Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 255107 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2920 on: August 3, 2024, 10:24:28 am »
Quote from: zero zero on August  3, 2024, 09:03:22 am
I do wish this question had been answered. Hard to believe it's racism we're talking about and the attitude above is "Oh well, some people will always find something to be offended about". Equality is a fundamental principle of our society. There should be no place in our society for racism, and we'll only get achieve it if we a) have zero tolerance for racism when we come across it and b) education.

Mac Allister needs to have it explained to him that when he appeared to condone or underplay the racist song sung by his teammates he was offending; his teammates at LFC, the vast majority of our fans and that attitude goes against the ethos of our club. YNWA, and all that. Then he can make a statement having reflected on his personal viewpoint. I'm not arsed what's acceptable in Argentina. And he doesn't need to get booted out the club.

(There's been some mad obfuscation in here, most amusingly by the poster who can't understand that the head of the Church of England can't be a Catholic)

To be honest the current climate seems to have brought on this emergence of you cant win when sometimes its the most simple answer that is the most precise and well placed!

I agree sometimes nowadays people can be very sensitive to things. This wasnt one of those instances though and its quite scary how things are painted that way now. Personally I dont see how anyone could flip what I said to take offence but thats just me in all honesty.

Ill likely always look at MacAllister a little differently now, ive had so many horrible experiences at the hand of racists, those who feel I dont belong or I cant be british because im black, I have zero tolerance of any of this stuff and although not everyone will agree either condemn it or just shut up. To me there is no he couldnt have said anything that wouldnt offend, he very easily could. My family generations ago were all in Jamaica, a place that has awful beliefs on being gay, I wouldnt for a second say anything that isnt in line with homophobia is wrong and has no place in society regardless of if the perpetrator of singing an awful song was a friend, colleague or even family member, to me it says more about them that they would do that than anything else, if I have to work with them so be it, they can dislike me but I wont side with a hateful, ignorant view and ill call it out blatantly regardless of source. I can live with losing friends, or an awkward work environment if it means im working to improve archaic views and contributing to being the solution rather than the problem or sympathising with hate.

Its not enough to not be racist, be anti racist

On the subject of MacAllister the player, good to see hes joined to squad, I hope Slot can utilise his ability well. I dont want to drag things on and cause the mods untold issues but I wont have it made out im overreacting to racism and this false narrative painted that poor little Mac had no options
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2921 on: August 3, 2024, 11:40:12 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on July 30, 2024, 10:30:27 pm
There was no answer he could have given that wouldnt have caused offence in reference to his teammates singing a racist song? Who would be claiming to be offended if he stated racism in all forms is wrong and has no place in society.
It's judgement via your cultural lens. Here, people always look at the letter of what's said and like I said earlier, it was implied in his message.

Lol, still another example of a high context as against a low context culture. You can do some research on it. Cues and what's not said matter too. You're looking at his words with little or no context.

It can be hard to understand cultural differences. He's an Argentinian that was speaking with Argentianians in Argentina so I'm a bit baffled at how he can be judged like a Brit. Or is the British culture universal?

In my case, I'm aware of this because my home culture is a high context one and you notice the difference when you move to the UK. I've literally lived it.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-context_and_low-context_cultures#:~:text=Typically%20a%20low%2Dcontext%20culture,so%20it%20is%20not%20misinterpreted.
https://helpfulprofessor.com/low-context-culture-examples/

I asked Chatgpt to explain to you:

Argentina is generally considered a high-context culture. This means that communication often relies heavily on implicit messages, non-verbal cues, and the context in which something is said rather than just the words themselves. In high-context cultures, much of the information is embedded in the physical context or internalized in the person, making direct communication less explicit and more reliant on understanding the surrounding context.

### Characteristics of High-Context Cultures:

1. **Non-Verbal Communication**: A significant portion of the communication is conveyed through non-verbal means, such as body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice.
2. **Implicit Messages**: Messages are often indirect and subtle. The listener is expected to read between the lines and understand the underlying meaning.
3. **Contextual Understanding**: The context (social relationships, cultural norms, and the environment) plays a crucial role in interpreting the message.
4. **Relationship-Oriented**: Relationships and trust are built over time, and communication is often influenced by the level of relationship between the parties involved.

### Argentina as a High-Context Culture:

- **Social Interactions**: In Argentina, personal relationships and social networks are highly valued. People often rely on their social connections to interpret messages.
- **Indirect Communication**: Argentinians might use indirect language, hints, and implied meanings in their communication, expecting the listener to understand the context.
- **Non-Verbal Cues**: Argentinians often use gestures, facial expressions, and other non-verbal cues to convey meaning.

### British Communication Style:

On the other hand, British culture tends to be more low-context compared to Argentine culture. Low-context cultures are characterized by:

1. **Explicit Communication**: Messages are direct, clear, and detailed. There is less reliance on context or non-verbal cues.
2. **Context Independence**: The words themselves carry most of the information, and there is less need for the listener to infer meaning from the context.
3. **Individualism**: There is a greater emphasis on individual expression and clarity.

### Why Brits Interpret Their Quotes with No Context:

1. **Clarity and Precision**: British communication values clarity and precision. Providing detailed context and explicitly stating information ensures that the message is understood as intended.
2. **Avoiding Ambiguity**: By being explicit, British communication aims to avoid misunderstandings that might arise from implicit or indirect messages.

Non-verbal cues are extremely important in high-context cultures, often contributing a significant portion of the communicated message. While it can be challenging to assign an exact percentage, many communication experts and studies suggest that non-verbal communication can account for approximately 60-70% of the meaning in high-context cultures.

### Breakdown of Communication in High-Context Cultures:

1. **Non-Verbal Cues (60-70%)**:
   - **Body Language**: Gestures, posture, and movement.
   - **Facial Expressions**: Smiles, frowns, eye contact.
   - **Tone of Voice**: Intonation, pitch, volume.
   - **Proxemics**: Use of personal space and physical distance.
   - **Haptics**: Touch and its meanings.
   - **Appearance**: Clothing, grooming, and general appearance.

2. **Contextual Elements (20-30%)**:
   - **Situational Context**: The environment and situation in which the communication takes place.
   - **Social Context**: The relationship between the communicators, their social status, and roles.

3. **Verbal Communication (10-20%)**:
   - **Words and Phrases**: The actual spoken or written words.
   - **Implicit Messages**: Subtext and underlying meanings that are understood without being directly stated.

### Why Non-Verbal Cues Are So Important:

- **Implicit Understanding**: High-context cultures rely on shared experiences and background to interpret messages. Non-verbal cues often convey emotions and intentions that are not explicitly stated.
- **Relationship Focus**: Building and maintaining relationships is crucial. Non-verbal communication helps express respect, empathy, and solidarity without needing words.
- **Avoiding Confrontation**: Direct verbal confrontation is often avoided. Non-verbal signals can help navigate disagreements and conflicts subtly.

### Conclusion

In high-context cultures, non-verbal cues play a dominant role in communication, contributing around 60-70% of the meaning. This high reliance on non-verbal elements underscores the importance of being attuned to body language, facial expressions, tone, and other non-verbal signals to fully understand and participate effectively in communication within these cultures.

I hope this helps.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2922 on: August 3, 2024, 12:49:04 pm »
Defining an island of different countries as comminicating the same is wild.  How people communicate there changes dramatically from area to area let alone country to country  ;D Sometimes you really dont need to look so deep (or Chatgpt doesnt need to look so deep in this case it seems ::) ).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2923 on: August 3, 2024, 01:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August  3, 2024, 12:49:04 pm
Defining an island of different countries as comminicating the same is wild.  How people communicate there changes dramatically from area to area let alone country to country  ;D Sometimes you really dont need to look so deep (or Chatgpt doesnt need to look so deep in this case it seems ::) ).
That's why I provided sources (Wikipedia must have a tonne) :D. It's not me, it's the researchers ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2924 on: August 3, 2024, 01:06:03 pm »
I think people criticising Argentina as a racist country should also look at Southport and around Europe. We aren't too great ourselves
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2925 on: August 3, 2024, 05:36:19 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August  3, 2024, 01:06:03 pm
I think people criticising Argentina as a racist country should also look at Southport and around Europe. We aren't too great ourselves

Yep agree and in that instance we should not criticise anyone when they are being racist. Just let racists be racist, because you know our country aint that great.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2926 on: August 3, 2024, 05:36:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August  3, 2024, 11:40:12 am
It's judgement via your cultural lens. Here, people always look at the letter of what's said and like I said earlier, it was implied in his message.

Lol, still another example of a high context as against a low context culture. You can do some research on it. Cues and what's not said matter too. You're looking at his words with little or no context.

It can be hard to understand cultural differences. He's an Argentinian that was speaking with Argentianians in Argentina so I'm a bit baffled at how he can be judged like a Brit. Or is the British culture universal?

In my case, I'm aware of this because my home culture is a high context one and you notice the difference when you move to the UK. I've literally lived it.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-context_and_low-context_cultures#:~:text=Typically%20a%20low%2Dcontext%20culture,so%20it%20is%20not%20misinterpreted.
https://helpfulprofessor.com/low-context-culture-examples/

I asked Chatgpt to explain to you:

Argentina is generally considered a high-context culture. This means that communication often relies heavily on implicit messages, non-verbal cues, and the context in which something is said rather than just the words themselves. In high-context cultures, much of the information is embedded in the physical context or internalized in the person, making direct communication less explicit and more reliant on understanding the surrounding context.

### Characteristics of High-Context Cultures:

1. **Non-Verbal Communication**: A significant portion of the communication is conveyed through non-verbal means, such as body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice.
2. **Implicit Messages**: Messages are often indirect and subtle. The listener is expected to read between the lines and understand the underlying meaning.
3. **Contextual Understanding**: The context (social relationships, cultural norms, and the environment) plays a crucial role in interpreting the message.
4. **Relationship-Oriented**: Relationships and trust are built over time, and communication is often influenced by the level of relationship between the parties involved.

### Argentina as a High-Context Culture:

- **Social Interactions**: In Argentina, personal relationships and social networks are highly valued. People often rely on their social connections to interpret messages.
- **Indirect Communication**: Argentinians might use indirect language, hints, and implied meanings in their communication, expecting the listener to understand the context.
- **Non-Verbal Cues**: Argentinians often use gestures, facial expressions, and other non-verbal cues to convey meaning.

### British Communication Style:

On the other hand, British culture tends to be more low-context compared to Argentine culture. Low-context cultures are characterized by:

1. **Explicit Communication**: Messages are direct, clear, and detailed. There is less reliance on context or non-verbal cues.
2. **Context Independence**: The words themselves carry most of the information, and there is less need for the listener to infer meaning from the context.
3. **Individualism**: There is a greater emphasis on individual expression and clarity.

### Why Brits Interpret Their Quotes with No Context:

1. **Clarity and Precision**: British communication values clarity and precision. Providing detailed context and explicitly stating information ensures that the message is understood as intended.
2. **Avoiding Ambiguity**: By being explicit, British communication aims to avoid misunderstandings that might arise from implicit or indirect messages.

Non-verbal cues are extremely important in high-context cultures, often contributing a significant portion of the communicated message. While it can be challenging to assign an exact percentage, many communication experts and studies suggest that non-verbal communication can account for approximately 60-70% of the meaning in high-context cultures.

### Breakdown of Communication in High-Context Cultures:

1. **Non-Verbal Cues (60-70%)**:
   - **Body Language**: Gestures, posture, and movement.
   - **Facial Expressions**: Smiles, frowns, eye contact.
   - **Tone of Voice**: Intonation, pitch, volume.
   - **Proxemics**: Use of personal space and physical distance.
   - **Haptics**: Touch and its meanings.
   - **Appearance**: Clothing, grooming, and general appearance.

2. **Contextual Elements (20-30%)**:
   - **Situational Context**: The environment and situation in which the communication takes place.
   - **Social Context**: The relationship between the communicators, their social status, and roles.

3. **Verbal Communication (10-20%)**:
   - **Words and Phrases**: The actual spoken or written words.
   - **Implicit Messages**: Subtext and underlying meanings that are understood without being directly stated.

### Why Non-Verbal Cues Are So Important:

- **Implicit Understanding**: High-context cultures rely on shared experiences and background to interpret messages. Non-verbal cues often convey emotions and intentions that are not explicitly stated.
- **Relationship Focus**: Building and maintaining relationships is crucial. Non-verbal communication helps express respect, empathy, and solidarity without needing words.
- **Avoiding Confrontation**: Direct verbal confrontation is often avoided. Non-verbal signals can help navigate disagreements and conflicts subtly.

### Conclusion

In high-context cultures, non-verbal cues play a dominant role in communication, contributing around 60-70% of the meaning. This high reliance on non-verbal elements underscores the importance of being attuned to body language, facial expressions, tone, and other non-verbal signals to fully understand and participate effectively in communication within these cultures.

I hope this helps.

Yet more laughable shite by you on this subject.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2927 on: August 3, 2024, 05:57:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  3, 2024, 05:36:19 pm
Yep agree and in that instance we should not criticise anyone when they are being racist. Just let racists be racist, because you know our country aint that great.

I understand racism should be called out. But there was arguments about how bad argentina is especially and it came across a bit as they are terrible and we are better. Anyway  i agree racism is bad across the board
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2928 on: August 3, 2024, 06:03:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  3, 2024, 05:36:52 pm
Yet more laughable shite by you on this subject.
More laughable shite from you too as well as your post has added nothing of value.

The last I will say on it is that if there's a cultural difference one wasn't aware of, there are two options:
1. Be humble, open-minded and learn.
2. Be arrogant and continue assuming your opinion/viewpoint/lens is the best/only way. Especially, if you don't even speak the language to start with and someone who does explains why the letter of his words are less important than context.

The ones that are open-minded will have learnt something new. The closed-minded ones will still remain closed minded anyway. It's not my job to convince the closed-minded ones. I have just provided more context and references for those interested in knowing more about it. That's it.

:D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2929 on: August 3, 2024, 06:18:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August  3, 2024, 06:03:21 pm
More laughable shite from you too as well as your post has added nothing of value.

The last I will say on it is that if there's cultural difference one wasn't aware of, there are two options:
1. Be humble, open-minded and learn.
2. Be arrogant and continue assuming our opinion/viewpoint/lens is the best/only way.

The ones that are open-minded will have learnt something new. The closed-minded ones will still remain closed minded anyway.

:D

How long before Mac Allister learns that its not acceptable to be racist here? Or do we let him off because his country believes we are all sensitive wallflowers here ? Unlike his country of course which is so sure of itself that its elected a right wing maniac.

Maybe he should learn culture on this side?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2930 on: August 3, 2024, 06:29:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  3, 2024, 06:18:46 pm
How long before Mac Allister learns that its not acceptable to be racist here? Or do we let him off because his country believes we are all sensitive wallflowers here ? Unlike his country of course which is so sure of itself that its elected a right wing maniac.

Maybe he should learn culture on this side?

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says hello
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2931 on: August 3, 2024, 06:37:06 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August  3, 2024, 06:29:33 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says hello

Yes but need authoritarian ring wingers, because we are soft and sensitive here. But the Argentinians are much tougher stock are they not? But the dickheads there still voted one in.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2932 on: August 3, 2024, 06:42:18 pm »
I don't really understand your point 55% vote for Milei so doesn't mean all Argentinans wanted him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2933 on: August 3, 2024, 06:51:38 pm »
Politics are completely irrelevant to this thread and will derail it again. Moving on from Mac, I can only speak on my experience and I don't see it as a racist country.

They are really warm and Argentinians helped me a lot in learning Spanish so tarring everyone with the same brush is the type of logic that has been used here in the last few pages.

Again, it's not relevant to the thread but in the wake of the Southport attack, there was a lot of racism (online and during the protest) so it's incredibly simple to adopt a "we're better than them" or "we're clean, they are not" mentality.

The thread is an absolute car crash and I apologise to any non-racist (most are according to people that
have never been there and can't speak the language to get information first hand) LFC fan from Argentina that has read this crap.

That's the only thing I'll say on politics to avoid derailing another thread like some like to do.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2934 on: August 3, 2024, 07:00:16 pm »
I like Argentinans people too
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2935 on: August 3, 2024, 07:09:00 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August  3, 2024, 06:42:18 pm
I don't really understand your point 55% vote for Milei so doesn't mean all Argentinans wanted him.

And 45% voted for Boris so i guess its 1-0 to the sensitive c*nts.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2936 on: August 3, 2024, 07:17:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August  3, 2024, 06:51:38 pm
Politics are completely irrelevant to this thread and will derail it again. Moving on from Mac, I can only speak on my experience and I don't see it as a racist country.

They are really warm and Argentinians helped me a lot in learning Spanish so tarring everyone with the same brush is the type of logic that has been used here in the last few pages.

Again, it's not relevant to the thread but in the wake of the Southport attack, there was a lot of racism (online and during the protest) so it's incredibly simple to adopt a "we're better than them" or "we're clean, they are not" mentality.

The thread is an absolute car crash and I apologise to any non-racist (most are according to people that
have never been there and can't speak the language to get information first hand) LFC fan from Argentina that has read this crap.

That's the only thing I'll say on politics to avoid derailing another thread like some like to do.

This wasnt about the Argentinians, i dont really care about them. This was about Mac Allister and his issues.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2937 on: August 3, 2024, 07:47:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August  3, 2024, 06:51:38 pm
Politics are completely irrelevant to this thread and will derail it again. Moving on from Mac, I can only speak on my experience and I don't see it as a racist country.

They are really warm and Argentinians helped me a lot in learning Spanish so tarring everyone with the same brush is the type of logic that has been used here in the last few pages.

Again, it's not relevant to the thread but in the wake of the Southport attack, there was a lot of racism (online and during the protest) so it's incredibly simple to adopt a "we're better than them" or "we're clean, they are not" mentality.

The thread is an absolute car crash and I apologise to any non-racist (most are according to people that
have never been there and can't speak the language to get information first hand) LFC fan from Argentina that has read this crap.

That's the only thing I'll say on politics to avoid derailing another thread like some like to do.

You've shifted those goalposts massively and are now talking about something that wasn't said by the people you've been making out are so closed minded.

Speaking directly about myself... at no point did I say or suggest all Argentine people are racist, that Argentina as a whole is a racist nation, that we're 'clean' or 'better' (in fact i've mentioned numerous times in numerous threads that i've experienced a ton of racism in this country so why would I be putting it on some fictional pedestal to condemn another nation?)

I've simply stated he didn't condemn it (yet to see any evidence that he did) and not condemning it isn't good enough, yet again it isn't enough to not be racist, be ANTI racist.

Most people in here haven't mentioned Argentina as a nation, I saw a handful of posts mentioned their history with black people within the country (understandably given what happened and the following comments) so how this has been used as some umbrella to throw anyone that doesn't agree under is beyond me.

My point was condemn racism or shut the fuck up. People are sick to fuckinggggg death of hearing I cant be racist, i've got a black friends, my sisters best mates uncles neighbours dogs black and I love that dog, I didn't mean offence, it wasn't said in that way or whatever the fuck people want to use as an excuse. It's WRONG... say that. In no corner of this entire globe is there anything that prevents a human with their own thoughts and feelings from expressing that they disagree with racism in all forms and it should never happen. No the most important thing isn't that Enzo the overrated little c*nt has apologised, it's that he learns not to be such an ignorant piece of shit so that those kinds of insults never enter his head let alone leave his mouth, his apology counts for absolutely nothing to anyone. Funnily enough despite all this context stuff, i'll bet anything that other Argentine people have found the words to condemn racism previously!! In this sport that contains so many people from different places, one of them from the same nation will miraculously have done it before.

It's beautiful that you've had great experiences with the people of Argentina, from what i've seen no one has claimed they are all  rabid racists but the entire point in the long posts has been lets call the actions of those involved exactly what they are... racist, hateful, transphobic and wrong! If you've been asked a question on it, condemn it and call it what it is.

In all forms, all of that stuff is wrong, call it that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2938 on: August 4, 2024, 12:43:09 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August  3, 2024, 11:40:12 am

I asked Chatgpt to explain to you:



what the actual fuck? Chatgpt? you must be joking
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2939 on: August 4, 2024, 05:17:50 am »
Most tedious thread on the forum. I dearly wish the football would start already.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2940 on: August 5, 2024, 05:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on August  4, 2024, 05:17:50 am
Most tedious thread on the forum. I dearly wish the football would start already.
Might be tedious for you, but there's people on this thread and indeed the victims who've had to put up with this tedious shit for much of their lives.

This is not about punishments for crimes being committed, its understanding why things like this can hurt and why people coming out with this shit, or those defending them need to be set straight.

Most of us are guilty of pigeon-holing other groups, whether by ethnicity, gender, sexuality or whatever. Some of it comes out as 'bantz' but it always ends up with people being divided along those lines and once you have that then you have the EDL using these differences to spark it into 'us and them' wars.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2941 on: August 17, 2024, 04:37:54 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2942 on: August 17, 2024, 04:38:55 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2943 on: August 17, 2024, 06:43:42 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2944 on: August 17, 2024, 11:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 17, 2024, 04:38:55 pm
Loved how he owned up straight away that it was a shot ;D

Did he really? He's from a high context culture so there definitely was a deeper hidden meaning that those of us from low context culture would easily fail to understand.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2945 on: August 25, 2024, 10:53:43 pm »
Thought Gravenberch was probably our best player today but Mac Alliser was quietly excellent, he seems like he's going to be vital if we want to be successful this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2946 on: August 26, 2024, 07:43:08 pm »
He was brilliant yesterday. He was majestic in everything he done. He is another leader and captain on the pitch. He was the best midfielder in the league last year apart from Rodri. The Anfield wrap have been bizarre the last couple of weeks saying Macca was way off it. It was nonsense in my opinion.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 05:29:16 pm »
Arne Slot's use of Alexis Mac Allister set to DIVIDE Liverpool fan opinion

11 hours ago
Sam McGuire

Alexis Mac Allister has quickly filled the void in midfield left by Curtis Jones. The World Cup winner now divides opinion with people wondering what he does.

It is a bit of a tradition for the Liverpool midfield to possess one of these players.

One player in the trio will sacrifice parts of their game for the team and instead of focusing on that, people focus on what they arent doing.

Mac Allister is no longer anchoring the midfield and hes not been involved or goals. So what is he doing?

The same question was asked of Dominik Szoboszlai last season.

The former RB Leipzig attacker restricted his on-ball work and was instead doing a lot of work for the Reds out of possession. Initially, he was lauded for it and then, because he wasnt contributing goals or assists, fans started to get a little frustrated with the Liverpool No8.

Liverpool midfielders not judged fairly

Weve seen similar things happen with Gini Wijnaldam, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and even Thiago Alcantara in the past.

People believe players should be doing certain things, even if they have a completely different role within the team, and when they arent, theyre judged unfairly.

Wijnaldums role for Liverpool was completely different to his one for The Netherlands yet people still seemed perplexed when the versatile midfielder didnt impact the final third for the Reds like he did on international duty. They seemed to overlook, maybe even ignore the fact he was playing for the team rather than himself.

Keita risk removed from his game

In Ian Grahams book, he essentially says Keita wasnt able to replicate his RB Leipzig form at Anfield because Jurgen Klopp had his midfielders doing a different job.

You could see it in the data too, yet people just didnt care enough to add context to the situation. The risk had largely been removed from his game.

The issue there is the risk is what made him one of the best midfielders in Europe during his time in Germany.

It made sense though.

He cant be playing risky passes when the entire system is shaped around ensuring the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold can play those passes without the team being exposed.

Mac Allister: From dictator to facilitator

This is the norm for the Liverpool midfield. At least one of the starting three has to curb their instincts for the balance of the team.

Last season, Mac Allister was given a deeper role in the midfield. It allowed him to see a lot of the ball.

Personally, I liked him. I liked him having 80+ touches and 60+ passes on a per-90 basis. I thought it made the most of his strengths in possession. Some disagreed. Some wanted him higher up the pitch.

In doing so, though, you turn him into a facilitator rather than a dictator.

He plays as someone who retains possession for Argentina and he played a similar position for Brighton at various stages, but I always felt he was better suited to seeing more of the ball.

Some players suit the less is more role. Im not sure Mac Allister is one of those players though.

Mac Allister's less than encouraging numbers

Against Ipswich, playing on the left of a midfield three, the Liverpool No10 attempted 49 passes and had an 86% success rate. He finished the game having created zero chances. The 25-year-old had two shots with an xG total of 0.1. Mac Allister didnt attempt a single tackle, per FotMob, and won just three of his 11 ground duels.

At a glance, these arent encouraging numbers, are they?

He wasnt really a goal threat, he didnt create a single chance and he struggled to win any of his defensive duels. By comparison, Szoboszlai had three shots, he carved out three chances, and he finished with an xG+xA total of 0.4 all while winning three of his five ground duels.

Mac Allister was seeing more of the ball on the left. He didnt see much of it centrally. I watched the game back and noticed he was making a lot of runs down the touchline. He was occupying the left-back position at times to pick up possession and he was filling in space on the left to allow Luis Diaz to invert. He was a facilitator.

Is Arne Slot wasting Mac Allister?

And I thought he was absolutely fine against Ipswich. Ideally, he wouldve won more duels and we wouldnt be asking him to do so much out-of-possession running but Slot clearly feels he can play that role better than others within the squad.

Against Brentford, it was a little different. Mac Allister had 66 touches, attempted 50 passes and had an 88% success rate. But he also carved out two chances. He also won seven of 13 duels. His on-ball stuff was really similar to what he posted against Ipswich but he was just more efficient - creating more chances and winning more duels.

Theres still a debate as to whether hes being wasted though and itll rage on for the foreseeable.

Mac Allister new role will split opinion

Im surprised Slot didnt give Curtis Jones an opportunity in that role against Ipswich given he played a similar one under Jurgen Klopp.

The difference, however, might be Mac Allisters eagerness to progress play. Hell pass forward a lot of the time whereas Jones will retain the ball. But Im not entirely sure what people expected from Mac Allister in this role.

The right-sided midfielder/attacking midfielder was always going to be more influential in terms of output while the deeper midfielder was the controller -  the link between defence and attack.

So the Argentine was always going to be a retainer. The man tasked with facilitating for others. I can see this sort of showing being the norm for Mac Allister in this new system.

Some will appreciate it, others will hate it. It is part and parcel of playing in a Liverpool midfield, I think. There will always be one who sacrifices key parts of their game for the good of the team and their role will be misunderstood. Now it is Mac Allisters turn.

https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-alexis-mac-allister-midfield-arne-slot-curtis-jones-dominik-szoboszlai/

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2948 on: Yesterday at 05:37:28 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:29:16 pm


What a strange article. Seems to have decided to tackle an issue that he's created in his own head, unless I've missed some of the discourse?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2949 on: Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:37:28 pm
What a strange article. Seems to have decided to tackle an issue that he's created in his own head, unless I've missed some of the discourse?

Social media
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2950 on: Yesterday at 07:15:45 pm »
Anfield Watch is affiliated with the Scum and should be fucked off as a "source" completely. Why any bollocks from any of the scumbags who "work" there is given any attention I don't know.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2951 on: Yesterday at 07:30:18 pm »
He's simply brilliant at virtually everything in any midfield role. It's easier to point out his weakness (pace) and that's about it. Second best player in a world cup winning side so vastly experienced in winning at the highest level too. First name in our midfield every week.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2952 on: Yesterday at 07:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:15:45 pm
Anfield Watch is affiliated with the Scum and should be fucked off as a "source" completely. Why any bollocks from any of the scumbags who "work" there is given any attention I don't know.

Didn't know that, thanks for posting.

Articles constantly linked on Yahoo home page, which appeared to be nothing more than tabloid hackery, so I skipped them.

Makes a lot more sense now...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2953 on: Today at 02:12:01 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:15:45 pm
Anfield Watch is affiliated with the Scum and should be fucked off as a "source" completely. Why any bollocks from any of the scumbags who "work" there is given any attention I don't know.
They are not anymore
