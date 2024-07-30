There was no answer he could have given that wouldnt have caused offence in reference to his teammates singing a racist song? Who would be claiming to be offended if he stated racism in all forms is wrong and has no place in society.



It's judgement via your cultural lens. Here, people always look at the letter of what's said and like I said earlier, it was implied in his message.Lol, still another example of a high context as against a low context culture. You can do some research on it. Cues and what's not said matter too. You're looking at his words with little or no context.It can be hard to understand cultural differences. He's an Argentinian that was speaking with Argentianians in Argentina so I'm a bit baffled at how he can be judged like a Brit. Or is the British culture universal?In my case, I'm aware of this because my home culture is a high context one and you notice the difference when you move to the UK. I've literally lived it.I asked Chatgpt to explain to you:Argentina is generally considered a high-context culture. This means that communication often relies heavily on implicit messages, non-verbal cues, and the context in which something is said rather than just the words themselves. In high-context cultures, much of the information is embedded in the physical context or internalized in the person, making direct communication less explicit and more reliant on understanding the surrounding context.### Characteristics of High-Context Cultures:1. **Non-Verbal Communication**: A significant portion of the communication is conveyed through non-verbal means, such as body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice.2. **Implicit Messages**: Messages are often indirect and subtle. The listener is expected to read between the lines and understand the underlying meaning.3. **Contextual Understanding**: The context (social relationships, cultural norms, and the environment) plays a crucial role in interpreting the message.4. **Relationship-Oriented**: Relationships and trust are built over time, and communication is often influenced by the level of relationship between the parties involved.### Argentina as a High-Context Culture:- **Social Interactions**: In Argentina, personal relationships and social networks are highly valued. People often rely on their social connections to interpret messages.- **Indirect Communication**: Argentinians might use indirect language, hints, and implied meanings in their communication, expecting the listener to understand the context.- **Non-Verbal Cues**: Argentinians often use gestures, facial expressions, and other non-verbal cues to convey meaning.### British Communication Style:On the other hand, British culture tends to be more low-context compared to Argentine culture. Low-context cultures are characterized by:1. **Explicit Communication**: Messages are direct, clear, and detailed. There is less reliance on context or non-verbal cues.2. **Context Independence**: The words themselves carry most of the information, and there is less need for the listener to infer meaning from the context.3. **Individualism**: There is a greater emphasis on individual expression and clarity.### Why Brits Interpret Their Quotes with No Context:1. **Clarity and Precision**: British communication values clarity and precision. Providing detailed context and explicitly stating information ensures that the message is understood as intended.2. **Avoiding Ambiguity**: By being explicit, British communication aims to avoid misunderstandings that might arise from implicit or indirect messages.Non-verbal cues are extremely important in high-context cultures, often contributing a significant portion of the communicated message. While it can be challenging to assign an exact percentage, many communication experts and studies suggest that non-verbal communication can account for approximately 60-70% of the meaning in high-context cultures.### Breakdown of Communication in High-Context Cultures:1. **Non-Verbal Cues (60-70%)**:- **Body Language**: Gestures, posture, and movement.- **Facial Expressions**: Smiles, frowns, eye contact.- **Tone of Voice**: Intonation, pitch, volume.- **Proxemics**: Use of personal space and physical distance.- **Haptics**: Touch and its meanings.- **Appearance**: Clothing, grooming, and general appearance.2. **Contextual Elements (20-30%)**:- **Situational Context**: The environment and situation in which the communication takes place.- **Social Context**: The relationship between the communicators, their social status, and roles.3. **Verbal Communication (10-20%)**:- **Words and Phrases**: The actual spoken or written words.- **Implicit Messages**: Subtext and underlying meanings that are understood without being directly stated.### Why Non-Verbal Cues Are So Important:- **Implicit Understanding**: High-context cultures rely on shared experiences and background to interpret messages. Non-verbal cues often convey emotions and intentions that are not explicitly stated.- **Relationship Focus**: Building and maintaining relationships is crucial. Non-verbal communication helps express respect, empathy, and solidarity without needing words.- **Avoiding Confrontation**: Direct verbal confrontation is often avoided. Non-verbal signals can help navigate disagreements and conflicts subtly.### ConclusionIn high-context cultures, non-verbal cues play a dominant role in communication, contributing around 60-70% of the meaning. This high reliance on non-verbal elements underscores the importance of being attuned to body language, facial expressions, tone, and other non-verbal signals to fully understand and participate effectively in communication within these cultures.I hope this helps.