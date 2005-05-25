Some background on Argentina's history of racism.
already knowing a little about this, i was pretty incredulous reading the Arg vice president having a whinge saying "No colonialist country
is going to intimidate us for a football song or for telling the truths that they do not want to admit." weird dickhead, she is, on top of clearly being a bit simple.
Not gonna lie a pretty disappointing comments from Mac Allister on it:
Alexis Mac Allister on Enzo Fernández case:
"You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country; we are not used to talking about racism so much.
"Yes, it's a very important topic, obviously. Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don't think there's much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he's not that guy, he's not racist.
"It's just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else. But, as I said, you have to be very careful.
"I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued."
dickheaded comments Alexis. incorrectly wondered if he was a slightly more thoughtful footballer, alas no.
having said that, there's a widespead cultural issue of racism among argentinians (not helped by the influence of generations of nationalists and military juntas), so it should come as no great surprise that he's immediately tuned in to the reflexive defence against the suggestion of them being racist. it's almost like they're used to having to make such defences..
They knew it was wrong; that's why someone said, "Cut the video.".
bingo