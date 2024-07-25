« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 242541 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,023
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2840 on: July 25, 2024, 04:06:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July 25, 2024, 03:35:54 pm
Has he endorsed Trump yet? :D
Less than an ear left to do it...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,249
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2841 on: July 25, 2024, 06:44:24 pm »
Indeed. Ear today, gone tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,053
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2842 on: July 25, 2024, 08:39:57 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on July 25, 2024, 11:19:15 am
And he replied 'who the fuck threw that'
:lmao
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,632
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2843 on: July 25, 2024, 11:28:24 pm »
Reading the posts on here, it seems that the overwhelming impression and concensus is that what Macca said/done means him staying here is no longer tenable or acceptable.

That being the case, there can be only two possible outcomes: Sell him or terminate his contract.

The Argentinians are copping hell in the Olympic football (and rugby 7's from what I've been hearing), so it certainly appears that the backlash has really hit home and has elicited a strong response from the public, so a stance needs to be made. Racism or any form of abuse of another person has no place to play in any walk of life. That is non-negotiable, so an apology from Macca for supporting Enzo will clearly not suffice. We've already seen there will be nothing of the sort from the Argentinian FA or government, so what should happen here? No other option exists: We must get rid as soon as possible. (same with Chelsea and the individual involved that they employ)

Speaking as a Liverpool fan, I can't see any other way around this, but for this to make ANY difference at all however, this needs to be the same with all the other Argentinian players at clubs throughout Europe being sacked off as well. Enough is enough. Fuck apologising - they're just words. Actions are what's needed here. 

Time to make the stance and take a zero tolerance approach to them all. We should lead the way and get shot of him now. I just can't see any other way forward.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2844 on: July 26, 2024, 12:13:28 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on July 25, 2024, 11:28:24 pm
Reading the posts on here, it seems that the overwhelming impression and concensus is that what Macca said/done means him staying here is no longer tenable or acceptable.

That being the case, there can be only two possible outcomes: Sell him or terminate his contract.

The Argentinians are copping hell in the Olympic football (and rugby 7's from what I've been hearing), so it certainly appears that the backlash has really hit home and has elicited a strong response from the public, so a stance needs to be made. Racism or any form of abuse of another person has no place to play in any walk of life. That is non-negotiable, so an apology from Macca for supporting Enzo will clearly not suffice. We've already seen there will be nothing of the sort from the Argentinian FA or government, so what should happen here? No other option exists: We must get rid as soon as possible. (same with Chelsea and the individual involved that they employ)

Speaking as a Liverpool fan, I can't see any other way around this, but for this to make ANY difference at all however, this needs to be the same with all the other Argentinian players at clubs throughout Europe being sacked off as well. Enough is enough. Fuck apologising - they're just words. Actions are what's needed here. 

Time to make the stance and take a zero tolerance approach to them all. We should lead the way and get shot of him now. I just can't see any other way forward.

🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2845 on: July 26, 2024, 12:17:36 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on July 25, 2024, 11:28:24 pm
Reading the posts on here, it seems that the overwhelming impression and concensus is that what Macca said/done means him staying here is no longer tenable or acceptable.

That being the case, there can be only two possible outcomes: Sell him or terminate his contract.

The Argentinians are copping hell in the Olympic football (and rugby 7's from what I've been hearing), so it certainly appears that the backlash has really hit home and has elicited a strong response from the public, so a stance needs to be made. Racism or any form of abuse of another person has no place to play in any walk of life. That is non-negotiable, so an apology from Macca for supporting Enzo will clearly not suffice. We've already seen there will be nothing of the sort from the Argentinian FA or government, so what should happen here? No other option exists: We must get rid as soon as possible. (same with Chelsea and the individual involved that they employ)

Speaking as a Liverpool fan, I can't see any other way around this, but for this to make ANY difference at all however, this needs to be the same with all the other Argentinian players at clubs throughout Europe being sacked off as well. Enough is enough. Fuck apologising - they're just words. Actions are what's needed here. 

Time to make the stance and take a zero tolerance approach to them all. We should lead the way and get shot of him now. I just can't see any other way forward.

Are you on the ale? Giving away our best midfielder is not the way to go.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2846 on: July 26, 2024, 03:22:26 pm »
It's hardly like Mac Allister gave a full-throated endorsement or backing to Enzo and his other teamates. He's basically given a statement trying to fudge the issue. What he said was very ill-advised to be sure, and clearly he doesn't really understand (or else doesn't want to understand) where the offence has come from. He was far better off just keeping his mouth shut if he didn't have anything constructive to say.

But you really think we should be sacking MacAllister for something he did not even partake in? Mad
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,632
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2847 on: July 26, 2024, 07:02:23 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on July 26, 2024, 12:17:36 am
Are you on the ale? Giving away our best midfielder is not the way to go.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July 26, 2024, 03:22:26 pm
It's hardly like Mac Allister gave a full-throated endorsement or backing to Enzo and his other teamates. He's basically given a statement trying to fudge the issue. What he said was very ill-advised to be sure, and clearly he doesn't really understand (or else doesn't want to understand) where the offence has come from. He was far better off just keeping his mouth shut if he didn't have anything constructive to say.

But you really think we should be sacking MacAllister for something he did not even partake in? Mad
You both are totally missing the point: The key to this is my opening sentence of my post - Its not me advocating getting rid, but given the backlash and vitriol aimed at him and indeed anything Argentinian right now that is.

Counter question: How do YOU both see this panning out given what's been said about him in here and in other places??? I would advise taking a look at some of the replies in this thread and indeed other forums understand the sheer depth of feeling before replying.

Why did I come to the conclusion that what was said leads me to believe that he should be sold or terminated? Well, in saying what he did - ill-advised or whatever you care to tag it as being - he defended a team mate who was caught (along with a bunch of others) doing something that is utterly unacceptable and contrary to a lot of peoples - and indeed Liverpool Football Clubs - core values and in doing so, it has caused a LOT of people true distress and anger. This is his OWN fans saying this - not someone from another club trying to make mischief or cause issues within the fanbase.

Whether he was involved in it nor not is irrespective. In the eyes of many, he's very clearly destroyed every bit of goodwill and support he had here.

So, as I said: You tell the ones who have been far more affected by this than you or myself how this can end amicably with him still at the club??
« Last Edit: July 26, 2024, 07:04:31 pm by Kennys from heaven »
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2848 on: July 26, 2024, 07:28:55 pm »
If he scores a couple of long rangers.

This will blow over and be forgotten about within months. He is still a twat mind.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2849 on: July 26, 2024, 09:43:28 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on July 24, 2024, 11:39:46 pm
Are posters still going on about MacAlister's involvement in this?
Quote from: MH41 on July 25, 2024, 10:54:02 am
And I look forward to the day when a Catholic can become monarch. 

The decision by the British government to allow their monarch to marry a Catholic in 2013 was only 400 years or so long in the making, but the monarch cannot be a Catholic.

Will posters please stop generalising about countries.
;D sorry, this is objectively hilarious!
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,044
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2850 on: July 26, 2024, 11:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on July 26, 2024, 07:02:23 pm
Whether he was involved in it nor not is irrespective. In the eyes of many, he's very clearly destroyed every bit of goodwill and support he had here.

So, as I said: You tell the ones who have been far more affected by this than you or myself how this can end amicably with him still at the club??
Not sure where you're going with this, and I'll assume you are genuinely asking the question rather than whipping ip mischief but whilst most of the posters have conveyed their disgust at the song, the weak and ignorant defence from Macca and their govt I have not seen anyone talking about kicking him out of the club.

Like I said in a previous post, this is an opportunity for real education, not just retribution. There should be punishment for the Argentina and Enzo but it'll still will be proportionate and to be honest Im not so interested in them (apart from my contempt for their views).

Macca will be welcomed back no problem but he will need to be shown exactly why the song was wrong else he will never understand the reaction. If he doesn't then maybe there will be a problem.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,566
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2851 on: Yesterday at 12:02:00 am »
If I was a Man U fan, and Liverpool sacked Mac for a clumsily worded defence of his countrymen, I know exactly what I'd be doing next (or at least second, after shagging my sis)
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2852 on: Yesterday at 01:28:42 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:02:00 am
If I was a Man U fan, and Liverpool sacked Mac for a clumsily worded defence of his countrymen, I know exactly what I'd be doing next (or at least second, after shagging my sis)

 ;D ;D

Anyways Mac is not going anywhere and he will be massive for us next season. He can still be a twat mind.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2853 on: Yesterday at 02:54:15 am »
Nobody wants rid do they ?

Mad if so, be different if he was front and centre like those Plastic c*nts down the road.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 03:19:28 am »
Madness lol.

While we're at it, might as well get rid of the Bolsonaro supporter too.

And we could have even gone full throated: just dissolve Liverpool Football Club after the Suarez incident.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,034
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2855 on: Yesterday at 07:20:58 am »
Are the quotes from Mac legitimate?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2856 on: Yesterday at 03:28:15 pm »
Not to much outrage from me for what he said there.Some lads sung a inappropriate song,think we've all done something similar at some point no? Anyways is he back for any of the other Yankside games?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2857 on: Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:28:15 pm
Not to much outrage from me for what he said there.Some lads sung a inappropriate song,think we've all done something similar at some point no? Anyways is he back for any of the other Yankside games?

Doubt it, guess he could travel and then come back with the squad.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 04:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:20:58 am
Are the quotes from Mac legitimate?

Yes but they're pretty much in line with what they've all said, like they were given a script.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,103
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 08:14:34 pm »
Mac's comments are stupid and shitty, but just about forgivable. He didn't partake in the chanting and didn't really defend the chant, either, and I know he's in a tough spot in terms of not pissing off people back home. But the "it was just in a mocking tone" and "you have to be careful what you say here" stuff is garbage. He needs to have a sit-down with Konate, who can tell him exactly how that chant was damaging.

That, more than anything, is the issue - it's not about being from a 'poor' country, it's about being from a non-diverse area, however national, regional, or local. Especially one where there either isn't a huge history of racism, or there aren't many people around who have been affected by a history of racism. When you've never had any interaction with someone who's suffered because of racist behavior, especially 'just speech,' you tend to look at condemnations of it as overreaction. Most people aren't complete assholes, and when they meet someone who can articulate the problem from firsthand perspective, they'll change their tune.

One of my most awkward moments working at an ESL school happened when an (coincidentally) Argentinian student referred, genuinely innocently, to a Korean student in the same class by making 'asian eyes.' I obviously had to pull him up on it, and he truly had no idea what was wrong with the gesture. On top of that, the Korean student didn't either, because it was his first time out of the country and, unsurprisingly, he'd never been made fun of for being asian. That wasn't an awkward conversation at all.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,632
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 01:49:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:54:15 am
Nobody wants rid do they ?

Mad if so, be different if he was front and centre like those Plastic c*nts down the road.
Here's where I'm totally confused:

A LOT of fans and others either believe that he's a racist and homo/transphobic (I don't believe that for one moment by the way) or if they don't believe he himself is a racist homo/transphobe, then they he supports a racist homo/transphobe. (This is where I believe he's also not that, but exceptionally ill-advised and stupid)

That is seen as (rightly) unacceptable to their beliefs and indeed is totally contrary to the clubs values as well. As others have mentioned, a mere apology is just a box ticking exercise and ultimately will mean nothing - he has that stigma now and that won't go away. So again, how can he stay here?!?! It's one thing or the other.

Surely no-one who called him out and condemned him the way that has happened in here and elsewhere wants him to stay?!?! The comments on here have been unequivocable in condemning him and others from Argentina. Like I said, look at the Olympics and the rugby 7's. Argentina have been abused every time they've turned up. I suspect the same will happen from now on it. Fine - let them know what they done is unacceptable (same with the stance on the Middle East by the way)

The comments towards him surely utterly preclude the acceptance of any mere apology? There is no way on this Earth that this will be forgetten by those who have been deeply hurt by it. My comments on him leaving were made because of that fact - how can he possibly stay and be supported as one of our own? And yes, it is that straightforward.

We have fans on here and elsewhere feeling betrayed and deeply upset by the whole episode. That's not even taking into account what Ibou thinks about it. This clubs fans - and indeed the City of Liverpool has a history of standing up for what they feel is right. It's a wildly imperfect World which despite our desires and wants to the contrary, we'll never change. That does not mean we should abandon all hope or desire and want to do so - that's our choice and that must never change. People think and behave differently and always will. They will say and do things that we find massively distasteful. You either accept that even though they have thoughts contrary to you and that they think/act differently or you work to remove that from your life. Him staying here will fester and create more toxicity. Who needs that in their life?!?!

There's enough hostility and animosity in life already. Far too many people get hurt physically and emotionally as it is. Everywhere I go I read of the shite things in life and people doing things to others that I find abhorrent. The World is a cesspit sometimes, but football used to be one thing where you could escape, but now even that is a microcosm of life and more than a mere sport. It's also a different planet enitrely from where me and you live. People do and say very stupid things. Some hurtful and seemingly malicious and that makes people react in kind.

I truly despair reading some of the comments on here, so I choose to stop reading them, but its hard when you see so much shite flying around to not react. I'm not the sort of person that believes Macca is a racist, or whatever, but there are plenty here and out there that do and the fact that this is bringing the club I support into disrepute and causing more animosity amongst us.

The trivialisation of it does not make things better either. Anyway, I'm personally gutted that this has gone the way it has.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,109
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 02:00:55 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 01:49:04 am
Here's where I'm totally confused:

A LOT of fans and others either believe that he's a racist and homo/transphobic (I don't believe that for one moment by the way) or if they don't believe he himself is a racist homo/transphobe, then they he supports a racist homo/transphobe. (This is where I believe he's also not that, but exceptionally ill-advised and stupid)

That is seen as (rightly) unacceptable to their beliefs and indeed is totally contrary to the clubs values as well. As others have mentioned, a mere apology is just a box ticking exercise and ultimately will mean nothing - he has that stigma now and that won't go away. So again, how can he stay here?!?! It's one thing or the other.

Surely no-one who called him out and condemned him the way that has happened in here and elsewhere wants him to stay?!?! The comments on here have been unequivocable in condemning him and others from Argentina. Like I said, look at the Olympics and the rugby 7's. Argentina have been abused every time they've turned up. I suspect the same will happen from now on it. Fine - let them know what they done is unacceptable (same with the stance on the Middle East by the way)

The comments towards him surely utterly preclude the acceptance of any mere apology? There is no way on this Earth that this will be forgetten by those who have been deeply hurt by it. My comments on him leaving were made because of that fact - how can he possibly stay and be supported as one of our own? And yes, it is that straightforward.

We have fans on here and elsewhere feeling betrayed and deeply upset by the whole episode. That's not even taking into account what Ibou thinks about it. This clubs fans - and indeed the City of Liverpool has a history of standing up for what they feel is right. It's a wildly imperfect World which despite our desires and wants to the contrary, we'll never change. That does not mean we should abandon all hope or desire and want to do so - that's our choice and that must never change. People think and behave differently and always will. They will say and do things that we find massively distasteful. You either accept that even though they have thoughts contrary to you and that they think/act differently or you work to remove that from your life. Him staying here will fester and create more toxicity. Who needs that in their life?!?!

There's enough hostility and animosity in life already. Far too many people get hurt physically and emotionally as it is. Everywhere I go I read of the shite things in life and people doing things to others that I find abhorrent. The World is a cesspit sometimes, but football used to be one thing where you could escape, but now even that is a microcosm of life and more than a mere sport. It's also a different planet enitrely from where me and you live. People do and say very stupid things. Some hurtful and seemingly malicious and that makes people react in kind.

I truly despair reading some of the comments on here, so I choose to stop reading them, but its hard when you see so much shite flying around to not react. I'm not the sort of person that believes Macca is a racist, or whatever, but there are plenty here and out there that do and the fact that this is bringing the club I support into disrepute and causing more animosity amongst us.

The trivialisation of it does not make things better either. Anyway, I'm personally gutted that this has gone the way it has.

MacAllister made an error of judgement and made stupid comments. He blamed the victims for being oversensitive instead of calling out his teammates who sang a totally inappropriate song.

That is about it for me.

Ideally, he comes out and admits his mistake and we move on. He is 25 and made some stupid hurtful comments.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,566
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 02:04:46 am »
If we don't believe he is an actual, incorrigible bigot, maybe the "simple" answer is... forgiveness?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 02:10:01 am »
I'd just like him to address it behind closed doors. It was a silly and ill thought out defence, fucking tone deaf as well.

Bet he has an amazing start to the season.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 10:20:46 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 01:49:04 am
Here's where I'm totally confused:

A LOT of fans and others either believe that he's a racist and homo/transphobic (I don't believe that for one moment by the way) or if they don't believe he himself is a racist homo/transphobe, then they he supports a racist homo/transphobe. (This is where I believe he's also not that, but exceptionally ill-advised and stupid)

That is seen as (rightly) unacceptable to their beliefs and indeed is totally contrary to the clubs values as well. As others have mentioned, a mere apology is just a box ticking exercise and ultimately will mean nothing - he has that stigma now and that won't go away. So again, how can he stay here?!?! It's one thing or the other.

Surely no-one who called him out and condemned him the way that has happened in here and elsewhere wants him to stay?!?! The comments on here have been unequivocable in condemning him and others from Argentina. Like I said, look at the Olympics and the rugby 7's. Argentina have been abused every time they've turned up. I suspect the same will happen from now on it. Fine - let them know what they done is unacceptable (same with the stance on the Middle East by the way)

The comments towards him surely utterly preclude the acceptance of any mere apology? There is no way on this Earth that this will be forgetten by those who have been deeply hurt by it. My comments on him leaving were made because of that fact - how can he possibly stay and be supported as one of our own? And yes, it is that straightforward.

We have fans on here and elsewhere feeling betrayed and deeply upset by the whole episode. That's not even taking into account what Ibou thinks about it. This clubs fans - and indeed the City of Liverpool has a history of standing up for what they feel is right. It's a wildly imperfect World which despite our desires and wants to the contrary, we'll never change. That does not mean we should abandon all hope or desire and want to do so - that's our choice and that must never change. People think and behave differently and always will. They will say and do things that we find massively distasteful. You either accept that even though they have thoughts contrary to you and that they think/act differently or you work to remove that from your life. Him staying here will fester and create more toxicity. Who needs that in their life?!?!

There's enough hostility and animosity in life already. Far too many people get hurt physically and emotionally as it is. Everywhere I go I read of the shite things in life and people doing things to others that I find abhorrent. The World is a cesspit sometimes, but football used to be one thing where you could escape, but now even that is a microcosm of life and more than a mere sport. It's also a different planet enitrely from where me and you live. People do and say very stupid things. Some hurtful and seemingly malicious and that makes people react in kind.

I truly despair reading some of the comments on here, so I choose to stop reading them, but its hard when you see so much shite flying around to not react. I'm not the sort of person that believes Macca is a racist, or whatever, but there are plenty here and out there that do and the fact that this is bringing the club I support into disrepute and causing more animosity amongst us.

The trivialisation of it does not make things better either. Anyway, I'm personally gutted that this has gone the way it has.

I think you have lost all sense of proportion on this subject and it would be much healthier for you to move on from it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 