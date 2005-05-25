I've never said I was cool with anything, so I'm not sure what's with the "also" part. You guys are basically so angry that anyone who isn't saying the same thing that you're saying is considered having the complete opposite opinion.



Hence I said things dont have to be binary.



My point is Mac was trying to defend his teammate, which is a very common thing - that our club literally fucking did the same thing in the past. That doesn't mean he's defending racism.



That's part of the story certainly. And in some ways it's a careful defence rather than a fulminating one. I see his difficulty too. He's appealing to two different worlds - Argentina where racism is not talked about much it seems, and Britain and Europe where it certainly is. What we might have hoped for, which is an unequivocal criticism of his racist teammates, did not happen. To do that is a little difficult for him - they are his teammates after all, and the President of his country has just doubled down too and said basically that Argentina should be proud to be racist. This is not a context which helps him and he'd have done better to say nothing than say what he did.The problem is Argentina, not Mac Allister as such. The country is backward and uncivilised when it comes to stuff like racism and homophobia. They delude themselves that there is no racial discrimination in their own country- which is madness. By the same token they consider any nation which does talk about it to be riddled with racism from top to bottom and therefore also - in Macca's own words - "(over)sensitive". They also seem to suffer from a kind of chip on the shoulder. Being asked not to be racist by European nations in particular is seen as "colonial interference" and the imposition of "western values" rather than what is - a plea for universal norms about politeness and equality.The conversation needs to be much bigger than just Mac Alllister or indeed the racist footballers who sang the song. It should be about Argentinian football (or even Argentina full stop) accounting for some of its ancient silences and addressing some of its own neuroses and phobias. They could all benefit from that. And, at the very least, the black footballers who play with and against them would definitely benefit from that.