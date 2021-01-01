« previous next »
Except for the times this season (not just today) where he gives the ball away in an absolutely lethal position and it comes back to bite us.  That was happening once a game through the first few months. 

He should have come off today, not Endo. 
He's actually a brilliant number 6. But it's been a long season for the lad. Our future captain, of that I have no doubts.
He'll be fine while playing as a 2 under slot. He has intelligent pressing and covering of specific areas...just can't do the whole midfield alone.

I thought Jones would have got to the 6, or even Bajetic.

Both Curtis and Szoboszlai come on and.....Curtis plays LW  ???

Still playing with a 1 and 2 in front 83 mins into the game 3-1 up. Klopp's changes late into the season have been strange.
He's actually a brilliant number 6. But it's been a long season for the lad. Our future captain, of that I have no doubts.

If you were looking at midfield positions then for me Macca is far better as an 8 and under Slot may well end up in a kind of 10 role.
Hope Arne was watching that and we won't see him in a 6 role next season. Great player but not suited to a 6 at all. He was a 10 in Argentina so keep pushing him back further and further to our goal makes no sense. We didnt look like scoring in those last 10 minutes with him so close to the centre backs and playing nothing little passes close to the centre circle, with Thiago out all season he is our most creative passer capable of a defense spliting pass further up the pitch.

Getting a proper DM with mobility and strong physical presence is a priority this summer, we were prepared to spend 100M on Caicedo last year so hopefully we have the funds to bring a top player in this year.

Strange subs recently, bit of a preseason friendly feel about making 4 subs at once and bringing on 3 midfielders at the same time, it cost us control in the same way Spurs go back into the game after the subs on Sunday. Don't see us doing that if we were still in the title race.

The most dribbled past player in the league. Make of that what you will.
I thought Jones would have got to the 6, or even Bajetic.

That is what I thought too. I was stunned that he wasn't moved further forward or taken off.
