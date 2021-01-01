« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2760 on: Today at 01:29:49 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:34:27 am
Very few black people in Argentina.

Exactly. That's what i was hinting at when i said they had never had a black player, imagine a whole country hardly having any black people, when so many other South American countries have large black populations.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2761 on: Today at 01:48:03 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:11:56 am
I've never said I was cool with anything, so I'm not sure what's with the "also" part. You guys are basically so angry that anyone who isn't saying the same thing that you're saying is considered having the complete opposite opinion.

Hence I said things dont have to be binary.

My point is Mac was trying to defend his teammate, which is a very common thing - that our club literally fucking did the same thing in the past. That doesn't mean he's defending racism.

maybe stop with the whataboutery.

Discuss this, not something completely different from 13 years ago.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2762 on: Today at 01:59:35 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:10:40 am
Again whataboutery.

Liverpool and it's players rightly or wrongly defended Suarez because we though he wasn't a racist. He denied being a racist and even the judgement stated he wasn't a racist.

That is completely different to the reaction to the Enzo video. Enzo, Macca and the Argentinian authorities are basically admitting the allegation but somehow pretending it is not racist. They are doing what racists do which is trying to blame the people trying to hold them to account for being oversensitive.

People have spent decades fighting racism. Now is not the time to listen to the right-wing Neanderthals looking to brand anyone who calls them out as woke or a snowflake.

Even without the racist or homophobic connotations who in their right mind celebrates winning the Copa by looking to insult another country? It is pathetic small-time behaviour.
Are we rewriting history now? Suarez was found guilty for racial abuse by the FA. That's why he was banned for 8 games. Otherwise why was he banned ?
In fact he kind of blamed Evra for misunderstanding his use of the n word. So not as different as you claimed:
It is at this point in his witness statement, having referred to these incidents, that Mr Suárez said: "It seems to me that PE misunderstood my use of the word negro. As I have said, it was meant in a conciliatory and friendly way in the context in which I have used the word throughout my life and as set out earlier in this Statement."
Also you dont have to bring the left wing right wing stuff here to make your argument more convincing. No one is defending racism.

There's a difference between being a racist and making a racist slur, right? One can do the latter (out of stupidity for example), but not be the former. We thought it was the case with Suarez, and Macca thinks it was the case with Enzo. They both tried to defend their friend. That's what I'm trying to say and that's not whataboutism.


Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2763 on: Today at 02:51:09 am
Footballers are wankers. Admire what they can do on the pitch but then leave the love there. There are obviously a few exceptions to the rule, but who knows, they may seem great but then turn into a conspiracy theorist in their 50s.

Its funny with Argentinian players too because weve had a lot in the PL and they tend to be adored by fans because of what theyre like on the pitch. But the country hates the UK and when England next face Argentina in the World Cup see what happens.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2764 on: Today at 02:57:17 am
I feel dirty for wanting these lot to win the WC and the Copa.

Honestly not surprised by his comments too and based off of them I am confident he would have been singing alongside Enzo if on the same bus too.

I never knew just how bad racism was in Argentina. This Enzo thing has at least shown the world what these c*nts are.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2765 on: Today at 03:25:04 am
Now, the Irish-Argentinian had his say. Let's hear what the Italian-Argentinian has to say.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2766 on: Today at 04:08:17 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:25:04 am
Now, the Irish-Argentinian had his say. Let's hear what the Italian-Argentinian has to say.



That is a fucking staggering statement. Like the complete and utter lack of awareness is actually alarming. Trying to paint those targeted by a racist chant as the bad guy and the person who made those racist comments as the victim is horrific. Like kicking someone when theyre down?? Fuck me sideways.

And the same goes for defending that behaviour or trying to justify/rationalise it. If your response to a colleague or friend making a racist comment is to make excuses for them, tell others how they should feel about it and invalidate their response, and to ultimately conclude you have to be careful as people are too sensitive these days rather than to call out or denounce the behaviour, then youre probably just a fundamentally shitty person.

But hes a footballer, so for as long as he plays well on the pitch, that behaviour will be tolerated/ignored by clubs and sadly probably a lot of fans too.

Guess our no dickheads policy isnt as stringent as once thought.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Reply #2767 on: Today at 04:12:34 am
Lots of the responses from even our own player show how ingrained racism is there, and anyone who tries to excuse it should be ashamed of themselves. Their government even sacked their Sports Minister for suggesting that they should apologize.
