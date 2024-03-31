Have to admit I was a bit concerned by his lack of ability to catch up when his opponents were running beyond him in that first period of the season, he's either improved that a lot or we've worked around it, obviously helped by Endo getting himself a spot in the first XI. Think it's quite rare that a player marries flawless basics with brilliant awareness and decision-making, and a pretty consistent ability to pull it off when they attempt the incisive ball.



He's become a player you want on the ball all the time, and he must be an absolute dream to play with. Give him the ball and you know it will stick, make the right run and you know he'll find you. Doesn't overcomplicate things, just takes the right touch, sees the right pass and plays it before the opposition can respond.