I think he is world class am I wrong ?
He's our very own pocket battleship.

Our best dm as ever :)

Particularly enjoyed him monstering Mainoo for the 3rd
Quote from: JackWard33 on September  1, 2024, 11:50:25 pm
Our best dm as ever :)

Particularly enjoyed him monstering Mainoo for the 3rd

Everyone laughed, loved, and lived at that play.


Knocked down the Mainoo hype in one move.
A living Metronome.

He ticks, we tick.
Where are you, lad? All the attention goes to Grav and the rest (as it should after those displays), but this man... this man!
Prolly the most important player in our midfield- the man that makes this whole thing work.
His positioning, timing and movement has made Grav in that position, and the system, shine. Same thing as at Brighton with Caicedo, which is why we FIRST went in for him.

Last season, from Jan onwards, he sometimes drove the team on when a draw or a loss was on the cards- providing the killer pass or the goal near the death. This season, he's pulling the strings from deeper.

This man is driven. Like Virg and Salah- he's a winner!

And he's not injury prone, and he's got a bastard/smug streak. GOLD!
That's gunna come in handy against Rice! Rile him up a little, cause Rice can lose it... and then we pounce. ;D
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:41:48 pm
Hah i love that.  If he ticks, we tick.  What a player. 

https://x.com/LFC/status/1830957668326088741

https://x.com/LFC__ERYAN/status/1830970531442737474




That typical Argie bulldog build, strength and tenacity. What a player!
Thanks Brighton!

Thirty.Five...Million! What a steal!
35mil?
