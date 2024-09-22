« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 267950 times)

Offline hesbighesred

  • Wallasey Wrecker. But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,464
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3000 on: September 22, 2024, 12:04:00 pm »
Quote from: elbow on September 22, 2024, 09:59:12 am
That through ball on the volley in the first half...........
At a time when children could have been watching too!
Logged
He is the cat who walks by himself, and all roads are alike to him.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,509
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3001 on: September 22, 2024, 12:12:01 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on September 22, 2024, 07:45:43 am
meminds me of Thiago at times
what a player

For me there are two players he reminds me of. The first one is Gundogan and the second one is Modric. Two of the best 8s to ever play in the PL in my opinion. I definitely think he could do a bit as a 10, not that Id want him there but it wouldnt be an issue if he did as hes so good.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,608
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3002 on: September 22, 2024, 12:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on September 22, 2024, 12:12:01 pm
For me there are two players he reminds me of. The first one is Gundogan and the second one is Modric. Two of the best 8s to ever play in the PL in my opinion. I definitely think he could do a bit as a 10, not that Id want him there but it wouldnt be an issue if he did as hes so good.

I'll be honest I don't think he's anything like Gundogan who makes as many tackles in a season as Mac does in a game :)
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,026
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3003 on: September 28, 2024, 09:10:21 pm »
Sloppy today.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,323
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3004 on: September 29, 2024, 07:32:24 pm »
Macca was okay. He was "in unison" with the whole team that played sloppy.

Interesting thing about his style of play, the street aspect of it, reminds me of someone I can't just put my finger on. There is a similarity maybe with Jean Tigana (for those old enough to remember him) in the way he would get the ball from an opponent. It's like he's read the script of the game already, like operating on a different time line. Tigana was much skinnier (as I remember), but somehow was good in emerging with the ball in unlikely situations. Does anyone see similarities between the two? Or was it another player from that time?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,634
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3005 on: September 29, 2024, 07:45:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 29, 2024, 07:32:24 pm
Macca was okay. He was "in unison" with the whole team that played sloppy.

Interesting thing about his style of play, the street aspect of it, reminds me of someone I can't just put my finger on. There is a similarity maybe with Jean Tigana (for those old enough to remember him) in the way he would get the ball from an opponent. It's like he's read the script of the game already, like operating on a different time line. Tigana was much skinnier (as I remember), but somehow was good in emerging with the ball in unlikely situations. Does anyone see similarities between the two? Or was it another player from that time?

Not in that position but he reminds me a bit of Suarez. That street footballer instinct of almost knowing where the ball is going to ricochet to before there is contact. Anticipating and having the perfect body shape to come away with the ball.

He has that knack of making half tackles but then reacting and coming away with the ball.
« Last Edit: September 29, 2024, 07:50:16 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3006 on: September 29, 2024, 08:08:23 pm »
Isnt his new song to the same tune used by the Mancs for Ronaldo? Have the bubble coat brigade signed it off?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3007 on: September 29, 2024, 11:45:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 29, 2024, 07:32:24 pm
Macca was okay. He was "in unison" with the whole team that played sloppy.

Interesting thing about his style of play, the street aspect of it, reminds me of someone I can't just put my finger on. There is a similarity maybe with Jean Tigana (for those old enough to remember him) in the way he would get the ball from an opponent. It's like he's read the script of the game already, like operating on a different time line. Tigana was much skinnier (as I remember), but somehow was good in emerging with the ball in unlikely situations. Does anyone see similarities between the two? Or was it another player from that time?

The sort of telescopic leg tackle, tackling leg seemingly growing several feet in length before sinuously emerging with the ball from a startled oppo player...

Yes, a bit of Tigana... :D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,070
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3008 on: October 1, 2024, 08:53:14 am »
Is now part of the leadership group according to Ali.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,212
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3009 on: October 2, 2024, 10:52:58 pm »
I was surprised how the Kop only seemed to know a couple of lines of the Mac Allister song, or only a few people knew the full verse.
Would have been great if they could have got it going properly
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3010 on: October 2, 2024, 11:09:08 pm »
Shame he'll never score a pace goal.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3011 on: October 2, 2024, 11:20:05 pm »
Excellent goal and very good all game
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3012 on: Yesterday at 04:33:53 pm »
Our best midfielder, as good as Gravenberch is.  We lose so much intelligence and clever things with the ball when he's not there or off the boil and it showed again today.

Wanting Zubemendi makes a lot more sense when you see MacAllister and how hard it is to replicate that skillset when he's not out there.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,129
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3013 on: Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:33:53 pm
Our best midfielder, as good as Gravenberch is.  We lose so much intelligence and clever things with the ball when he's not there or off the boil and it showed again today.

Wanting Zubemendi makes a lot more sense when you see MacAllister and how hard it is to replicate that skillset when he's not out there.

We need the alternative to Mac and Grav as without it we'll overplay them or they get injured. Jones can rotate a bit more with Mac but without Elliottwe need him to cover Dom as well. Endo can fill in a bit as well for Grav.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,014
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3014 on: Yesterday at 04:40:57 pm »
Hopefully he misses the international break.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,932
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3015 on: Yesterday at 04:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:37:05 pm
We need the alternative to Mac and Grav as without it we'll overplay them or they get injured. Jones can rotate a bit more with Mac but without Elliottwe need him to cover Dom as well. Endo can fill in a bit as well for Grav.

I think Jones seems like the more natural replacement for Mac and what he offers on the pitch. It just so happens that Szobo is the midfielder most in need of rest. His most like-for-like replacement is on the sidelines.
Logged

Online Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3016 on: Yesterday at 05:03:27 pm »
I seriously hope he's staying here to recover, it'll be fkin ridiculous if he goes away on international duty.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,167
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3017 on: Yesterday at 05:46:18 pm »
Macca is okay.



Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3018 on: Yesterday at 06:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:46:18 pm
Macca is okay.


Two sets of 90 for Argentina it is...
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3019 on: Yesterday at 06:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 06:27:40 pm
Two sets of 90 for Argentina it is...

Club need to put their foot down. If hes got a groin strain its absurd to be travelling across the world to play twice in 4 days.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,594
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3020 on: Yesterday at 06:55:27 pm »
Who are Argentina playing, are they friendlies or qualifiers?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,569
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3021 on: Yesterday at 07:03:40 pm »
Didnt he either pick up an injury or take one away last time
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,167
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3022 on: Yesterday at 07:18:29 pm »
Scaloni want's to test Macca's resolve.

Quote
Alexis Mac Allister will not be sidelined. He will travel to join the Argentina national team, and they will evaluate his fitness to play.

[@gastonedul]
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,608
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3023 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:18:29 pm
Scaloni want's to test Macca's resolve.


Fucking ridiculous - I just want to live long enough to see the club put its foot down in these situations and pull players out , weve always been shockingly bad at it
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,323
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3024 on: Today at 03:48:16 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm
Fucking ridiculous - I just want to live long enough to see the club put its foot down in these situations and pull players out , weve always been shockingly bad at it
And how do you suggest the club does that? Ring them up if you know a way.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #3025 on: Today at 05:39:16 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:48:16 am
And how do you suggest the club does that? Ring them up if you know a way.

Start doing what Arsenal & City do, pulling players out with mysterious knocks that they always recover from for their next league game.

Argentina don't give a fk about his welfare and will run him into the ground for 180 mins and he'll come back knackered again. I just fear with him that come February he's going to be goosed and look like he's treading in treacle again .
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 