Hope Arne was watching that and we won't see him in a 6 role next season. Great player but not suited to a 6 at all. He was a 10 in Argentina so keep pushing him back further and further to our goal makes no sense. We didnt look like scoring in those last 10 minutes with him so close to the centre backs and playing nothing little passes close to the centre circle, with Thiago out all season he is our most creative passer capable of a defense spliting pass further up the pitch.



Getting a proper DM with mobility and strong physical presence is a priority this summer, we were prepared to spend 100M on Caicedo last year so hopefully we have the funds to bring a top player in this year.



Strange subs recently, bit of a preseason friendly feel about making 4 subs at once and bringing on 3 midfielders at the same time, it cost us control in the same way Spurs go back into the game after the subs on Sunday. Don't see us doing that if we were still in the title race.



