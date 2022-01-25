Now, the Irish-Argentinian had his say. Let's hear what the Italian-Argentinian has to say.
That is a fucking staggering statement. Like the complete and utter lack of awareness is actually alarming. Trying to paint those targeted by a racist chant as the bad guy and the person who made those racist comments as the victim is horrific. Like kicking someone when theyre down?? Fuck me sideways.
And the same goes for defending that behaviour or trying to justify/rationalise it. If your response to a colleague or friend making a racist comment is to make excuses for them, tell others how they should feel about it and invalidate their response, and to ultimately conclude you have to be careful as people are too sensitive these days rather than to call out or denounce the behaviour, then youre probably just a fundamentally shitty person.
But hes a footballer, so for as long as he plays well on the pitch, that behaviour will be tolerated/ignored by clubs and sadly probably a lot of fans too.
Guess our no dickheads policy isnt as stringent as once thought.