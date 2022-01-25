« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 229719 times)

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,137
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 01:29:49 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:34:27 am
Very few black people in Argentina.

Exactly. That's what i was hinting at when i said they had never had a black player, imagine a whole country hardly having any black people, when so many other South American countries have large black populations.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,031
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 01:48:03 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:11:56 am
I've never said I was cool with anything, so I'm not sure what's with the "also" part. You guys are basically so angry that anyone who isn't saying the same thing that you're saying is considered having the complete opposite opinion.

Hence I said things dont have to be binary.

My point is Mac was trying to defend his teammate, which is a very common thing - that our club literally fucking did the same thing in the past. That doesn't mean he's defending racism.

maybe stop with the whataboutery.

Discuss this, not something completely different from 13 years ago.   
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 01:59:35 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:10:40 am
Again whataboutery.

Liverpool and it's players rightly or wrongly defended Suarez because we though he wasn't a racist. He denied being a racist and even the judgement stated he wasn't a racist.

That is completely different to the reaction to the Enzo video. Enzo, Macca and the Argentinian authorities are basically admitting the allegation but somehow pretending it is not racist. They are doing what racists do which is trying to blame the people trying to hold them to account for being oversensitive.

People have spent decades fighting racism. Now is not the time to listen to the right-wing Neanderthals looking to brand anyone who calls them out as woke or a snowflake.

Even without the racist or homophobic connotations who in their right mind celebrates winning the Copa by looking to insult another country? It is pathetic small-time behaviour.
Are we rewriting history now? Suarez was found guilty for racial abuse by the FA. That's why he was banned for 8 games. Otherwise why was he banned ?
In fact he kind of blamed Evra for misunderstanding his use of the n word. So not as different as you claimed:
Quote
It is at this point in his witness statement, having referred to these incidents, that Mr Suárez said: "It seems to me that PE misunderstood my use of the word negro. As I have said, it was meant in a conciliatory and friendly way in the context in which I have used the word throughout my life and as set out earlier in this Statement."
Also you dont have to bring the left wing right wing stuff here to make your argument more convincing. No one is defending racism.

There's a difference between being a racist and making a racist slur, right? One can do the latter (out of stupidity for example), but not be the former. We thought it was the case with Suarez, and Macca thinks it was the case with Enzo. They both tried to defend their friend. That's what I'm trying to say and that's not whataboutism.


Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,586
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 02:51:09 am »
Footballers are wankers. Admire what they can do on the pitch but then leave the love there. There are obviously a few exceptions to the rule, but who knows, they may seem great but then turn into a conspiracy theorist in their 50s.

Its funny with Argentinian players too because weve had a lot in the PL and they tend to be adored by fans because of what theyre like on the pitch. But the country hates the UK and when England next face Argentina in the World Cup see what happens.
Logged

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 741
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 02:57:17 am »
I feel dirty for wanting these lot to win the WC and the Copa.

Honestly not surprised by his comments too and based off of them I am confident he would have been singing alongside Enzo if on the same bus too.

I never knew just how bad racism was in Argentina. This Enzo thing has at least shown the world what these c*nts are.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 03:25:04 am »
Now, the Irish-Argentinian had his say. Let's hear what the Italian-Argentinian has to say.

Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 04:08:17 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:25:04 am
Now, the Irish-Argentinian had his say. Let's hear what the Italian-Argentinian has to say.



That is a fucking staggering statement. Like the complete and utter lack of awareness is actually alarming. Trying to paint those targeted by a racist chant as the bad guy and the person who made those racist comments as the victim is horrific. Like kicking someone when theyre down?? Fuck me sideways.

And the same goes for defending that behaviour or trying to justify/rationalise it. If your response to a colleague or friend making a racist comment is to make excuses for them, tell others how they should feel about it and invalidate their response, and to ultimately conclude you have to be careful as people are too sensitive these days rather than to call out or denounce the behaviour, then youre probably just a fundamentally shitty person.

But hes a footballer, so for as long as he plays well on the pitch, that behaviour will be tolerated/ignored by clubs and sadly probably a lot of fans too.

Guess our no dickheads policy isnt as stringent as once thought.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,137
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 04:12:34 am »
Lots of the responses from even our own player show how ingrained racism is there, and anyone who tries to excuse it should be ashamed of themselves. Their government even sacked their Sports Minister for suggesting that they should apologize.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 05:01:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:10:40 am
Again whataboutery.

Liverpool and it's players rightly or wrongly defended Suarez because we though he wasn't a racist. He denied being a racist and even the judgement stated he wasn't a racist.

That is completely different to the reaction to the Enzo video. Enzo, Macca and the Argentinian authorities are basically admitting the allegation but somehow pretending it is not racist. They are doing what racists do which is trying to blame the people trying to hold them to account for being oversensitive.

People have spent decades fighting racism. Now is not the time to listen to the right-wing Neanderthals looking to brand anyone who calls them out as woke or a snowflake.

Even without the racist or homophobic connotations who in their right mind celebrates winning the Copa by looking to insult another country? It is pathetic small-time behaviour.
The players & manager wore T-shirts after Suarez was found guilty, one of the most braindead things they could of done. Absolutely no thought to what any black person would think of that. Suarez admitted to using the word he was found guilty of using, the disagreement was the context it was used and the amount of times it was said. For the FA judgement to find Suarez guilty of racially abusing someone multiple times, then claim he isn't racist, is most ignorant thing in the entire report. For you to claim our response to Suarez & Argentina's response to Enzo is completely different, is nonsense. Both sides were defending a team mate, regardless of the consequences.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:08:37 am by istvan kozma »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,097
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 06:28:14 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."

Not acceptable at all and hugely disappointing from Alexis.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,211
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allisters
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 06:38:44 am »
Poor from Macca, not a single reference to how the target of the chant feel, who are the only ones that matter here.

As someone else said, most footballers are dicks, including our own. I stopped putting them on pedestals a long time ago.

There is no room for racism ever.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:50:12 am by Draex »
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,278
  • BoRac
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 08:06:49 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:01:55 am
The players & manager wore T-shirts after Suarez was found guilty

Not disagreeing with your overall point, but I'm pretty sure this isn't true.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 08:08:49 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:06:49 am
Not disagreeing with your overall point, but I'm pretty sure this isn't true.

The t shirts were worn after he was charged (Wigan away was it?). So not when after he was found guilty, although wasnt there some mad stat about FA conviction rates being very close to 100% whenever they charged someone? But dont want to get into all that again!
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 08:41:54 am »
Brain dead and a racist apologist. I would imagine that Ibou will have a few choice words for MacAllister.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 08:48:16 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:51:09 am
Footballers are wankers. Admire what they can do on the pitch but then leave the love there. There are obviously a few exceptions to the rule, but who knows, they may seem great but then turn into a conspiracy theorist in their 50s.

Its funny with Argentinian players too because weve had a lot in the PL and they tend to be adored by fans because of what theyre like on the pitch. But the country hates the UK and when England next face Argentina in the World Cup see what happens.
so you just generalised footballers as wankers after very poor comments from MacAllister
im quite sure many are fine
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 08:53:53 am »
I'm not overly comfortable with the abuse being handed out to him. Poor comments obviously, but this is an opportunity to educate, rather than calling him a c*nt, wanker and twat.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,419
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 09:23:19 am »
All the fucking idiot had to do was keep his mouth shut.
Logged

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,851
  • Natural Police
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 09:25:42 am »
Absolute fucking clown
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 09:32:03 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:53:53 am
I'm not overly comfortable with the abuse being handed out to him. Poor comments obviously, but this is an opportunity to educate, rather than calling him a c*nt, wanker and twat.

I called him a daft c*nt, doubt he'll read it though.

Lad should read his constitution though, might surprise himself, when he sees that his country is infact, very fucking racist.

And that's not just my wrong sort of European thinking.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 09:34:35 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:23:19 am
All the fucking idiot had to do was keep his mouth shut.

He was so close as well, should've just turned his phone off.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 10:35:48 am »
The crazy thing, in this whole slow-rolling, train of shit off the rails going downhill, farce/fiasco, is that MacAllister's involvement has additional irony, and not in his European immigrant background.

Per some Argentine posters that I read yesterday on different forum, apparently when MacAllister was first selected to the national team, the other players would sing a song mocking him for being a ginger, which upset him so much that Macallister went to Lionel Messi to beg him to get the team to stop singing, and so they stopped singing it!

And I even found an NYT article on it
https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/3090428/2022/01/25/alexis-mac-allister-messi-told-my-team-mates-to-stop-calling-me-ginger/
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 10:53:27 am »
Fucks sake all he had to do was shut the fuck up.

Bellend.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,075
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 11:07:05 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:53:53 am
I'm not overly comfortable with the abuse being handed out to him. Poor comments obviously, but this is an opportunity to educate, rather than calling him a c*nt, wanker and twat.

Yeh agree with this.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 11:15:58 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 10:35:48 am
The crazy thing, in this whole slow-rolling, train of shit off the rails going downhill, farce/fiasco, is that MacAllister's involvement has additional irony, and not in his European immigrant background.

Per some Argentine posters that I read yesterday on different forum, apparently when MacAllister was first selected to the national team, the other players would sing a song mocking him for being a ginger, which upset him so much that Macallister went to Lionel Messi to beg him to get the team to stop singing, and so they stopped singing it!

And I even found an NYT article on it
https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/3090428/2022/01/25/alexis-mac-allister-messi-told-my-team-mates-to-stop-calling-me-ginger/
Haha what a silly little bitch he is. Thinks people are overly sensitive about racism, but cries off when his red hair is mocked ;D

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:53:53 am
I'm not overly comfortable with the abuse being handed out to him. Poor comments obviously, but this is an opportunity to educate, rather than calling him a c*nt, wanker and twat.
"It's just a chantcomment that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else"
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 11:17:14 am »
Sell him
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 11:27:06 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:53:53 am
I'm not overly comfortable with the abuse being handed out to him. Poor comments obviously, but this is an opportunity to educate, rather than calling him a c*nt, wanker and twat.

All those names are appropriate for him.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,031
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 11:28:53 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:15:58 am

"It's just a chantcomment that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else"

 ;D

yeah, not sure calling Mac a wanker on a LFC forum for this wankerish comments is something to get uncomfortable about.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 11:39:36 am »
What an absolute idiot. He caught life by not being on the bus while it happened and then willingly decided to throw himself in front of it. Really disappointed by him.
Logged

Online Lomer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 11:43:45 am »
Considering the current political climate in Argentina, even this statement from Alexis is probably risky for him. I would not be surprised if he were criticized in his country for his lack of support and solidarity while he was being called names on this forum. 
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
Moronic statement. 

Hes really let himself down.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,037
  • How are we
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 11:50:57 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:35:16 pm
This is not surprising in the slightest. He backed his man and even with pr no doubt still comes across as a c*nt. This seems to be the norm in Spanish speaking countries. They really don't seem to care about this kind of stuff. Its an interesting thing to me in a way, their racism is socially acceptable to the level it was in English speaking countries 30 odd years ago.

It certainly hasn't gone away in English speaking countries though. If anything it just became socially unacceptable to air racist thoughts in most situations so they would need to be selective. I'm not sure if that even helped though? Huge racist resurgence in most countries now.

Was having a laugh with some Spanish lads in town on Sunday night, was going swimmingly until one just dropped the n-word out of nowhere. Its crazy.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,419
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 11:53:52 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:39:36 am
What an absolute idiot. He caught life by not being on the bus while it happened and then willingly decided to throw himself in front of it. Really disappointed by him.

Exactly. Youve got to be incredibly stupid and lack any awareness to come out with this after a week of people rightly calling out Enzo for his despicable behaviour. Rather than keep a distance from this hes gone and jumped into the fire with him.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,130
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 12:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:50:57 am
Was having a laugh with some Spanish lads in town on Sunday night, was going swimmingly until one just dropped the n-word out of nowhere. It’s crazy.

I know its the wrong way to go about this, but I don't visit Spain anymore simply because the few times I went with friends, a friend of mine always suffered some sort of racial abuse. Been to many countries in Europe with the same friends and nothing there. Not to say that those countries don't have their major issues with racism, but you only know what you experience and I don't visit mainland Spain as a result.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 