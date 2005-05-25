« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 12:47:29 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:34:27 am
Very few black people in Argentina.

What happened to all the ones shipped over from slavery ? Amd their descendants?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 01:10:18 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 12:47:29 pm
What happened to all the ones shipped over from slavery ? Amd their descendants?

good article by tim vickery about why there are so few...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cpe39n00ng2o
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 08:51:55 pm
A mocking tone? Thats an understatement.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."

Dickhead needs to learn the history of the country his ancestors decided to rock up in.

Racism is literally in their constitution.


Quote
"European" racism and Article 25 of the Constitution

In Argentina, an extensive racist ideology has been built on the notion of European supremacy. This ideology forwards the idea that Argentina is a country populated by European immigrants bajados de los barcos (straight off the boat), frequently referred to as "our grandfathers", who founded a special type of European society that is not Latin-American. In addition, this ideology holds forth that cultural influences from other communities such as the Aborigines, Africans, fellow Latin-Americans, or Asians are not relevant and even undesirable.

European racism in Argentina has a history of government participation. The ideology even has a legal foundation that was set forth in Article 25 of the National Constitution sponsored by Juan Bautista Alberdi. The article establishes a difference between European immigration (which should be encouraged) and non-European immigration.

The discrimination between European and non-European immigration established by Article 25 of the Constitution has survived all subsequent constitutional reforms (1860, 1868, 1898, 1949, 1957, 1972 and 1994).


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racism_in_Argentina

He's either thick as shit or gaslighting us & all he had to do is stay quiet, daft c*nt.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:04:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:56:37 pm
He's either thick as shit or gaslighting us.

He is a footballer to be fair, its usually the former.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:09:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:04:41 pm
He is a footballer to be fair, its usually the former.

I'm not so sure, doesn't come across as so fucking think that he doesn't know that his country, one that the Nazis fled too, is pretty fucking racist.

I wonder what our Captain & vice Captain think about it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:12:32 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."

Fuck off Alexis. c*nt.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:09:54 pm
I'm not so sure, doesn't come across as so fucking think that he doesn't know that his country, one that the Nazis fled too, is pretty fucking racist.

I wonder what our Captain & vice Captain think about it.

Trent is mates with Verstappen, who defended some pretty dodgy comments from Nelson Piquet. Footballers live in a bubble, and the fact is our squad is full of players (and staff) where a few may have very different beliefs and values compared to some of us.

I have mentioned it a few times, but lets not forget that Alisson supported a fascist.

Its a warning to those who think these people are anything more than just footballers and they are all amazing people.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:18:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 16, 2024, 11:53:06 pm
Macca was apprently on a diffrent bus. Thank fuck for that.

I did have a feeling everyone celebrating this was being a little premature.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:20:55 pm
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:18:44 pm
I did have a feeling everyone celebrating this was being a little premature.

He was oh so close to getting away with it as well. But then, he appears to have opened his mouth.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:25:00 pm


https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:


Beyond disappointing, fml.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm
Trent is mates with Verstappen, who defended some pretty dodgy comments from Nelson Piquet. Footballers live in a bubble, and the fact is our squad is full of players (and staff) where a few may have very different beliefs and values compared to some of us.

I have mentioned it a few times, but lets not forget that Alisson supported a fascist.

Its a warning to those who think these people are anything more than just footballers and they are all amazing people.

Ok fuck Trent and Virg. What do you think our young lads like Jayden, Nyoni, Kone-D, Gordon etc think, their wellbeing is far more important than Alexis is & his ignorant mind will ever be.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:12:32 pm
Fuck off Alexis. c*nt.


Sounds like they're just a couple of decades behind in realising that racism exists and is a fucking stupid idea. About 30 years ago, people here would have also not have "talked about racism that much". You.can only hope that by.getting pulled up about songs like that, they get the idea a bit that it's shite and not.acceptable.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm

Sounds like they're just a couple of decades behind in realising that racism exists and is a fucking stupid idea. About 30 years ago, people here would have also not have "talked about racism that much". You.can only hope that by.getting pulled up about songs like that, they get the idea a bit that it's shite and not.acceptable.

Difference being, we have never had a "We can be racist" clause in our constitution.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."

they just dont know when to shut up the lot of them.

Is Mac Allister and all the rest of them so stupid as to not get it? Did no one try and explain to them what the issue is here? Whole thing is utterly mad, everyone doubling down instead of showing an ounce of intelligence and understanding to how very problematic and utterly wrong this is.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."

He's had a nightmare here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm
They knew it was wrong; that's why someone said, "Cut the video.".
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
Little dweeb.

The absolute minimum thing anyone asked about the incident should have said was that it was wrong and condemned it.

The lyrics of the song were so much worse than a little jibe too (which would still be wrong obviously). It's downright hateful.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
Thank god he was on the other bus, right guys? Guys?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
Thank god he was on the other, coach right guys? Guys?



On a scale of racist c*nt being the lowest and ku klux klan being the top, he is very much closer to the racist c*nt end. So i guess thats a relief? Right?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
Ok fuck Trent and Virg. What do you think our young lads like Jayden, Nyoni, Kone-D, Gordon etc think, their wellbeing is far more important than Alexis is & his ignorant mind will ever be.



No idea. You would like to think the club would be willing to sort it out and educate the player. If they are bothered by the way.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 17, 2024, 02:22:06 pm
Some background on Argentina's history of racism.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/31/argentina-white-european-racism-history
already knowing a little about this, i was pretty incredulous reading the Arg vice president having a whinge saying "No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a football song or for telling the truths that they do not want to admit." weird dickhead, she is, on top of clearly being a bit simple.

Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."
dickheaded comments Alexis. incorrectly wondered if he was a slightly more thoughtful footballer, alas no.

having said that, there's a widespead cultural issue of racism among argentinians (not helped by the influence of generations of nationalists and military juntas), so it should come as no great surprise that he's immediately tuned in to the reflexive defence against the suggestion of them being racist. it's almost like they're used to having to make such defences..

Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm
They knew it was wrong; that's why someone said, "Cut the video.".
bingo
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:35:16 pm
This is not surprising in the slightest. He backed his man and even with pr no doubt still comes across as a c*nt. This seems to be the norm in Spanish speaking countries. They really don't seem to care about this kind of stuff. Its an interesting thing to me in a way, their racism is socially acceptable to the level it was in English speaking countries 30 odd years ago.

It certainly hasn't gone away in English speaking countries though. If anything it just became socially unacceptable to air racist thoughts in most situations so they would need to be selective. I'm not sure if that even helped though? Huge racist resurgence in most countries now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm
No idea. You would like to think the club would be willing to sort it out and educate the player. If they are bothered by the way.

You would like to think that within the last three days someone at the club would have told him to keep his mouth shut at the very least, but looks like no one even bothered to do that.

That he's saying anything without first running it by the club is amateurish from both sides. Unless he's done it against the club's advice.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 12:09:12 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:

https://x.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1814023361816605002

Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:

"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.

"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.

"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.

"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."

A lot of South American nations have this notion of we dont talk about racism so its not there, smh horrible comments from Mac Allister.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
Today at 12:13:35 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm
You would like to think that within the last three days someone at the club would have told him to keep his mouth shut at the very least, but looks like no one even bothered to do that.

That he's saying anything without first running it by the club is amateurish from both sides. Unless he's done it against the club's advice.

Don't think the club is going to brief all the players out on international duty not to say stupid things defending racists.
