude games.
Legs

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 6, 2024, 08:22:42 pm
I think its hard to persuade South American and African players to pull out of national duty but really Macca needs to be saved for his own good really he has picked up knocks in last month or so.

The South American qualifying is crazy goo play about 100 games and none of them are what youd call easy ie San Marino level where you can walk around win 6-0 job done no injuries, it probably needs to have two smaller groups for the welfare of the players but its all about ££££
Yorkykopite

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 6, 2024, 10:10:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on October  6, 2024, 07:41:55 pm
Away to Venezuela and home to Bolivia. No high altitude games.

Tepid tells me that the home game is being played in Aconcagua. That's pretty high. 
mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 7, 2024, 08:41:41 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October  6, 2024, 10:16:55 pm
Let's ask Zubmendi, he's the mountain expert.

Who??
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 7, 2024, 09:39:16 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on October  6, 2024, 12:44:11 pm
Hi is that Argentina - yeah hes injured so we cant release him sorry
Rocket science 

They can always call Guardiola if they need help with the wording
Zero chance that if a vital City player was forced off injured at half time in a league match a they would then get on a plane and fly halfway round the world the next day

Argentina will then contact FIFA and say we aren't releasing a player that we're obliged to release under their rules and FIFA will then ban him from playing for us. Its why it doesn't work that easily.
amir87

  • ******
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 7, 2024, 10:26:05 am
Quote from: spider-neil on October  6, 2024, 07:31:55 pm

Who to believe?

Tepid's a Geography teacher so I'd trust DelTrotter on this occasion.
JackWard33

  • ******
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 7, 2024, 12:33:38 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October  7, 2024, 09:39:16 am
Argentina will then contact FIFA and say we aren't releasing a player that we're obliged to release under their rules and FIFA will then ban him from playing for us. Its why it doesn't work that easily.

This has almost never happened despite players being pulled from international duty constantly so let's keep it to the real world shall we

While we're here what's Havertz injury... how long do you think he's out for?
farawayred

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 7, 2024, 11:25:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on October  7, 2024, 12:33:38 pm
This has almost never happened despite players being pulled from international duty constantly so let's keep it to the real world shall we

While we're here what's Havertz injury... how long do you think he's out for?
Two things. First, it "almost never happens" because clubs and national associations know the rules and the consequences of breaking them.

Secondly, we had a "scare" once with Matip, who had retired from international football long before, but we were afraid that ha'd be called for the internationals (they wanted to). FIFA didn't weigh in on time, so we ended up not playing Matip in a game where he was fit and needed in order to avoid a future ban or forefiting the game for playing an uneligible player.

This is a seriopus matter. How other clubs, managers, and players try to grease the skids, I don't know, and it appears to work sometimes looking from the side. But we don't know the details.
JackWard33

  • ******
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 7, 2024, 11:39:33 pm
Quote from: farawayred on October  7, 2024, 11:25:53 pm
Two things. First, it "almost never happens" because clubs and national associations know the rules and the consequences of breaking them.

Secondly, we had a "scare" once with Matip, who had retired from international football long before, but we were afraid that ha'd be called for the internationals (they wanted to). FIFA didn't weigh in on time, so we ended up not playing Matip in a game where he was fit and needed in order to avoid a future ban or forefiting the game for playing an uneligible player.

This is a seriopus matter. How other clubs, managers, and players try to grease the skids, I don't know, and it appears to work sometimes looking from the side. But we don't know the details.

But you're making my point... other clubs are good at it - we're not. The rules are clearly negotiable ...
How long with Garnacho, Havertz be out post break?
And what you're posting has very little relevance when the player in question was forced off at half time with an injury

We really have to look after Mac better.. he's been played a ton of football over the last 2 years and he dropped off significantly in the last month of last season (why we're including him in league cup squads is beyond me)
Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
October 7, 2024, 11:57:53 pm
Down here in Argentina, Alexis is not on the same pedestal as other players. For example, we get every Villa, Chelsea and Man U match on TV but not all of ours. Especially Villa because of Martinez.


And the NT players are everywhere selling burgers to pest control. But not Alexis. I don't know why that is. Maybe because what he does is so understated?
MBL?

  • ******
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:06:56 am
He's not in their squad, is he? Please tell me that.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:09:13 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 12:06:56 am
He's not in their squad, is he? Please tell me that.

Want to check his resolve don't they ?
MBL?

  • ******
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:13:40 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:09:13 am
Want to check his resolve don't they ?
You've not answered the question. By that i now think you are a charlatan.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:15:20 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 12:13:40 am
You've not answered the question. By that i now think you are a charlatan.


I prefer, a master of evasion.
KC7

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:42:48 am
Quote from: Giono on October  7, 2024, 11:57:53 pm
Down here in Argentina, Alexis is not on the same pedestal as other players. For example, we get every Villa, Chelsea and Man U match on TV but not all of ours. Especially Villa because of Martinez.

And the NT players are everywhere selling burgers to pest control. But not Alexis. I don't know why that is. Maybe because what he does is so understated?

Probably where he is currently playing (central mid) is a reason his work is understated. He is brilliant wherever he plays, but his best (and most eye catching) displays were in Jan/Feb where he was unreal in an advanced position where he unlocked defences with ease. Had we brought in a 6 we wanted that's where he would be playing now.

He is doing a job for us at the minute, and a good one, but to get the most out of him and utilise his creativity he needs to be in his best position closer to goal. He is somewhat wasted playing so deep.




farawayred

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 01:04:55 am
I don't know... My friend from Tandil is raving about him. But in fairness, he was raving about Fernandez too, and I was "meh"...
Draex

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 07:12:55 am
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 12:42:48 am
Probably where he is currently playing (central mid) is a reason his work is understated. He is brilliant wherever he plays, but his best (and most eye catching) displays were in Jan/Feb where he was unreal in an advanced position where he unlocked defences with ease. Had we brought in a 6 we wanted that's where he would be playing now.

He is doing a job for us at the minute, and a good one, but to get the most out of him and utilise his creativity he needs to be in his best position closer to goal. He is somewhat wasted playing so deep.

Hes really not, hes an exceptional double pivot player, his defensive stats are top top class.
spider-neil

  • ******
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 08:08:46 am
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 12:42:48 am
Probably where he is currently playing (central mid) is a reason his work is understated. He is brilliant wherever he plays, but his best (and most eye catching) displays were in Jan/Feb where he was unreal in an advanced position where he unlocked defences with ease. Had we brought in a 6 we wanted that's where he would be playing now.

He is doing a job for us at the minute, and a good one, but to get the most out of him and utilise his creativity he needs to be in his best position closer to goal. He is somewhat wasted playing so deep.


It's debatable whether his best position is the double pivot or the 10. In the double pivot, he can dictate the pace of the game, pick out runners from deep and protect the defence. In the 10 he can create assists and score goals. So it's up for debate what is more useful for the team right now.
JC the Messiah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 08:17:01 am
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 12:42:48 am
Probably where he is currently playing (central mid) is a reason his work is understated. He is brilliant wherever he plays, but his best (and most eye catching) displays were in Jan/Feb where he was unreal in an advanced position where he unlocked defences with ease. Had we brought in a 6 we wanted that's where he would be playing now.

He is doing a job for us at the minute, and a good one, but to get the most out of him and utilise his creativity he needs to be in his best position closer to goal. He is somewhat wasted playing so deep.






It's like the Gini discussion all over again. He did pretty well in the deeper role.
Knight

  • ******
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:23:05 am
He's not a 10, he's an 8 in that he'll do a bit of everything. That's basically what he's currently doing.
djschembri

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:41:34 am
Love him
The difference in the team is quite clear. We struggled against West Ham to get the ball moving up the midfield, until he came on and managed to move the ball on quickly, sometimes with a kind of "no-look" pass.
Same against Crystal Palace. Last 30 minutes we struggled to retain the ball and this is where he excels.
Fair play to who identified him for us, because he really is a top class midfielder who has managed to step up from Brighton to a top tier club seamlessly.
Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:45:47 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:23:05 am
He's not a 10, he's an 8 in that he'll do a bit of everything. That's basically what he's currently doing.

I feel like we are playing three 8s that stretch up and down the pitch.
Kopenhagen

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 04:39:46 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ikJksemKRFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ikJksemKRFw</a>

Some player.
spider-neil

  • ******
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 05:17:06 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:45:47 am
I feel like we are playing three 8s that stretch up and down the pitch.

I think in the midfield you need a 'spreader', a 'destroyer', and a 'creator'. You can get specialists for all three positions but it's interesting that the current midfield can do all three to varying degrees even though it's clear which position each midfielder has been tasked with.
