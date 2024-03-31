« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 194280 times)

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2400 on: March 31, 2024, 07:59:43 pm »
I feel like I say it every time we play, but he's quite easily the signing of the season. Such a magestic midfield presence and the type of player we've been missing for years.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2401 on: March 31, 2024, 08:05:26 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 31, 2024, 07:59:43 pm
I feel like I say it every time we play, but he's quite easily the signing of the season. Such a magestic midfield presence and the type of player we've been missing for years.
He was on another level today. Playing incredible passes and having great touches. The club should do a video compiling all his touches.

He's a winner.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,871
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2402 on: March 31, 2024, 08:20:40 pm »
His highlights from this season will be something else. Damn, he can play.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,514
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2403 on: March 31, 2024, 08:22:36 pm »
Its mad how good he became as a six then he moved to an 8 and is even better.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2404 on: March 31, 2024, 08:34:46 pm »
He's so good further forward. Thank god we let him free with a proper no.6 next to him.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2405 on: March 31, 2024, 08:55:53 pm »
He is fantastic. I will never understand how we got a free run at him for that price.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2406 on: March 31, 2024, 09:13:40 pm »
He's fantastic anywhere he plays in midfield to be fair.  Class as a 6 whilst Endo got up to speed (who's also amazing) and even better as an 8
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,118
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2407 on: March 31, 2024, 09:41:34 pm »
BARGAIN.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2408 on: March 31, 2024, 09:45:23 pm »
what's also really amazing is the fact that the media basically ignore him week after week yet spend time drooling over that MU kid   :)
Logged

Offline Teapot Bob

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2409 on: March 31, 2024, 10:53:21 pm »
Another brilliant game. Vision and precision in his passing
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,287
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2410 on: April 1, 2024, 07:48:41 am »
Have to admit I was a bit concerned by his lack of ability to catch up when his opponents were running beyond him in that first period of the season, he's either improved that a lot or we've worked around it, obviously helped by Endo getting himself a spot in the first XI. Think it's quite rare that a player marries flawless basics with brilliant awareness and decision-making, and a pretty consistent ability to pull it off when they attempt the incisive ball.

He's become a player you want on the ball all the time, and he must be an absolute dream to play with. Give him the ball and you know it will stick, make the right run and you know he'll find you. Doesn't overcomplicate things, just takes the right touch, sees the right pass and plays it before the opposition can respond.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2411 on: April 1, 2024, 08:01:50 am »
incredible since january
what a player
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2412 on: April 1, 2024, 08:03:08 am »
Mac's performances have pretty much ensured we won't see him as the sole 6 again either under Klopp or the new manager. I think the only time you see him as the 6 is if and when we have to roll the dice and have to throw on more attackers.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2413 on: April 1, 2024, 08:14:18 am »
He was incredible.
I checked the stats from Fbref for when they update for all the stats, he had 18 progressive passes vs Brighton.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,258
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2414 on: April 1, 2024, 08:44:19 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April  1, 2024, 08:14:18 am
He was incredible.
I checked the stats from Fbref for when they update for all the stats, he had 18 progressive passes vs Brighton.

He could have easily had a hattrick of assists, some of the chances were out of this world. Salah is loving it you can tell.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2415 on: April 1, 2024, 08:59:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March 31, 2024, 09:45:23 pm
what's also really amazing is the fact that the media basically ignore him week after week yet spend time drooling over that MU kid   :)

The MU kid is clearly a good player but he is going to get dragged into mediocrity with the dross he is surrounded by.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2416 on: April 1, 2024, 09:43:18 am »
Thought Macca was brilliant yesterday. Keeps going like this and he's my player of the season
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,118
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2417 on: April 1, 2024, 09:46:53 am »
Should play this role all the time now.
Logged

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2418 on: April 1, 2024, 10:07:01 am »
Hopefully with Bajcetic almost fit and Endo being class means he doesn't need to play #6 again. His creative abilities in the final third are far more important than receiving the ball off the defence in tight spaces.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,761
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2419 on: April 1, 2024, 10:09:29 am »
Quote from: peachybum on April  1, 2024, 10:07:01 am
Hopefully with Bajcetic almost fit and Endo being class means he doesn't need to play #6 again. His creative abilities in the final third are far more important than receiving the ball off the defence in tight spaces.

Depends on the fixture and our set up
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • Boss Tha
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2420 on: April 1, 2024, 12:05:27 pm »
Hes hard as nails this fella. What a magnificent player.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,382
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2421 on: April 1, 2024, 12:48:48 pm »
I wonder how long it will be before the London press decide he's much too good for Liverpool and will obviously want to move Real Madrid or Barcelona.

That's the usual measure of when a player is doing well for us. Never seems to happen to United, City, Arsenal or Chelsea players strangely.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,825
  • ...All the best
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2422 on: April 1, 2024, 01:50:01 pm »
He's everything people convinced themselves Thiago is.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2423 on: April 1, 2024, 01:52:21 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April  1, 2024, 01:50:01 pm
He's everything people convinced themselves Thiago is.

Would you say hes reached Kovacic or Jorginho levels yet?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2424 on: April 1, 2024, 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April  1, 2024, 01:50:01 pm
He's everything people convinced themselves Thiago is.

Stupid comment, Thiago is a top player and has proven that in numerous top sides.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,825
  • ...All the best
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2425 on: April 1, 2024, 03:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on April  1, 2024, 03:06:09 pm
Stupid comment, Thiago is a top player and has proven that in numerous top sides.
Nobody said he's not a top player.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2426 on: April 1, 2024, 03:26:09 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April  1, 2024, 03:09:29 pm
Nobody said he's not a top player.

So whats your point?
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,825
  • ...All the best
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2427 on: April 1, 2024, 03:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on April  1, 2024, 03:26:09 pm
So whats your point?
The point is that as good as Thiago is he was for some reason massively overrated and his influence was exaggerated as a part of fans' wishful thinking and desire to have a midfielder like Macallister is now. So the fact that we have a midfielder right now good as anyone in the world is a beautiful thing and we should all enjoy it. There's no shame in not being as good as he is this season.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2428 on: April 1, 2024, 03:49:59 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April  1, 2024, 03:32:41 pm
The point is that as good as Thiago is he was for some reason massively overrated and his influence was exaggerated as a part of fans' wishful thinking and desire to have a midfielder like Macallister is now. So the fact that we have a midfielder right now good as anyone in the world is a beautiful thing and we should all enjoy it. There's no shame in not being as good as he is this season.
Thiago wasn't overrated LOL. His ability to dictate the tempo was key to winning so many matches seeing out games. Mac Allister is not yet at Thiago's level.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2429 on: April 1, 2024, 03:54:22 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April  1, 2024, 03:32:41 pm
The point is that as good as Thiago is he was for some reason massively overrated and his influence was exaggerated as a part of fans' wishful thinking and desire to have a midfielder like Macallister is now. So the fact that we have a midfielder right now good as anyone in the world is a beautiful thing and we should all enjoy it. There's no shame in not being as good as he is this season.

How was he overrated he was already a world class midfielder at Bayern.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2430 on: April 1, 2024, 04:22:56 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April  1, 2024, 03:32:41 pm
The point is that as good as Thiago is he was for some reason massively overrated and his influence was exaggerated as a part of fans' wishful thinking and desire to have a midfielder like Macallister is now. So the fact that we have a midfielder right now good as anyone in the world is a beautiful thing and we should all enjoy it. There's no shame in not being as good as he is this season.

I dont think you need to use Thiago to make a point about how good Mac Allister has been. Thiago was brilliant for us and pivotal in one of our greatest seasons under Jurgen. He and Fabinho formed a masterful partnership that was almost unbeatable. The numbers Thiago put up that season were elite, Im pretty sure he led every midfielder in Europe for progressive passes per 90.

Macs been as good as most fans who watched him thought he would be. I said in here a few weeks ago, he was brilliant for Brighton when he played as a 10 in a handful of games. I think the assist yesterday shown you what he can do if you get him in those areas.

Every time I see this quote from Bielsa I always think of Mac.

Quote
"The most difficult player to find in football is the number 8 I call this position the 'Modrić', a player who defends as a 6 and attacks as a 10."

"He has the ability to defend, the ability to attack and understand the game in both directions."
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 am »
Its a really good metric for working out whether a player is a great 8. Could I play him at 6 or 10 if needed? The answer with Mac is a definite yes. Whats cool is its also true of Szoboslai and Jones to some extent.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2432 on: Yesterday at 10:20:46 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April  1, 2024, 01:50:01 pm
He's everything people convinced themselves Thiago is.
I love Mac Allister but this is a silly shout. Thiagos ability isnt in question, only his fitness.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,161
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2433 on: Yesterday at 10:44:06 am »
Yeah no need to bring Thiago down to lift Alexis up.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • Sound
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2434 on: Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm »
Would have been marvellous to be able to put him and a fit Thiago (I know I know) into this team
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2435 on: Yesterday at 04:42:04 pm »
Everything our midfield wasn't last year. Mac could easily be a legend in the making.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2436 on: Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm
Would have been marvellous to be able to put him and a fit Thiago (I know I know) into this team

we had those memories for 5 mins treasure them
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,734
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 01:41:01 am »
Quote from: Qston on March 11, 2024, 02:42:20 pm
He has been brilliant these last few weeks. Reminds me a lot of Gini.

He's miles better. Sorry, but the invention in Macca's passing is only matched by Thiago in our side. Gini, Henderson etc are not in the same stratosphere.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 