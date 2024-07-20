« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 237499 times)

Quote from: Crouch Potato on July 19, 2024, 01:29:49 am
Exactly. That's what i was hinting at when i said they had never had a black player, imagine a whole country hardly having any black people, when so many other South American countries have large black populations.

I've lived in Colombia and in Argentina. There many black people in Colombia, but are rare in Argentina. Colombia also has lots and lots of mixed race people with mixed African/Spanish/Aboriginal roots.

In Colombia my friends would say that "Argentinian nationality is rooted in boats" ... Meaning it is a European colony and not really South Americans.

Argentina are also labelled "the France of South America" because of their feelings of self-importance, cultural superiority and national pride.

So I am not surprised by the reaction of Argentina to this incident. The indignation,  delusion of being above racism and circling the wagons are not a surprise. Heck, the sports minister suggested that Messi should apologize immediately after the announcement and was promptly fired by Argentina's "libertarian" hairball of a president

I hope that when Argentinian athletes get booed at events it may penetrate their national defensiveness. The dismissed sports minister shows that there are some Argentinians that see the impact of this in a world outside of Argentina's borders.
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on July 21, 2024, 02:02:23 pm
While I strongly disagree with Alexis Macallister I always feel uncomfortable when citizens of wealthier nations tell citizens of poorer nations how to behave. It comes across as historically illiterate. At a similar level of economic development as Argentina is today, I doubt England's attitudes were as enlightened as in 2024. Poorer nations have a stronger sense of in-group bias which often comes out in ugly xenophobic ways but may not be truly as malevolent as portrayed. Hence, the defensiveness on display.

That is a bit arrogant, no? Poor little Argentina with a population of Western European immigrants can't be expected to follow Western European norms of conduct and civility? Are they too backwards and mentally challenged? That will be news to them.

Also, Argentina was one of the richest countries in the world per capita for much of its history. Its economy was weakened by the Panama canal construction, the destruction of 2 world wars, and an upper class that was out to protect themselves at all costs. The current state of the economy has nothing to do with expected standards of civility and global standards.

Enzo Fernandez, Alexi and others have no issues working and living in England, Europe and North America. They gladly accept being paid in pounds, euros or dollars...but Western civilizations norms are beyond them?
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on July 21, 2024, 02:02:23 pm
While I strongly disagree with Alexis Macallister I always feel uncomfortable when citizens of wealthier nations tell citizens of poorer nations how to behave. It comes across as historically illiterate. At a similar level of economic development as Argentina is today, I doubt England's attitudes were as enlightened as in 2024. Poorer nations have a stronger sense of in-group bias which often comes out in ugly xenophobic ways but may not be truly as malevolent as portrayed. Hence, the defensiveness on display.


Sounds like you need to read up on a bit of Argie history.
Remarkably tone deaf from MacAllister having Konate as a teammate as well

Fucking incredibly disappointed in him
Fucking hell even he has turned out a tit too then.
Shithouse.
The Suarez incident is irrelevant to this, think we can all agree that we couldve all (the club and us fans) handled it better and it was 13 years ago so I'd like to think the standards of whats acceptable has progressed.

Macca has to be pulled up on this - he is simply being an apologist for racist behavior. I couldn't give a fuck whether Enzo is a racist or not - what he and the others sang was racist and it has to be called as such. Unless the players, the team and the govt recognise that fact then any apology is meaningless - its an apology for getting caught rather than an apology because they realise this was wrong.

The fact it was sung by a team whose claim to nationality only stretches back a few generations it shows a lack of self awareness but does highlight their view that they are superior to people of colour.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July 22, 2024, 01:55:01 pm
.

The fact it was sung by a team whose claim to nationality only stretches back a few generations it shows a lack of self awareness but does highlight their view that they are superior to people of colour.

They've had over 100yrs to get rid of section 25, more needs to be said about that, shame the whole lot of them until they write it out of history.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 22, 2024, 05:29:11 pm
They've had over 100yrs to get rid of section 25, more needs to be said about that, shame the whole lot of them until they write it out of history.
Think this is an opportunity to educate them and make them realise their atitude and their constitution is all wrong. Failing that just call them Spanish/Italian/Irish/etc and stop referring to them as Argentinians.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:29:59 am
It's a delicate balancing act, on the one hand I don't think it's our place to preach to Argentina how they should view other races or what should be in their constitution, but on the other hand I am always calling out Saudi Arabia or UAE for their treatment of women, homosexuals and immigrant workers, or [redacted] for their treatment of [redacted]. I guess the dividing line is somewhere between attitudes and direct, tangible harm, but of course that line is blurred.

As for Mac Allister, I consider his words more a badly misjudged defence of his friends and country, where he would have been best advised to keep quiet or offer bland statements of inclusiveness. I think the best thing is for someone at the club to have a quiet word reminding him that his words reflect on the values of the club and that what he considers over sensitivity may be sincere hurt to others. I don't see any malice in his words and I'd be surprised if Ibou or others would sour on him.


Logic like that prolonged apartheid in South Africa.

Association Football is a global game. These Argentine players are playing with teammates from every race and creed. They need to adapt.

The thing that set this off were Enzo's teammates and their disgust. Real people with a real problem with their teammate. This wasn't created out of thin air.

This might be the most ridiculous thing ive seen posted on this entire forum and that takes some fucking doing.

Snowflake and offended by everything dont have a place in the conversation given the actual situation being discussed. No the world isnt fair but then how far does that stretch since it could be applied to absolutely fucking everything.

Racism has no place ANYWHERE. Theres no reason for it, no excuse and it should be met with zero tolerance at all times. I was born here, have ALWAYS lived here and have suffered more racism than I care to remember, hell when England lost to Portugal I was held at knifepoint by a group of men and had every racial slur you could think of for a black person hurled at me while being told they were going to slit my throat, my crime he could be portugese, I was a teenager.

I can educate whoever the fuck I want to do all I can to prevent shit like this from happening and stop people being subjected to this horrid stuff. Ive witnessed a school girl freeze, on the verge of tears because some guys decided to shout out that I was a dirty n*gger as they drove past in a van. I had to walk the girl down the road and wait for her dad to collect her when that originally wasnt the plan, she was walking home. This shit has no place in society and calling it out isnt the problem, the fucking racism is

Its funny, just the other day I was saying ive never got pissed off by something on here cant claim that anymore. The fucking cheek of you. This isnt some our nation is suprerior shit, its calling out bullshit
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:11:51 am
This might be the most ridiculous thing ive seen posted on this entire forum and that takes some fucking doing.

Snowflake and offended by everything dont have a place in the conversation given the actual situation being discussed. No the world isnt fair but then how far does that stretch since it could be applied to absolutely fucking everything.

Racism has no place ANYWHERE. Theres no reason for it, no excuse and it should be met with zero tolerance at all times. I was born here, have ALWAYS lived here and have suffered more racism than I care to remember, hell when England lost to Portugal I was held at knifepoint by a group of men and had every racial slur you could think of for a black person hurled at me while being told they were going to slit my throat, my crime he could be portugese, I was a teenager.

I can educate whoever the fuck I want to do all I can to prevent shit like this from happening and stop people being subjected to this horrid stuff. Ive witnessed a school girl freeze, on the verge of tears because some guys decided to shout out that I was a dirty n*gger as they drove past in a van. I had to walk the girl down the road and wait for her dad to collect her when that originally wasnt the plan, she was walking home. This shit has no place in society and calling it out isnt the problem, the fucking racism is

Its funny, just the other day I was saying ive never got pissed off by something on here cant claim that anymore. The fucking cheek of you. This isnt some our nation is suprerior shit, its calling out bullshit

Great post mate.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:11:51 am
This might be the most ridiculous thing ive seen posted on this entire forum and that takes some fucking doing.

Snowflake and offended by everything dont have a place in the conversation given the actual situation being discussed. No the world isnt fair but then how far does that stretch since it could be applied to absolutely fucking everything.

Racism has no place ANYWHERE. Theres no reason for it, no excuse and it should be met with zero tolerance at all times. I was born here, have ALWAYS lived here and have suffered more racism than I care to remember, hell when England lost to Portugal I was held at knifepoint by a group of men and had every racial slur you could think of for a black person hurled at me while being told they were going to slit my throat, my crime he could be portugese, I was a teenager.

I can educate whoever the fuck I want to do all I can to prevent shit like this from happening and stop people being subjected to this horrid stuff. Ive witnessed a school girl freeze, on the verge of tears because some guys decided to shout out that I was a dirty n*gger as they drove past in a van. I had to walk the girl down the road and wait for her dad to collect her when that originally wasnt the plan, she was walking home. This shit has no place in society and calling it out isnt the problem, the fucking racism is

Its funny, just the other day I was saying ive never got pissed off by something on here cant claim that anymore. The fucking cheek of you. This isnt some our nation is suprerior shit, its calling out bullshit

Good post
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:19:28 am
It is 2024.


And we are talking about highly paid footballers that are seen by kids selling Big Macs to Calvin Klein, but they can't be expected to show some human decency and class?


Why is Calvin Klein buying Big Macs off footballers. Why doesnt he just go to McNasty's like the rest of us?
Quote from: Garlicbread on July 18, 2024, 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."


Well, this ain't good. I'd like to think our players would take a stance against racism rather than call those who find it offensive "sensitive".
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:39:58 pm

Well, this ain't good. I'd like to think our players would take a stance against racism rather than call those who find it offensive "sensitive".

I personally am also less forgiving around the supposed lack of education. Mac Allister has played in Europe for a decent amount of time, he knows for a fact that racism is fully wrong here and thats born out in those sensitive comments. Therefore I can't really get on board with the idea that this is a chance to educate him, because he clearly knows everything. Putting him through an education for this would just be the ultimate box ticking exercise. It would be basically us telling him just don't express your beliefs again in public whilst you remain at this club.

At the same time, I have always questioned what role the beliefs of a player should play in recruiting, retaining and supporting such players.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:51:31 pm
Mac Allister has played in Europe for a decent amount of time, he knows for a fact that racism is fully wrong here and thats born out in those sensitive comments. Therefore I can't really get on board with the idea that this is a chance to educate him, because he clearly knows everything. Putting him through an education for this would just be the ultimate box ticking exercise. It would be basically us telling him just don't express your beliefs again in public whilst you remain at this club.
Agreed, if all you are going do to 'educate' people is tell them its wrong and don't do it again then it will never work. Real education is putting them in someone else's shoes - what a typical non-white person can go through during their life, sometimes on a daily basis. Show them the microagressions they can face. Often its the least privileged that suffer the most rather than more successful people.
In this example ask them how they would feel if someone questioned their claim to nationality? You can be a national or a country and still be proud of your heritage.

This can also apply to any minority - religious, LGBTQ+, etc. Often people are unaware that the things they say or do hurt others and most of us are guilty of that at times.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:51:31 pm
I personally am also less forgiving around the supposed lack of education. Mac Allister has played in Europe for a decent amount of time, he knows for a fact that racism is fully wrong here and thats born out in those sensitive comments. Therefore I can't really get on board with the idea that this is a chance to educate him, because he clearly knows everything. Putting him through an education for this would just be the ultimate box ticking exercise. It would be basically us telling him just don't express your beliefs again in public whilst you remain at this club.

At the same time, I have always questioned what role the beliefs of a player should play in recruiting, retaining and supporting such players.

You may be right about it being a box-ticking exercise. However, I have done anti-racism courses through work when people have genuinely been affected when confronted with the effects of racism. It sounds trite but a lot of people live in a bubble and somehow don't see the consequences of their actions.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:27:02 pm
You may be right about it being a box-ticking exercise. However, I have done anti-racism courses through work when people have genuinely been affected when confronted with the effects of racism. It sounds trite but a lot of people live in a bubble and somehow don't see the consequences of their actions.

I get that and if he was new to this country or if he just felt that he didnt think the words were that bad then thats different, you have to educate him. However its the fact that he has been here a while and specifically says its an issue here because we are more ‘sensitive’.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:27:02 pm
You may be right about it being a box-ticking exercise. However, I have done anti-racism courses through work when people have genuinely been affected when confronted with the effects of racism. It sounds trite but a lot of people live in a bubble and somehow don't see the consequences of their actions.


I'm sure that his Club Captain will explain it to him. I'd make him apologise to each and every squad, all the way down to the pre-academy kids.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:33:55 pm
I get that and if he was new to this country or if he just felt that he didnt think the words were that bad then thats different, you have to educate him. However its the fact that he has been here a while and specifically says its an issue here because we are more sensitive.

I see what you're trying to say but frankly it's not the way it works. 'You've been here long enough to know better' will not trump taking up the opportunity to educate someone on why what he's saying is wrong, what he's supporting is wrong and what his teammates did was wrong.

It goes way beyond just sitting him down and talking briefly and you also look to afford people the opportunity to change. There are people who have been here a lot longer than MacAllister who have been educated and changed their stance on racism.

Educating someone further on an issue as huge as racism is only a box ticking exercise if you make it one! It's not about the club or the clubs image, that's the wrong way for it to be looked at.

People can easily get caught up strictly looking through the lens of their own life and experience and breaking things down to 'life is what you make it' ignoring obstacles others face and differences between numerous people throughout life.

I'd be pretty disgusted if the club took the approach of, he's been here long enough so we're just gonna bury our heads in the sand. What exactly provides a platform to show 'he clearly knows everything'?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:11:51 am
This might be the most ridiculous thing ive seen posted on this entire forum and that takes some fucking doing.

Snowflake and offended by everything dont have a place in the conversation given the actual situation being discussed. No the world isnt fair but then how far does that stretch since it could be applied to absolutely fucking everything.

Racism has no place ANYWHERE. Theres no reason for it, no excuse and it should be met with zero tolerance at all times. I was born here, have ALWAYS lived here and have suffered more racism than I care to remember, hell when England lost to Portugal I was held at knifepoint by a group of men and had every racial slur you could think of for a black person hurled at me while being told they were going to slit my throat, my crime he could be portugese, I was a teenager.

I can educate whoever the fuck I want to do all I can to prevent shit like this from happening and stop people being subjected to this horrid stuff. Ive witnessed a school girl freeze, on the verge of tears because some guys decided to shout out that I was a dirty n*gger as they drove past in a van. I had to walk the girl down the road and wait for her dad to collect her when that originally wasnt the plan, she was walking home. This shit has no place in society and calling it out isnt the problem, the fucking racism is

Its funny, just the other day I was saying ive never got pissed off by something on here cant claim that anymore. The fucking cheek of you. This isnt some our nation is suprerior shit, its calling out bullshit
Great post mate!
Are posters still going on about MacAlister's involvement in this?
He was not involved in the singing of the song.
He did not use the opportunity to condemn it in the proper manner, when asked about it, but I'm struggling to understand the level of hatred here.
As I said, he wasn't involved in the singing.
It was a song, with unacceptable lyrics. But it was a song. I'm not getting into any hierarchy of wrongs, but how many of us have ever sang songs with unacceptable lyrics before, for example 'The Fairytale of New York'?
Yes the song was appalling, but Macallister was not involved, and I'm pretty sure he is not racist.
Right now, despite the positive advances to eradicate racism, homophobia, bigotry etc we are still seeing acts/events happening on a daily basis in GB and NI- refugees not welcome, people of other nationalities, religion, sexualities being treated differently, people being forced to leave their houses. These are actions, actions that affect people's lives, not (appalling) words. Do we need to be educated?
I understand that I might be in the minority here. My intention is not to offend anyone, but I'm struggling to understand the level of hatred here for one of our players. He was not involved. His response was not strong enough, but who are we to judge anyone?
