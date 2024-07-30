« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 248946 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 10:24:28 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:03:22 am
I do wish this question had been answered. Hard to believe it's racism we're talking about and the attitude above is "Oh well, some people will always find something to be offended about". Equality is a fundamental principle of our society. There should be no place in our society for racism, and we'll only get achieve it if we a) have zero tolerance for racism when we come across it and b) education.

Mac Allister needs to have it explained to him that when he appeared to condone or underplay the racist song sung by his teammates he was offending; his teammates at LFC, the vast majority of our fans and that attitude goes against the ethos of our club. YNWA, and all that. Then he can make a statement having reflected on his personal viewpoint. I'm not arsed what's acceptable in Argentina. And he doesn't need to get booted out the club.

(There's been some mad obfuscation in here, most amusingly by the poster who can't understand that the head of the Church of England can't be a Catholic)

To be honest the current climate seems to have brought on this emergence of you cant win when sometimes its the most simple answer that is the most precise and well placed!

I agree sometimes nowadays people can be very sensitive to things. This wasnt one of those instances though and its quite scary how things are painted that way now. Personally I dont see how anyone could flip what I said to take offence but thats just me in all honesty.

Ill likely always look at MacAllister a little differently now, ive had so many horrible experiences at the hand of racists, those who feel I dont belong or I cant be british because im black, I have zero tolerance of any of this stuff and although not everyone will agree either condemn it or just shut up. To me there is no he couldnt have said anything that wouldnt offend, he very easily could. My family generations ago were all in Jamaica, a place that has awful beliefs on being gay, I wouldnt for a second say anything that isnt in line with homophobia is wrong and has no place in society regardless of if the perpetrator of singing an awful song was a friend, colleague or even family member, to me it says more about them that they would do that than anything else, if I have to work with them so be it, they can dislike me but I wont side with a hateful, ignorant view and ill call it out blatantly regardless of source. I can live with losing friends, or an awkward work environment if it means im working to improve archaic views and contributing to being the solution rather than the problem or sympathising with hate.

Its not enough to not be racist, be anti racist

/

On the subject of MacAllister the player, good to see hes joined to squad, I hope Slot can utilise his ability well. I dont want to drag things on and cause the mods untold issues but I wont have it made out im overreacting to racism and this false narrative painted that poor little Mac had no options
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:47 am by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 11:40:12 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on July 30, 2024, 10:30:27 pm
There was no answer he could have given that wouldnt have caused offence in reference to his teammates singing a racist song? Who would be claiming to be offended if he stated racism in all forms is wrong and has no place in society.
It's judgement via your cultural lens. Here, people always look at the letter of what's said and like I said earlier, it was implied in his message.

Lol, still another example of a high context as against a low context culture. You can do some research on it. Cues and what's not said matter too. You're looking at his words with little or no context.

It can be hard to understand cultural differences. He's an Argentinian that was speaking with Argentianians in Argentina so I'm a bit baffled at how he can be judged like a Brit. Or is the British culture universal?

In my case, I'm aware of this because my home culture is a high context one and you notice the difference when you move to the UK. I've literally lived it.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-context_and_low-context_cultures#:~:text=Typically%20a%20low%2Dcontext%20culture,so%20it%20is%20not%20misinterpreted.
https://helpfulprofessor.com/low-context-culture-examples/

I asked Chatgpt to explain to you:

Argentina is generally considered a high-context culture. This means that communication often relies heavily on implicit messages, non-verbal cues, and the context in which something is said rather than just the words themselves. In high-context cultures, much of the information is embedded in the physical context or internalized in the person, making direct communication less explicit and more reliant on understanding the surrounding context.

### Characteristics of High-Context Cultures:

1. **Non-Verbal Communication**: A significant portion of the communication is conveyed through non-verbal means, such as body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice.
2. **Implicit Messages**: Messages are often indirect and subtle. The listener is expected to read between the lines and understand the underlying meaning.
3. **Contextual Understanding**: The context (social relationships, cultural norms, and the environment) plays a crucial role in interpreting the message.
4. **Relationship-Oriented**: Relationships and trust are built over time, and communication is often influenced by the level of relationship between the parties involved.

### Argentina as a High-Context Culture:

- **Social Interactions**: In Argentina, personal relationships and social networks are highly valued. People often rely on their social connections to interpret messages.
- **Indirect Communication**: Argentinians might use indirect language, hints, and implied meanings in their communication, expecting the listener to understand the context.
- **Non-Verbal Cues**: Argentinians often use gestures, facial expressions, and other non-verbal cues to convey meaning.

### British Communication Style:

On the other hand, British culture tends to be more low-context compared to Argentine culture. Low-context cultures are characterized by:

1. **Explicit Communication**: Messages are direct, clear, and detailed. There is less reliance on context or non-verbal cues.
2. **Context Independence**: The words themselves carry most of the information, and there is less need for the listener to infer meaning from the context.
3. **Individualism**: There is a greater emphasis on individual expression and clarity.

### Why Brits Interpret Their Quotes with No Context:

1. **Clarity and Precision**: British communication values clarity and precision. Providing detailed context and explicitly stating information ensures that the message is understood as intended.
2. **Avoiding Ambiguity**: By being explicit, British communication aims to avoid misunderstandings that might arise from implicit or indirect messages.

Non-verbal cues are extremely important in high-context cultures, often contributing a significant portion of the communicated message. While it can be challenging to assign an exact percentage, many communication experts and studies suggest that non-verbal communication can account for approximately 60-70% of the meaning in high-context cultures.

### Breakdown of Communication in High-Context Cultures:

1. **Non-Verbal Cues (60-70%)**:
   - **Body Language**: Gestures, posture, and movement.
   - **Facial Expressions**: Smiles, frowns, eye contact.
   - **Tone of Voice**: Intonation, pitch, volume.
   - **Proxemics**: Use of personal space and physical distance.
   - **Haptics**: Touch and its meanings.
   - **Appearance**: Clothing, grooming, and general appearance.

2. **Contextual Elements (20-30%)**:
   - **Situational Context**: The environment and situation in which the communication takes place.
   - **Social Context**: The relationship between the communicators, their social status, and roles.

3. **Verbal Communication (10-20%)**:
   - **Words and Phrases**: The actual spoken or written words.
   - **Implicit Messages**: Subtext and underlying meanings that are understood without being directly stated.

### Why Non-Verbal Cues Are So Important:

- **Implicit Understanding**: High-context cultures rely on shared experiences and background to interpret messages. Non-verbal cues often convey emotions and intentions that are not explicitly stated.
- **Relationship Focus**: Building and maintaining relationships is crucial. Non-verbal communication helps express respect, empathy, and solidarity without needing words.
- **Avoiding Confrontation**: Direct verbal confrontation is often avoided. Non-verbal signals can help navigate disagreements and conflicts subtly.

### Conclusion

In high-context cultures, non-verbal cues play a dominant role in communication, contributing around 60-70% of the meaning. This high reliance on non-verbal elements underscores the importance of being attuned to body language, facial expressions, tone, and other non-verbal signals to fully understand and participate effectively in communication within these cultures.

I hope this helps.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:12 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,054
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm »
Defining an island of different countries as comminicating the same is wild.  How people communicate there changes dramatically from area to area let alone country to country  ;D Sometimes you really dont need to look so deep (or Chatgpt doesnt need to look so deep in this case it seems ::) ).
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 01:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:49:04 pm
Defining an island of different countries as comminicating the same is wild.  How people communicate there changes dramatically from area to area let alone country to country  ;D Sometimes you really dont need to look so deep (or Chatgpt doesnt need to look so deep in this case it seems ::) ).
That's why I provided sources (Wikipedia must have a tonne) :D. It's not me, it's the researchers ;D
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 01:06:03 pm »
I think people criticising Argentina as a racist country should also look at Southport and around Europe. We aren't too great ourselves
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:28 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,284
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 05:36:19 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:06:03 pm
I think people criticising Argentina as a racist country should also look at Southport and around Europe. We aren't too great ourselves

Yep agree and in that instance we should not criticise anyone when they are being racist. Just let racists be racist, because you know our country aint that great.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,284
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 05:36:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:40:12 am
It's judgement via your cultural lens. Here, people always look at the letter of what's said and like I said earlier, it was implied in his message.

Lol, still another example of a high context as against a low context culture. You can do some research on it. Cues and what's not said matter too. You're looking at his words with little or no context.

It can be hard to understand cultural differences. He's an Argentinian that was speaking with Argentianians in Argentina so I'm a bit baffled at how he can be judged like a Brit. Or is the British culture universal?

In my case, I'm aware of this because my home culture is a high context one and you notice the difference when you move to the UK. I've literally lived it.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-context_and_low-context_cultures#:~:text=Typically%20a%20low%2Dcontext%20culture,so%20it%20is%20not%20misinterpreted.
https://helpfulprofessor.com/low-context-culture-examples/

I asked Chatgpt to explain to you:

Argentina is generally considered a high-context culture. This means that communication often relies heavily on implicit messages, non-verbal cues, and the context in which something is said rather than just the words themselves. In high-context cultures, much of the information is embedded in the physical context or internalized in the person, making direct communication less explicit and more reliant on understanding the surrounding context.

### Characteristics of High-Context Cultures:

1. **Non-Verbal Communication**: A significant portion of the communication is conveyed through non-verbal means, such as body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice.
2. **Implicit Messages**: Messages are often indirect and subtle. The listener is expected to read between the lines and understand the underlying meaning.
3. **Contextual Understanding**: The context (social relationships, cultural norms, and the environment) plays a crucial role in interpreting the message.
4. **Relationship-Oriented**: Relationships and trust are built over time, and communication is often influenced by the level of relationship between the parties involved.

### Argentina as a High-Context Culture:

- **Social Interactions**: In Argentina, personal relationships and social networks are highly valued. People often rely on their social connections to interpret messages.
- **Indirect Communication**: Argentinians might use indirect language, hints, and implied meanings in their communication, expecting the listener to understand the context.
- **Non-Verbal Cues**: Argentinians often use gestures, facial expressions, and other non-verbal cues to convey meaning.

### British Communication Style:

On the other hand, British culture tends to be more low-context compared to Argentine culture. Low-context cultures are characterized by:

1. **Explicit Communication**: Messages are direct, clear, and detailed. There is less reliance on context or non-verbal cues.
2. **Context Independence**: The words themselves carry most of the information, and there is less need for the listener to infer meaning from the context.
3. **Individualism**: There is a greater emphasis on individual expression and clarity.

### Why Brits Interpret Their Quotes with No Context:

1. **Clarity and Precision**: British communication values clarity and precision. Providing detailed context and explicitly stating information ensures that the message is understood as intended.
2. **Avoiding Ambiguity**: By being explicit, British communication aims to avoid misunderstandings that might arise from implicit or indirect messages.

Non-verbal cues are extremely important in high-context cultures, often contributing a significant portion of the communicated message. While it can be challenging to assign an exact percentage, many communication experts and studies suggest that non-verbal communication can account for approximately 60-70% of the meaning in high-context cultures.

### Breakdown of Communication in High-Context Cultures:

1. **Non-Verbal Cues (60-70%)**:
   - **Body Language**: Gestures, posture, and movement.
   - **Facial Expressions**: Smiles, frowns, eye contact.
   - **Tone of Voice**: Intonation, pitch, volume.
   - **Proxemics**: Use of personal space and physical distance.
   - **Haptics**: Touch and its meanings.
   - **Appearance**: Clothing, grooming, and general appearance.

2. **Contextual Elements (20-30%)**:
   - **Situational Context**: The environment and situation in which the communication takes place.
   - **Social Context**: The relationship between the communicators, their social status, and roles.

3. **Verbal Communication (10-20%)**:
   - **Words and Phrases**: The actual spoken or written words.
   - **Implicit Messages**: Subtext and underlying meanings that are understood without being directly stated.

### Why Non-Verbal Cues Are So Important:

- **Implicit Understanding**: High-context cultures rely on shared experiences and background to interpret messages. Non-verbal cues often convey emotions and intentions that are not explicitly stated.
- **Relationship Focus**: Building and maintaining relationships is crucial. Non-verbal communication helps express respect, empathy, and solidarity without needing words.
- **Avoiding Confrontation**: Direct verbal confrontation is often avoided. Non-verbal signals can help navigate disagreements and conflicts subtly.

### Conclusion

In high-context cultures, non-verbal cues play a dominant role in communication, contributing around 60-70% of the meaning. This high reliance on non-verbal elements underscores the importance of being attuned to body language, facial expressions, tone, and other non-verbal signals to fully understand and participate effectively in communication within these cultures.

I hope this helps.

Yet more laughable shite by you on this subject.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 05:57:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:36:19 pm
Yep agree and in that instance we should not criticise anyone when they are being racist. Just let racists be racist, because you know our country aint that great.

I understand racism should be called out. But there was arguments about how bad argentina is especially and it came across a bit as they are terrible and we are better. Anyway  i agree racism is bad across the board
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 06:03:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:36:52 pm
Yet more laughable shite by you on this subject.
More laughable shite from you too as well as your post has added nothing of value.

The last I will say on it is that if there's a cultural difference one wasn't aware of, there are two options:
1. Be humble, open-minded and learn.
2. Be arrogant and continue assuming your opinion/viewpoint/lens is the best/only way. Especially, if you don't even speak the language to start with and someone who does explains why the letter of his words are less important than context.

The ones that are open-minded will have learnt something new. The closed-minded ones will still remain closed minded anyway. It's not my job to convince the closed-minded ones. I have just provided more context and references for those interested in knowing more about it. That's it.

:D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:31:23 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,284
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 06:18:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:03:21 pm
More laughable shite from you too as well as your post has added nothing of value.

The last I will say on it is that if there's cultural difference one wasn't aware of, there are two options:
1. Be humble, open-minded and learn.
2. Be arrogant and continue assuming our opinion/viewpoint/lens is the best/only way.

The ones that are open-minded will have learnt something new. The closed-minded ones will still remain closed minded anyway.

:D

How long before Mac Allister learns that its not acceptable to be racist here? Or do we let him off because his country believes we are all sensitive wallflowers here ? Unlike his country of course which is so sure of itself that its elected a right wing maniac.

Maybe he should learn culture on this side?
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 06:29:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:18:46 pm
How long before Mac Allister learns that its not acceptable to be racist here? Or do we let him off because his country believes we are all sensitive wallflowers here ? Unlike his country of course which is so sure of itself that its elected a right wing maniac.

Maybe he should learn culture on this side?

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says hello
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,284
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 06:37:06 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:29:33 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says hello

Yes but need authoritarian ring wingers, because we are soft and sensitive here. But the Argentinians are much tougher stock are they not? But the dickheads there still voted one in.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 06:42:18 pm »
I don't really understand your point 55% vote for Milei so doesn't mean all Argentinans wanted him.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 06:51:38 pm »
Politics are completely irrelevant to this thread and will derail it again. Moving on from Mac, I can only speak on my experience and I don't see it as a racist country.

They are really warm and Argentinians helped me a lot in learning Spanish so tarring everyone with the same brush is the type of logic that has been used here in the last few pages.

Again, it's not relevant to the thread but in the wake of the Southport attack, there was a lot of racism (online and during the protest) so it's incredibly simple to adopt a "we're better than them" or "we're clean, they are not" mentality.

The thread is an absolute car crash and I apologise to any non-racist (most are according to people that
have never been there and can't speak the language to get information first hand) LFC fan from Argentina that has read this crap.

That's the only thing I'll say on politics to avoid derailing another thread like some like to do.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 07:00:16 pm »
I like Argentinans people too
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,284
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:42:18 pm
I don't really understand your point 55% vote for Milei so doesn't mean all Argentinans wanted him.

And 45% voted for Boris so i guess its 1-0 to the sensitive c*nts.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,284
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 07:17:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:51:38 pm
Politics are completely irrelevant to this thread and will derail it again. Moving on from Mac, I can only speak on my experience and I don't see it as a racist country.

They are really warm and Argentinians helped me a lot in learning Spanish so tarring everyone with the same brush is the type of logic that has been used here in the last few pages.

Again, it's not relevant to the thread but in the wake of the Southport attack, there was a lot of racism (online and during the protest) so it's incredibly simple to adopt a "we're better than them" or "we're clean, they are not" mentality.

The thread is an absolute car crash and I apologise to any non-racist (most are according to people that
have never been there and can't speak the language to get information first hand) LFC fan from Argentina that has read this crap.

That's the only thing I'll say on politics to avoid derailing another thread like some like to do.

This wasnt about the Argentinians, i dont really care about them. This was about Mac Allister and his issues.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 