Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 01:48:03 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:11:56 am
I've never said I was cool with anything, so I'm not sure what's with the "also" part. You guys are basically so angry that anyone who isn't saying the same thing that you're saying is considered having the complete opposite opinion.

Hence I said things dont have to be binary.

My point is Mac was trying to defend his teammate, which is a very common thing - that our club literally fucking did the same thing in the past. That doesn't mean he's defending racism.

maybe stop with the whataboutery.

Discuss this, not something completely different from 13 years ago.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 01:59:35 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:10:40 am
Again whataboutery.

Liverpool and it's players rightly or wrongly defended Suarez because we though he wasn't a racist. He denied being a racist and even the judgement stated he wasn't a racist.

That is completely different to the reaction to the Enzo video. Enzo, Macca and the Argentinian authorities are basically admitting the allegation but somehow pretending it is not racist. They are doing what racists do which is trying to blame the people trying to hold them to account for being oversensitive.

People have spent decades fighting racism. Now is not the time to listen to the right-wing Neanderthals looking to brand anyone who calls them out as woke or a snowflake.

Even without the racist or homophobic connotations who in their right mind celebrates winning the Copa by looking to insult another country? It is pathetic small-time behaviour.
Are we rewriting history now? Suarez was found guilty for racial abuse by the FA. That's why he was banned for 8 games. Otherwise why was he banned ?
In fact he kind of blamed Evra for misunderstanding his use of the n word. So not as different as you claimed:
Quote
It is at this point in his witness statement, having referred to these incidents, that Mr Suárez said: "It seems to me that PE misunderstood my use of the word negro. As I have said, it was meant in a conciliatory and friendly way in the context in which I have used the word throughout my life and as set out earlier in this Statement."
Also you dont have to bring the left wing right wing stuff here to make your argument more convincing. No one is defending racism.

There's a difference between being a racist and making a racist slur, right? One can do the latter (out of stupidity for example), but not be the former. We thought it was the case with Suarez, and Macca thinks it was the case with Enzo. They both tried to defend their friend. That's what I'm trying to say and that's not whataboutism.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 02:51:09 am »
Footballers are wankers. Admire what they can do on the pitch but then leave the love there. There are obviously a few exceptions to the rule, but who knows, they may seem great but then turn into a conspiracy theorist in their 50s.

Its funny with Argentinian players too because weve had a lot in the PL and they tend to be adored by fans because of what theyre like on the pitch. But the country hates the UK and when England next face Argentina in the World Cup see what happens.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 02:57:17 am »
I feel dirty for wanting these lot to win the WC and the Copa.

Honestly not surprised by his comments too and based off of them I am confident he would have been singing alongside Enzo if on the same bus too.

I never knew just how bad racism was in Argentina. This Enzo thing has at least shown the world what these c*nts are.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 03:25:04 am »
Now, the Irish-Argentinian had his say. Let's hear what the Italian-Argentinian has to say.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 04:08:17 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:25:04 am
Now, the Irish-Argentinian had his say. Let's hear what the Italian-Argentinian has to say.



That is a fucking staggering statement. Like the complete and utter lack of awareness is actually alarming. Trying to paint those targeted by a racist chant as the bad guy and the person who made those racist comments as the victim is horrific. Like kicking someone when theyre down?? Fuck me sideways.

And the same goes for defending that behaviour or trying to justify/rationalise it. If your response to a colleague or friend making a racist comment is to make excuses for them, tell others how they should feel about it and invalidate their response, and to ultimately conclude you have to be careful as people are too sensitive these days rather than to call out or denounce the behaviour, then youre probably just a fundamentally shitty person.

But hes a footballer, so for as long as he plays well on the pitch, that behaviour will be tolerated/ignored by clubs and sadly probably a lot of fans too.

Guess our no dickheads policy isnt as stringent as once thought.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 04:12:34 am »
Lots of the responses from even our own player show how ingrained racism is there, and anyone who tries to excuse it should be ashamed of themselves. Their government even sacked their Sports Minister for suggesting that they should apologize.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 05:01:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:10:40 am
Again whataboutery.

Liverpool and it's players rightly or wrongly defended Suarez because we though he wasn't a racist. He denied being a racist and even the judgement stated he wasn't a racist.

That is completely different to the reaction to the Enzo video. Enzo, Macca and the Argentinian authorities are basically admitting the allegation but somehow pretending it is not racist. They are doing what racists do which is trying to blame the people trying to hold them to account for being oversensitive.

People have spent decades fighting racism. Now is not the time to listen to the right-wing Neanderthals looking to brand anyone who calls them out as woke or a snowflake.

Even without the racist or homophobic connotations who in their right mind celebrates winning the Copa by looking to insult another country? It is pathetic small-time behaviour.
The players & manager wore T-shirts after Suarez was found guilty, one of the most braindead things they could of done. Absolutely no thought to what any black person would think of that. Suarez admitted to using the word he was found guilty of using, the disagreement was the context it was used and the amount of times it was said. For the FA judgement to find Suarez guilty of racially abusing someone multiple times, then claim he isn't racist, is most ignorant thing in the entire report. For you to claim our response to Suarez & Argentina's response to Enzo is completely different, is nonsense. Both sides were defending a team mate, regardless of the consequences.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 06:28:14 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."

Not acceptable at all and hugely disappointing from Alexis.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allisters
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 06:38:44 am »
Poor from Macca, not a single reference to how the target of the chant feel, who are the only ones that matter here.

As someone else said, most footballers are dicks, including our own. I stopped putting them on pedestals a long time ago.

There is no room for racism ever.
Re: Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 02:22:48 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:11:56 am
I've never said I was cool with anything, so I'm not sure what's with the "also" part. You guys are basically so angry that anyone who isn't saying the same thing that you're saying is considered having the complete opposite opinion.

Hence I said things dont have to be binary.

My point is Mac was trying to defend his teammate, which is a very common thing - that our club literally fucking did the same thing in the past. That doesn't mean he's defending racism.

That's part of the story certainly. And in some ways it's a careful defence rather than a fulminating one. I see his difficulty too. He's appealing to two different worlds - Argentina where racism is not talked about much it seems, and Britain and Europe where it certainly is. What we might have hoped for, which is an unequivocal criticism of his racist teammates, did not happen. To do that is a little difficult for him - they are his teammates after all, and the President of his country has just doubled down too and said basically that Argentina should be proud to be racist. This is not a context which helps him and he'd have done better to say nothing than say what he did.

The problem is Argentina, not Mac Allister as such. The country is backward and uncivilised when it comes to stuff like racism and homophobia. They delude themselves that there is no racial discrimination in their own country because they don't talk about - which is madness. By the same token they consider any nation which does talk about it to be riddled with racism from top to bottom and therefore also - in Macca's own words - "(over)sensitive". They also seem to suffer from a kind of chip on the shoulder. Being asked not to be racist by European nations in particular is seen as "colonial interference" and the imposition of "western values" rather than what is - a plea for universal norms about politeness and equality.

The conversation needs to be much bigger than just Mac Alllister or indeed the racist footballers who sang the song. It should be about Argentinian football (or even Argentina full stop) accounting for some of its ancient silences and addressing some of its own neuroses and phobias. They could all benefit from that. And, at the very least, the black footballers who play with and against them would definitely benefit from that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 03:07:07 pm »
OK talking about the Mac Allister situation but no more going off on a tangent about Spain etc.
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm »
Comprendido
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 03:43:01 pm »
It's just...the level of ignorance is staggering, and so disappointing. Agree with Yorky's post - he'd be damned with any statement, and the best he should have done was stay out of it. The level of ignorance on social media in response to this scandal is staggering, too - just look at the comments on any major account covering the story.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 03:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:43:01 pm
It's just...the level of ignorance is staggering, and so disappointing. Agree with Yorky's post - he'd be damned with any statement, and the best he should have done was stay out of it. The level of ignorance on social media in response to this scandal is staggering, too - just look at the comments on any major account covering the story.

What did I say? It seems to have gone. Even though I never mentioned Spain.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 03:51:59 pm »
Maybe he needs some education about racism, bigotry, transphobia, and why it's not acceptable in the UK where he lives and works, and why it's not acceptable anywhere.

Also could be educated about how the racists don't get to determine what people find offensive, or how the victims should react.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 03:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:49:57 pm
What did I say? It seems to have gone. Even though I never mentioned Spain.
It was a casualty of a split off of a load of posts but I've restored it so its back somewhere :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 05:09:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:58:18 pm
It was a casualty of a split off of a load of posts but I've restored it so its back somewhere :)
Thanks John.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 06:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:10:40 am
Again whataboutery.

Liverpool and it's players rightly or wrongly defended Suarez because we though he wasn't a racist. He denied being a racist and even the judgement stated he wasn't a racist.

That is completely different to the reaction to the Enzo video. Enzo, Macca and the Argentinian authorities are basically admitting the allegation but somehow pretending it is not racist. They are doing what racists do which is trying to blame the people trying to hold them to account for being oversensitive.

People have spent decades fighting racism. Now is not the time to listen to the right-wing Neanderthals looking to brand anyone who calls them out as woke or a snowflake.

Even without the racist or homophobic connotations who in their right mind celebrates winning the Copa by looking to insult another country? It is pathetic small-time behaviour.

Have we ever had clarification over the Suarez situation?


Tim Vickery:

"The African influence is there in the gene pool. Dark-skinned people are often nicknamed 'el negro' - which carries no negative connotation."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cpe39n00ng2o

That is what Suarez called Evra wasn't it?

At the time I gave him the benefit of the doubt as he stated this was his intent, but looking back, and removing biases we naturally have to our own, he was engaged in a spat with Evra so what are the chances it was used in the way he said it was? Doesn't seem realistic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 06:32:31 pm »
That's where I find it gets tricky so Suarez obviously wanted to insult Evra. If he called him a motherfucker that's exceptable. Obviously using the n word totally isn't. What's the cut off line? I'm guessing u can't call someone  a fat fucker, or is that fine?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 06:51:25 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:32:31 pm
That's where I find it gets tricky so Suarez obviously wanted to insult Evra. If he called him a motherfucker that's exceptable. Obviously using the n word totally isn't. What's the cut off line? I'm guessing u can't call someone  a fat fucker, or is that fine?

The Suarez incident is history now but revisionism is apparent. It was Evra who initiated the exchange calling Suarez's sister a "c*nt" (he never received any sanction for this). Suarez denied that there was any racial intent in referring to Evra as "negro" and there was no factual evidence or eye or aural witness support for the allegation against him. Suarez was found 'guilty' of using racist language on the balance of probabilities. Research into the whole process of the way the inquiry was conducted reveals that a previous unfounded allegation of racial abuse by Evra was not considered, and the actual disparity in the way both he and Suarez were interviewed was highly unfair. I am not saying Suarez isn't guilty or innocent of anything, but the facts show that there was no evidence against him apart from the testimony of Evra who changed his story muliple times during the hearing. I would not wish to be found guilty of anything based on the way the Suarez inquiry was conducted.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 07:02:42 pm »
The term Suarez used requires context as mentioned. In latin America it can be used endearingly as a nickname and is not pejorative or it can be used as a noun, which then becomes derogatory. In western society, it's considered racist. Luis used it as an insult.

The chant the Argentinians were singing is definitely derogatory in intent, even there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 07:13:41 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 06:51:25 pm
The Suarez incident is history now but revisionism is apparent. It was Evra who initiated the exchange calling Suarez's sister a "c*nt" (he never received any sanction for this). Suarez denied that there was any racial intent in referring to Evra as "negro" and there was no factual evidence or eye or aural witness support for the allegation against him. Suarez was found 'guilty' of using racist language on the balance of probabilities. Research into the whole process of the way the inquiry was conducted reveals that a previous unfounded allegation of racial abuse by Evra was not considered, and the actual disparity in the way both he and Suarez were interviewed was highly unfair. I am not saying Suarez isn't guilty or innocent of anything, but the facts show that there was no evidence against him apart from the testimony of Evra who changed his story muliple times during the hearing. I would not wish to be found guilty of anything based on the way the Suarez inquiry was conducted.
A) Evra never called Suarez's sister a c*nt 
B) both Evra & Suarez were inconsistent with their version of what happened

There's a 115 page report no need the write mistruths. You sound like the argentinian footballers, telling the story from one side.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 07:46:26 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:13:41 pm
A) Evra never called Suarez's sister a c*nt 
B) both Evra & Suarez were inconsistent with their version of what happened

There's a 115 page report no need the write mistruths. You sound like the argentinian footballers, telling the story from one side.


I know you're just after a bite but

Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:01:55 am
The players & manager wore T-shirts after Suarez was found guilty, one of the most braindead things they could of done. Absolutely no thought to what any black person would think of that. Suarez admitted to using the word he was found guilty of using, the disagreement was the context it was used and the amount of times it was said. For the FA judgement to find Suarez guilty of racially abusing someone multiple times, then claim he isn't racist, is most ignorant thing in the entire report. For you to claim our response to Suarez & Argentina's response to Enzo is completely different, is nonsense. Both sides were defending a team mate, regardless of the consequences.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 08:01:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:46:26 pm

I know you're just after a bite but


I'm not after a bite, it's a serious issue. The only mistruth is that they wore the T-shirts after he was charged.
