Are posters still going on about MacAlister's involvement in this?
He was not involved in the singing of the song.
He did not use the opportunity to condemn it in the proper manner, when asked about it, but I'm struggling to understand the level of hatred here.
As I said, he wasn't involved in the singing.
It was a song, with unacceptable lyrics. But it was a song. I'm not getting into any hierarchy of wrongs, but how many of us have ever sang songs with unacceptable lyrics before, for example 'The Fairytale of New York'?
Yes the song was appalling, but Macallister was not involved, and I'm pretty sure he is not racist.
Right now, despite the positive advances to eradicate racism, homophobia, bigotry etc we are still seeing acts/events happening on a daily basis in GB and NI- refugees not welcome, people of other nationalities, religion, sexualities being treated differently, people being forced to leave their houses. These are actions, actions that affect people's lives, not (appalling) words. Do we need to be educated?
I understand that I might be in the minority here. My intention is not to offend anyone, but I'm struggling to understand the level of hatred here for one of our players. He was not involved. His response was not strong enough, but who are we to judge anyone?