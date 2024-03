One of the best midfield performances I've seen in recent years against that lot



It really was. City have had the best midfield in the world for years and Mac was miles above any of them.When he hits the level he did yesterday, then he's the ultimate all round midfielder. A creator and destroyer in one. It's outrageous to watch recently.It's not a knock on Thiago, because he's been good when fit, but MacAllister really is the absolute very top bracket midfielder we thought we were getting with Thiago. He's that good. That performance alone yesterday deserves a league winner's medal. Best player on the pitch by a distance.