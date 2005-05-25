Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much."Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist."It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful."I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."