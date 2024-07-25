Nobody wants rid do they ?



Mad if so, be different if he was front and centre like those Plastic c*nts down the road.



Here's where I'm totally confused:A LOT of fans and others either believe that he's a racist and homo/transphobic (I don't believe that for one moment by the way) or if they don't believe he himself is a racist homo/transphobe, then they he supports a racist homo/transphobe. (This is where I believe he's also not that, but exceptionally ill-advised and stupid)That is seen as (rightly) unacceptable to their beliefs and indeed is totally contrary to the clubs values as well. As others have mentioned, a mere apology is just a box ticking exercise and ultimately will mean nothing - he has that stigma now and that won't go away. So again, how can he stay here?!?! It's one thing or the other.Surely no-one who called him out and condemned him the way that has happened in here and elsewhere wants him to stay?!?! The comments on here have been unequivocable in condemning him and others from Argentina. Like I said, look at the Olympics and the rugby 7's. Argentina have been abused every time they've turned up. I suspect the same will happen from now on it. Fine - let them know what they done is unacceptable (same with the stance on the Middle East by the way)The comments towards him surely utterly preclude the acceptance of any mere apology? There is no way on this Earth that this will be forgetten by those who have been deeply hurt by it. My comments on him leaving were made because of that fact - how can he possibly stay and be supported as one of our own? And yes, it is that straightforward.We have fans on here and elsewhere feeling betrayed and deeply upset by the whole episode. That's not even taking into account what Ibou thinks about it. This clubs fans - and indeed the City of Liverpool has a history of standing up for what they feel is right. It's a wildly imperfect World which despite our desires and wants to the contrary, we'll never change. That does not mean we should abandon all hope or desire and want to do so - that's our choice and that must never change. People think and behave differently and always will. They will say and do things that we find massively distasteful. You either accept that even though they have thoughts contrary to you and that they think/act differently or you work to remove that from your life. Him staying here will fester and create more toxicity. Who needs that in their life?!?!There's enough hostility and animosity in life already. Far too many people get hurt physically and emotionally as it is. Everywhere I go I read of the shite things in life and people doing things to others that I find abhorrent. The World is a cesspit sometimes, but football used to be one thing where you could escape, but now even that is a microcosm of life and more than a mere sport. It's also a different planet enitrely from where me and you live. People do and say very stupid things. Some hurtful and seemingly malicious and that makes people react in kind.I truly despair reading some of the comments on here, so I choose to stop reading them, but its hard when you see so much shite flying around to not react. I'm not the sort of person that believes Macca is a racist, or whatever, but there are plenty here and out there that do and the fact that this is bringing the club I support into disrepute and causing more animosity amongst us.The trivialisation of it does not make things better either. Anyway, I'm personally gutted that this has gone the way it has.